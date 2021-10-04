George Thorogood returning to Roanoke for Berglund Center show

He drinks alone but he plays for audiences, and George Thorogood is returning to one he's visited often.
The "Bad to the Bone" blues/rocker and his band, The Destroyers, are scheduled for a Dec. 4 show at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. Tickets are $99, $39, $30 and $20 and go on sale Friday via 844-599-5483 and roanokelive.com.
Thorogood, whose metal-slide-across-guitar-neck wail harkens back to the Elmore James style, has most recently played at Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center, but he was a Roanoke arena man in years past.
Enjoy "One bourbon, one Scotch and one beer," and enjoy the show.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tad Dickens
Tad Dickens likes typing things and hitting drums. He covers music and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.