Gladys Knight, The Gipsy Kings part of Jefferson Center's Star City Series

Sixteen months after Roanoke’s Jefferson Center shut its doors to live audiences, the venue is preparing to reopen.

“And we’re kind of going out big with the season, saying: We’re here; these are world-class and internationally recognized acts that you have an opportunity to see in a 900-seat hall,” Jefferson Center executive director Cyrus Pace said.

The Jeff’s premiere Star City Series will feature acclaimed soul singer Gladys Knight, world music stars The Gipsy Kings and world-class banjo man Bela Fleck’s return to the bluegrass format, all in Shaftman Performance Hall. Fleck’s ex-New Grass Revival bandmate Sam Bush is returning to Shaftman, as is blues/Americana singer Shemekia Copeland (this time, as a headliner), while singer/songwriter Anais Mitchell will make her debut there, leading the trio Bonny Light Horseman.

Federal COVID-19 relief money and individual contributions not only kept the venue afloat through the quarantine months, but financially prepared it to put on shows of this caliber, Pace said.