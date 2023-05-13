One of the Roanoke Valley music scene’s busiest members has a new responsibility.

John Pence, a multi-instrumentalist, composer and show promoter, is now The Spot on Kirk’s venue manager. The nonprofit space’s board voted unanimously for the move, founder and board president Bruce Bryan wrote in an email on Friday.

“He’s done just about everything a person can do here over the eight years we’ve been open,” Bryan wrote. “He’s been a volunteer, a performer, a street team member, the person who books our music and the manager on duty.”

Pence plays guitar and keys with Cinémathèque, plays bass in OmegaWolfe and does DJ gigs as The Grand Total. The onetime Savannah Shoulders member was until recently was an artist-in-residence at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. We’re surely leaving out something about the Berklee College of Music graduate.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to continue growing with The Spot on Kirk and serve the community,” Pence wrote in a text message exchange.

Follow The Spot’s diverse concert lineup — from listening room to headbanging joint — at thespotonkirk.org/shows.

Honoring apprentices

The Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship Program since 2002 has teamed up mentor artists with younger people hoping to continue artistic traditions. On May 25, the program will celebrate the latest groups to do it during an event at Taubman Museum of Art.

This year’s teams are:

Bernadette “BJ” Lark and Alanjha Harris, both of Roanoke. Lark is working with Harris on Gullah Geechee-style gospel singing.

Smyth County-based Elizabeth LaPrelle and Elsa Howell, of Roanoke. LaPrelle is helping Howell investigate Appalachian ballads.

Betty Vornbrock of Carroll County is passing along old-time fiddle music to Galax’s Sharon Andreucci. They’re focused on women fiddlers’ repertoire.

Violin maker Daniel Smith of Lynchburg is sharing his knowledge with Alexandria’s Richard Maxham.

The 5:30 p.m. event, with a reception and a film screening, is free but requires registration via eventbrite.com (search folklife apprenticeship celebration).

From FloydFest to Beech Mountain

When FloydFest organizers canceled this year’s festivities, fans were bummed to lose such headliners as newly minted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Sheryl Crow and likely future honoree My Morning Jacket.

Both acts have emerged in another locale — Beech Mountain Resort, North Carolina — on what would have been FloydFest weekend. Micah Davidson, who grew up in Roanoke, booked them for the July 28-30 Party on the Mountain.

Crow is scheduled for July 28. MMJ headlines July 30, with FloydFest 2021 act Katie Pruitt opening. In between those dates, past FloydFest performers JJ Grey & Mofro and Dawes are on the bill.

Tickets remained for all three concerts by press time at tixr.com/groups/beechmountainresort. Others on the Beech Mountain summer schedule include Amos Lee with Langhorne Slim (July 15) and Grace Potter with Morgan Wade (Aug. 12).

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Davidson, who runs Harvester Performance Center and is Bristol Rhythm & Roots’ talent buyer, just keeps making things happen.