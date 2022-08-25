Gov't Mule, Trombone Shorty hitting Elmwood

Here’s a pairing that calls to mind a confectioner’s classic ad — Gov’t Mule and Trombone Shorty at Elmwood Park tonight.

Two people collide in the 20th century spot, mixing one’s chocolate with the other’s peanut butter. Decades later, we’re still munching on that treat.

“It’s a fun combination, because our music and their music are completely different but appeal to people who like adventurous music,” Gov’t Mule frontman Warren Haynes said of the Friday night show in Roanoke. “So there’s a nice overlap of audience, but there’s also a lot of people in his crowd seeing us for the first time, and a lot of people in our crowd seeing him for the first time. If we have the chance, we play together, and it’s always a great time.”

Roanoke-area crowds have seen both over the years. Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews has played Jefferson Center a couple of times with his band, Orleans Avenue. Gov’t Mule’s most recent Southwest Virginia show was at Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center.

Haynes said that the two acts have toured together some, though not extensively, and have shared multiple stages. Haynes did a guest spot on “Encore,” a song from Shorty’s 2011 album, “For True.”

“He’s just a brilliant musician,” Haynes said.

Andrews, who sings and plays trumpet, too, in April released his latest album, “Lifted.” Gov’t Mule last year released “Heavy Load Blues,” the band’s 12th studio album. The Mule — for decades a multi-faceted rock band with blues at its core — had never made a straight-up blues album.

“I’d been thinking of doing a blues record for probably four or five years,” Haynes said. “I never nailed down whether it would be a solo record or a Gov’t Mule record. It was just on the back burner. I think what took it off the back burner and moved it to the front burner was COVID lockdown and the whole quarantine-type situation.

“I found myself writing more music than I had written in decades because I had so much time on my hands, but I also found myself writing a handful of blues songs, which I don’t normally do,” Haynes said. “I’ve only written a small handful of blues songs in my entire life, but for some reason, in lockdown I wrote three or four. … I had a couple of older tunes like ‘If Heartaches Were Nickels’ that other artists like Joe Bonamassa had recorded, and I had a song called ‘Hiding Place’ from a long time ago, as well, that other artists had recorded. I had never recorded my own versions.”

His initial vision was an album of covers, but after his creative run, he recognized that the band could make an album of half originals and half covers. Among the covers are Elmore James’ “Blues Before Sunrise,” The Animals’ “(Brother Bill) Last Clean Shirt” and Chester “Howlin’ Wolf” Burnett’s “I Asked for Water (She Gave Me Gasoline).”

Another pandemic isolation bright spot: Haynes had enough other originals to make a more conventional Gov’t Mule album. He said that if he was going to do this blues project, he wanted to also record a new Gov’t Mule album. Haynes, drummer Matt Abts, keyboardist Danny Louis and bassist Jorgen Carllson found a studio with two different rooms where they could do both projects at the same time, using different setups for two completely different projects. They set up at Power Station New England, in Connecticut, and went to work.

“We would literally go in at noon and work on what’s going to be the next Gov’t Mule record … and we’d work on that record till 9 o’clock at night and take a break, then move over into the smaller studio … which was adjoining the big room where we had been recording all day, and record in this little blues room, we called it, and play blues the rest of the night. And that was our formula. That was our agenda, every day for several weeks.”

By day, they focused on the complex music they had cooked up. By night, “the right time” to make blues, they shut off their brains and simply played, he said. A tiny group of vaccinated and careful people stayed in their bubble for both projects to happen, Haynes said.

“I wouldn’t want to do that all the time, make two records at once, but during the lockdown, it was the perfect solution,” he said.

The new record will drop in March. The band won’t be previewing any of that at Elmwood. Folks will have to wait for next time.

Xmas Jam redux?From 1999 to 2018, Haynes and Gov’t Mule were at the center of Christmas Jam, in Haynes’ hometown, Asheville, North Carolina. Almost everyone who has been anyone on the jamband and southern music scenes joined Haynes, a former member of the Allman Brothers Band, to raise money for the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity. The scene is legend across the South and well beyond.

After 2018, Haynes announced a “one-year” hiatus, causing consternation among the faithful. One year stretched into three, but Haynes said he is ready to get back to it.

“I am really, really, really hoping that we’re getting closer and closer to that happening, yeah,” Haynes said. “It’s been three years. After the 30th anniversary, we took a well-deserved break, and the next year was COVID, and the following year was COVID, and assuming we’re going to be OK to be indoors this December, I would love to bring it back this year if possible. That’s the only thing really standing in the way, is I wouldn’t want to have a charity event where we were putting people’s health at risk. And I think we’re getting to a point where, knock on wood, we can kind of be past that.”

Habitat with Humanity will remain among the organizations that are dear to his heart and would benefit from the jam, he said.