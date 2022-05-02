Gov't Mule, Trombone Shorty to share bill at Elmwood Park

Berglund Center keeps rolling out the announcements on its Elmwood Park series, and this one features southern blues/rock jammers Gov't Mule and New Orleans funky horn master Trombone Shorty.

The show hits the Elmwood amphitheater on Aug. 26. Tickets are $39 advance, $44 day of show and $700 for the VIP table package. They go on sale Friday at the Berglund Center box office (avoid pesky fees), 853-5483 and berglundcenter.live.

Warren Hayes and his bandmates — drummer Matt Abts, keyboardist Danny Louis and bassist Jorgen Carlsson — have a long track record of rocking audiences worldwide. The band has made more than 20 albums, both in studios and live. The most recent was 2021's "Heavy Load Blues."

Trombone Shorty is another one who can rock an audience, and he, too, brings a stellar band. Shorty, aka Troy Andrews, has just released a new album, "Lifted."

— Tad Dickens