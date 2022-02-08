Grace Potter caps Rooster Walk lineup

A top flight soul-rock singer will make her Rooster Walk debut on Memorial Day weekend.

The festival announced today that it has booked Grace Potter for the event, which is set for May 26-29 at Pop's Farm, near Martinsville.

Potter, who has played FloydFest, Berglund Center and Jefferson Center over the years, recently began performing again. She had taken a long break after her band, The Nocturnals, broke up, and she started a new family. Potter last appeared here in May, playing a COVID-era set on the Berglund Center parking lot.

Her career highlights include a top 5 country hit and a Grammy Award nomination from her guest spot on the Kenny Chesney single "You and Tequila."

Potter, who will bring her new band to Rooster Walk, was atop a long list of acts that the festival announced for its first go-round since the COVID-19 lockdown. Rooster Walk 12 Music & Arts Festival also will feature rock band Moon Taxi, singer/songwriter Ryan Montbleau, bluegrass/country act Town Mountain, jamband Kendall Street Company, progressive bluegrass combo Fireside Collective and Grateful Dead tribute band Dead Reckoning.

Red-hot country and rock guitar picker Daniel Donato rounds out the new announcement, along with acts including Disco Risqué and After Jack.

Five artists at large will appear throughout the weekend. Saxophonist Ron Holloway, who has played with acts including Allman Brothers Band and Root Boy Slim, will be performing, as will Bassett native Josh Shilling (Mountain Heart), pedal steel man Roosevelt Collier (The Lee Boys, Bokante), drummer John Bryant (Ray Charles, Joe Walsh), and guitarist Wallace Mullinax.

The festival had previously announced that Little Feat, Lettuce, BIG Something, The War and Treaty, Tab Benoit and Andy Frasco & The U.N. would be on the weekend bill.

Get more information and check for tickets at roosterwalk.com.

