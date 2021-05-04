Grace Potter returns to Roanoke for Berglund Center parking lot concert

“So while we can’t orchestrate that, you know, we’ve invited in a whole other level of creativity, and it’s brought out the performer in me, in a totally new way. The audiences have been incredible. I really feel connected to my fans.”

When she started the tour, she asked them to make requests for her to build her set lists. Ultimately, that didn't work, because she was reading her crowds in the way that the best performers do, and following their lead in constructing her sets and taking those requests in real time. She's playing the occasional number from three albums worth of material she has written on the COVID break.

She has even written new songs onstage during this tour — her husband, producer Eric Valentine, is recording every show — and she has pulled cover songs out of thin air.

A Tennessee venue's COVID-related term for social distancing, “safe sound squares,” sparked her to one off-the-cuff cover jam, she said.