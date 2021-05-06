Grace Potter's vocals shine in solo set at Berglund parking lot

After darkness fell over the scene, and she had rumbled through pastiches from Ann Peebles, Al Green and Ace of Base, she got pseudo-serious.

"I love the wedding band vibe, but I'm gonna do some of mine," she said. "I'm a Grammy nominated artist!"

Her most recent album, "Daylight," had in fact received a Grammy nod for best rock album, and its title track another nomination, for best rock performance. She played that number for the first time, solo, she said after wailing through it.

"That was a daring experiment, Roanoke," Potter said.

Other "Daylight Cuts" included "Every Heartbeat," "Shout It Out" and set closing "Release." Potter went back in her career for "You and Tequila," on which she had guested with country star Kenny Chesney and received her first Grammy Award nomination, in 2012.

Later, someone in the crowd requested it again.

"I'm not going to play it twice just because you were peeing" the first time, Potter said.