Grammy-winning fiddler brings 'in-your-face' bluegrass to Floyd

Not only did he figure it out — he did so without being able to see the fingerboard or the sheet music. The Henryville, Indiana, native was born blind, and an infection during childhood left him mostly deaf in one ear. He was 4 when his parents sent him to the Kentucky School for the Blind.

“I was really fortunate that my parents sent me to a school for the blind, because I was able to be around other kids who were visually impaired, so it wasn’t this big thing,” he said. “I could have easily went to a public school. I would have been the only blind kid there. But to be around other kids who were visually impaired and to see how they adapt to things and learn how they adapt, it makes you realize there’s a whole new world out there.

“Chances are whatever you have, whatever you’ve dealt with, there’s somebody out there that’s dealt with it, that has figured out a way to either live with it or overcome whatever it is. My folks could have easily done that, sent me to a school there [in his hometown] and things might have been totally different. Who knows.”

Another important factor in his upbringing was early exposure to bluegrass, thanks to his grandparents, who started a bluegrass society in Henryville.