Grateful Dead music has enduring appeal

Musician David Gans saw the Eagles during their 1981 “Long Run” tour. “I was blown away by the fact that they played every song exactly like the record,” he said.

While respecting their musicianship, he had zero desire to play like that.

Gans, 68, has made a career of writing about the Grateful Dead, playing their songs, and performing in their style. He hosts “The Grateful Dead Hour,” a syndicated radio show, heard in Roanoke on Sundays at 9 p.m. on The Mountain 101.5 FM, according to the show’s website.

Eagles-type perfection “is the opposite of what bands like the Grateful Dead do,” Gans said in a call from his home in Oakland, Calif. “The thing about this music is that it is live, it is present in the moment and it is not intended to be a perfect rendition of the studio version of the song.”

Gans was “a baby singer songwriter” in 1972 when he first saw the Dead. “First of all, the songs grabbed me … they’re brilliant, brilliant songwriters, and they played so many different kinds of songs in the course of an evening. The Grateful Dead created a musical language that had kind of the syntax of jazz and the vocabulary of folk and blues and rock.”

Interaction between the performers and the audience is a critical part of the experience. “When you’re on the stage, you’re feeling what the audience is doing. As a performer myself I’ve never understood performers who close their eyes and go inward. I’m up there communicating with people. All the members of the Grateful Dead, when I’ve interviewed them over the years, they’ve talked about this.”

Dead cofounder and lead guitarist Jerry Garcia died in 1995. Various iterations of the group continued afterward. Meanwhile, tribute bands like Roanoke’s The Dead Reckoning meet local demand.

“This music is so compelling and so popular in a fairly narrow niche of society. Maybe only 5 percent of the people in the world like it, but that’s enough. So there’s people all over the country that want to play this kind of music and that has given rise to this national phenomenon.”

A website, gratefuldeadtributebands.com, provides state-by-state listings of local performances for fans, called Deadheads. Southwest Virginia band The Kind is listed there, as is Lynchburg’s Bigfoot County and New Potato Caboose, with D.C. roots.

Gans and Bigfoot County teamed up at 5 Points Music Sanctuary for an April 2019 show. 5 Points is celebrating its fifth anniversary with Dead Reckoning (see cover story, p. 2-3), which the venue calls its unofficial house band. The room has hosted multiple other acts inspired by or covering the Dead’s music. It’s a dependable draw.

“They want to feel that feeling again,” Gans said of those who love the music. “When you want to go out and dance to a live band, you can pick a band that’s playing the music that you love the most and go hear your local Dead tribute band.

“Just be there, be present in the moment. Be here now.”