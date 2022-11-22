Greensky Bluegrass returns to headline Rooster Walk 13

Progressive jamgrass band Greensky Bluegrass is atop Rooster Walk's coop for next year's festival.
Rooster Walk on Tuesday rolled out the first artist announcement for its 13th go-round, set for May 25-28, Memorial Day Weekend 2023 at Pop's Farm, near Martinsville. It will be Greensky Bluegrass's second stop at the festival, having headlined in 2017.
Also on the list are first generation southern rockers The Marshall Tucker Band; Trouble No More, an Allman Brothers Band tribute act; synth- and guitar-heavy rockers Doom Flamingo; rising prog-grassers Kitchen Dwellers; returning favorites Yarn; jam band Neighbor; throwback country act Mike & The Moonpies; Southwest Virginia's own up-and-coming country band Crawford & Power; and roots rockers Sol Driven Train.
Rounding out the list are The Wilson Springs Hotel, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, Sneezy, TC Carter Band, Big Fat Gap and Pirates of the Piedmont. Festival organizers expect to announce about 30 more acts in the coming months. The performers will work across six stages at the family friendly fest.
Tickets went on sale at noon Tuesday via roosterwalk.com, which also features information including performer bios, frequently asked questions and a venue map.
Organizers created Rooster Walk after the deaths Martinsville natives Edwin “The Rooster” Penn and Walker Shank. The nonprofit festival since 2009 has donated more than $270,000 to local and regional charities including Rooster Walk’s own Penn-Shank Memorial Endowment Scholarship Fund for students at Martinsville High School.