At Dr Pepper Park, they love the '80s. Once again the proof is in the schedule, where the venue has placed another of that era's hair metal rockers, KIX.

Red Reign, another favorite at the park, will open the May 27 show. Tickets are $49, $25 and $149 (VIP) in advance and go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday via drpepperpark.com. General admission tickets will be $30 at the gate, day of show.

KIX, which formed in Hagerstown, Maryland, had its biggest success in 1988 with its "Blow My Fuse" album. The single "Don't Close Your Eyes" topped out at No. 11 on the Billboard hot singles chart, according to KIX's online bio. The band has released remixed versions of that album and another 35-year-plus effort, "Midnight Dynamite." That record, the act's third, contains such crowd favorites as "Layin' Rubber" and "Cold Shower."

Four classic era band members — co-founder and guitarist Ronnie Younkins, guitarist Brian "Damage" Forsythe, frontman Steve Whiteman and drummer Jimmy Chalfant — remain in the quintet.

— The Roanoke Times