Hank Williams Jr. schedules makeup date at Salem Civic Center

"They put the pig in the ground. They've got the beer on ice." And all of Hank Williams Jr.'s rowdy friends are coming over to Salem Civic Center on July 29.

The country singer and heritage scion known as "Bocephus" had cancelled a previously scheduled concert in Salem during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Tickets are $275, $125, $89.50, $69.50 and $29.50. They go on presale at 10 a.m. Thursday, password COUNTRYBOY, and on public sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Buy them 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Salem Civic Center box office (save on that pesky online purchase fee) or at ticketmaster.com.

Williams, son of Hank Williams and father of performers Hank Williams III and Holly Williams, first performed at the Salem venue in 1968, its first full year of operation, according to a civic center email. The email blast also reminded readers that his career includes six Platinum (1 million sold) albums, 20 gold albums (a half-million sold) and over 70 million album sales overall.

"Bocephus" hasn't hit the valley since a Sept. 2010 show at the Roanoke venue now called Berglund Center Coliseum. Part of that bill: An up-and-coming Eric Church.

— Tad Dickens