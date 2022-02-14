Heart singer Ann Wilson coming to FloydFest

The powerful frontwoman of a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is coming to FloydFest.

Ann Wilson, whose vocals with Heart fueled such songs as "Barracuda," "Crazy On You" and "Magic Man," was atop a FloydFest 22~Heartbeat artist announcement on Monday, a fitting Valentine's Day item.

Wilson's latest album, the pandemic-era release "Fierce Bliss," "offers classic rock comfort food of the finest ingredients," according to a festival news release.

Also announced on Monday were Railroad Earth, a FloydFest stalwart; the seventh installment of the Buffalo Mountain Jam, led by Keller Williams, Leftover Salmon and Infamous Stringdusters; West Virginia country/folk act Charles Wesley Godwin; bluegrass band The Wooks; and Vaudeville-inspired Bella's Bartok.

Festival organizers rolled out their Southwest Virginia-centric "Local Love" lineup, too. The Ambassador, Annalyse Marie, Black Mountain Revival, Blue Mule, The Blue Ridge Girls, Chupacabras, The Dead Reckoning, Emmaline Hicks, Free Union, GoodFellers, GOTE, Jordan Harman Band, M.C. Broom and the Jam, mansgottaeat, Music Road Co, PumpHouse and The Ryan Greer Band will perform.

Already announced for the July 27-31 event were Lake Street Dive, Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled by Turtles, Melissa Etheridge, Marcus King, Morgan Wade, Durand Jones & The Indications and Amythyst Kiah, among many others.

Patrons and would-be patrons may check floydfest.com/schedule-by-day to see which acts are playing on which day.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.