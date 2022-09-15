Henry Street Heritage Festival returns to Elmwood in full force

Roanoke’s own celebration of blackness is back on the block.

The 32nd Henry Street Heritage Festival is Saturday at Elmwood Park. Dozens of volunteers have been organizing its comeback after two years of COVID limitations.

The festival is the Harrison Museum of African American Culture’s major fundraiser. The museum, located at Center in the Square, features local and regional African American history, as well as insight into Black culture nationwide.

The Henry Street Festival began more than 30 years ago on its namesake thoroughfare, which since 2004 has been part of a national historic district. The road is deeply rooted in Southwest Virginia’s African American culture.

“It was the central location for where you go for all things essential and all things fabulous,” festival organizer Kianna Price said.

According to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, “Henry Street, also known as First Street, served as the commercial and entertainment center of the African American neighborhood of Gainsboro in Northwest Roanoke during the first half of the 20th century.”

The festival gathered more than 5,000 people when it began in 1990. High popularity eventually brought crowds too large for its original home, so organizers moved it to Elmwood Park.

The event has grown into one of Southwest Virginia’s biggest urban festivals and the perfect place for R&B and jazz lovers. Many local and national artists have entertained festival attendees over the decades, and this year, organizers went out of their way.

At 7 p.m., Elmwood Park’s amphitheater will host national touring artists — New York-based R&B trio SWV, aka Sisters with Voices, and two-time Soul Train Music Award-winner Robin Thicke. Tickets are available online and at the gate on Saturday.

The pandemic kept crowds from a proper 30-year celebration in 2020. The next year, still-hesitant organizers came up with a scaled-down version. They have decided to go all out this year. Festival admission, in a first, will be free until 5 p.m.

Free entertainment, starting at 1 p.m., includes ToNY CaMM & The FUNK Allstars, Ascension Project, Roscoe McFadden & Friends and Macklyn Mosley.

Though COVID restrictions have been loosened, organizers encourage people to follow health guidelines.

“It really is like a family reunion, especially after the last couple years we’ve had, people haven’t really had an opportunity to see anyone,” Price said. “It’s great to be able to come together and see familiar faces.”