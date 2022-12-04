 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holiday concert coming to Floyd Dec. 18

What would this season be without music? Come and enjoy a holiday concert sponsored by Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival! “Home for the Holidays: Maestro Wiley & Friends” will take place Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. at Celebration Hall of the Floyd Event Center, a rustically elegant venue located off Franklin Pike at 188 Ecovillage Trail SE in Floyd.

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor David Stewart Wiley, on piano, will be joined by two other amazing musicians: Adelaide Muir Trombetta, soprano; and Kevin Matheson, violinist.

Pieces will include excerpts from both Handel’s “Messiah” and Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite”; the folk song “Greensleeves”; Adolphe Adam’s “O, Holy Night”; and even Wiley’s “Ukrainian Bell Carol Fantasy.” Lend your voice to the carol singalong!

Attendees might also consider bringing the gift of a canned item for the local food bank, Plenty!

Adult tickets are $20 either at the door or online at VBRMF.org. Tickets for students and children are $5. For family or group discounts, please email info@vbrmf.org.

- Submitted by Randall Wells

