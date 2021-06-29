Hybrid guitarist Charlie Hunter teams with steel guitarist to open for Amythyst Kiah

Charlie Hunter is a rare specimen in the guitar world. His main instrument is a bass/guitar hybrid, with which he sounds like two players, sometimes like three.
His style incorporates jazz, soul, blues, funk, Latin and other grooves, along with their requisite melodies and harmonies. He nails them all. Such expertise has put him in a position to play with a wide variety of musicians coming from a broad array of styles.
His Southwest Virginia fans have been able to hear him cross that expanse over the past decade or so in shows at Jefferson Center, the old Kirk Avenue Music Hall, 5 Points Music Sanctuary and the town of Floyd’s Small Town Summer event. When he returns to Floyd on Thursday, as part of a trio opening for Americana singer/songwriter Amythyst Kiah, he’ll be doing something he hasn’t done previously in this neck of the woods — sacred steel guitar music.
Hunter will join steel guitarist DaShawn Hickman and Galax-based drummer Nick Falk on the Small Town Summer stage. Hickman comes from a church tradition that features steel guitar, a style that such acts as Robert Randolph, The Lee Boys and The Campbell Brothers have brought to secular recognition.
Turns out, Hunter has played frequently with the New York-based Campbell Brothers. In recent years, Hunter met and started playing with Hickman, who is part of The Allen Boys sacred steel band from Mount Airy, North Carolina. Hunter, who moved from the New York City area to Greensboro, North Carolina, about three years ago, said they met at the North Carolina Folk Festival.
“He’s great,” Hunter said. “He’s definitely in the tradition, but he’s also got a lot of other stuff going on as well.”
That included music with Greensboro singer/songwriter Molly McGinn (Hunter played drums), and Hunter’s 2020 album with singer Lucy Woodward, “I’m A Stranger Here.” Hickman played steel on two tracks from that album. Hear the title cut via youtu.be/jOwDgpeJYG8.
Coincidentally, Hunter and Woodward played Floyd Small Town Summer a couple of years back, with drummer Keita Ogawa. Turns out that Ogawa was friends with Falk, and introduced Hunter to his fellow drummer. Since then, Falk — who is married to Americana/country singer Dori Freeman — has traveled frequently to play gigs with Hunter, either as a duo or in a trio with organist Sam Fribush. When Small Town Summer talent buyer Dylan Locke approached Hunter about the next gig, Hunter wanted to get Falk involved.
“Great drummer, great feel,” Hunter said. “Dylan asked me if I would do a duo with DaShawn ... and I was like, sure, but there is a great drummer in the neighborhood, and I would like to have him on the gig as well.”
In another coincidence, Locke knew all about Falk. They play gigs together, including regular sessions with honky-tonk guitarist Redd Volkaert, and they work together on music education initiatives associated with Floyd Country Store, which Locke co-owns.
The small-world opening set will be wide open. Hunter said he has no idea what they will play, and probably won’t until they get onstage.
“We’re just going to play some tunes,” he said. “And since I have the bass and the harmony, I can move it around too, to accommodate whatever is going on.”
That leaves open a map of musical adventure.