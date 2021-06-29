Hybrid guitarist Charlie Hunter teams with steel guitarist to open for Amythyst Kiah

Charlie Hunter is a rare specimen in the guitar world. His main instrument is a bass/guitar hybrid, with which he sounds like two players, sometimes like three.

His style incorporates jazz, soul, blues, funk, Latin and other grooves, along with their requisite melodies and harmonies. He nails them all. Such expertise has put him in a position to play with a wide variety of musicians coming from a broad array of styles.

His Southwest Virginia fans have been able to hear him cross that expanse over the past decade or so in shows at Jefferson Center, the old Kirk Avenue Music Hall, 5 Points Music Sanctuary and the town of Floyd’s Small Town Summer event. When he returns to Floyd on Thursday, as part of a trio opening for Americana singer/songwriter Amythyst Kiah, he’ll be doing something he hasn’t done previously in this neck of the woods — sacred steel guitar music.

Hunter will join steel guitarist DaShawn Hickman and Galax-based drummer Nick Falk on the Small Town Summer stage. Hickman comes from a church tradition that features steel guitar, a style that such acts as Robert Randolph, The Lee Boys and The Campbell Brothers have brought to secular recognition.