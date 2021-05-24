 Skip to main content
I know what you like — Lita Ford coming to Berglund Center
I know what you like — Lita Ford coming to Berglund Center

Lita Ford, a member of The Runaways turned ’80s glam-metal star, is coming to Roanoke.

Ford, also known for dueting with Ozzy Osborne back in the day, is set for a July 17 performance at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. Tickets are $101 and $39 and go on sale Friday via 877-482-8496 and roanokelive.com.

The London, England, native set her rock course in the late 1970s as a member of The Runaways, a five-babe rock ’n’ roll band that also featured Joan Jett. That act's "Cherry Bomb" has remained part of the pop culture fabric for decades. As a solo act the next decade, she scored with "Kiss Me Deadly" and a cover of Alice Cooper's "Only Women Bleed."

Her duet and co-write with Osborne, "If I Close My Eyes Forever," was a top 10 single on the Billboard chart in 1989.

