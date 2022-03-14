Indigo Girls coming to Dr Pepper Park

Indigo Girls fans can get "Closer to Fine" soon in Roanoke.

The harmony-slinging folk-rock duo is coming to Dr Pepper Park on Aug. 17, according to the venue. Tickets are $59, $35 and $149 (VIP Skybox) and go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday via drpepperpark.com. General admission tickets will be $40 day of show.

Atlanta-area natives Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, who have been performing together since childhood, built a dedicated audience in the early 1990s with such songs as "Closer to Fine" and "Galileo." Audience singalongs have long been part of their shows.

The group has most recently played Rocky Mount's Harvester Performer Center, including the venue's April 2014 grand opening, and most recently hit the room in February 2020. The act was also there in 2016, the same year that Indigo Girls were among the headliners at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Ray has brought here own band to Rocky Mount, in 2018, three years after they opened for Tedeschi Trucks Band at Jefferson Center, in Roanoke.

— Tad Dickens