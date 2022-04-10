James McMurtry returns to Harvester

“The Horses and the Hounds,” the title track of James McMurtry’s latest album, revisits a familiar folk/blues theme — a man on the run. Think “Midnight Rider.” But McMurtry (with co-writer David Grissom) comes up with an original angle:

Sister says to come on back for Christmas

Mama’s wondering why I never come around

Lord I’ve been running for so long,

I just can’t find a way back home

So I’ll turn to face the horses and the hounds.

Horses and hounds, of course, are the pursuers of the hunted fox.

“The meaning of the song is as much up to the listener as it is to the writer,” McMurtry said in a phone interview. “To me it’s sort of about trying to outrun, or turn around and face, internal demons.”

Asked what those demons are, he said: “I don’t want to go into that. Everybody’s got some and they don’t have to go into them either.”

Will McMurtry talk about his demons, or will he let his lyrics do the talking? That’s for listeners to find out when the singer-songwriter returns to the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Wednesday.

McMurtry, 60, was born in Fort Worth, Texas. His father was Larry McMurtry, whose novels include the “Lonesome Dove” trilogy, “The Last Picture Show” and “Terms of Endearment.”

James McMurtry, speaking from a parking lot in Red Rock, Texas, where he was running some errands, said he doubted that he inherited his father’s writing talent.

“My father was the only writer in my background that we know of,” McMurtry said. “None of his people are writers, so I don’t know where he would have got the gene from, if it’s genetic. His people were farmers and stockmen and ranchers and horse breakers. I kind of think it [writing ability] may be environmental. And another thing, I don’t write prose and he never wrote verse. He said prose and verse were a different muscle.

“I never read growing up. I’m not the reader my father was. Every now and then I read a book, but I’m not compulsive about it the way he was. My models were Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson.”

While McMurtry’s vocal range is higher than Cash’s, the Man in Black’s influence is noticeable in his phrasing. “I don’t know how that wouldn’t happen,” he said. “I was a Cash fan before I was a fan of anybody else that I remember.”

McMurtry lived his first seven years in Texas. As a teen he attended Woodberry Forest, a boarding school near Orange, Va., where he started writing songs. After living in Alaska, he returned to Texas. In 1987 he was a finalist in the Kerrville (Texas) Folk Festival’s songwriting contest. Larry McMurtry wrote a screenplay for a film that John Mellencamp directed, and the elder McMurtry gave a tape of James’ songs to Mellencamp.

The Indiana rocker and sometime filmmaker was impressed enough to offer to produce an album. McMurtry’s debut was released on Columbia in 1989.

His most recent release, “The Horses and the Hounds,” notched number 49 on Rolling Stone’s list of Best Albums of 2021. “Staring down 60, the Austin singer-songwriter continued on his recent streak of stunners by delivering a career high point with this collection of sharply told tales of wrinkled equestrians, ashamed murderers, disenchanted Iraq War veterans, and long-stewing flirts set to … West Coast, Petty-inspired roots rock from longtime collaborator Ross Hogarth,” Rolling Stone said.

Hogarth produced the album, McMurtry said.

“He’s a rocker and he’s worked with a lot of those [West Coast] guys,” he said. “He knew Warren Zevon, and we tracked it in Jackson Browne’s studio in Santa Monica. Yeah, it’s got L.A. rock vibe all over it.”

Among the many standout tracks is “If It Don’t Bleed.” Lyrically multilayered and dense, it touches on aging, weariness and lowered expectations:

Now it’s all I can do to just get out of bed

There’s more in the mirror than there is up ahead

I smile and I nod like I heard what you said

every time.

“Well, that song came to me at the wheel,” he said. “I’d get a verse or so driving down the road and get to the hotel, check everybody in, go to the room and write it down on the computer so I wouldn’t forget.

After about three or four days I had a song. I had a cousin who was badly addicted to a substance. After he got through rehab and somehow survived, he told me, you know, I was b----- about something, and he said, ‘James, quit b-----. If it doesn’t bleed, it doesn’t matter.’’”

McMurty won’t be checking a band into a hotel at this stop.

“This is a solo acoustic tour, which was actually booked before the release of the record and has been bumped at least twice for COVID surges,” he said. “Yeah, finally, we’re going to get to do it. I always look forward to the Harvester. It’s a good room.”

Oregon-based guitarist and composer Marisa Anderson opens.