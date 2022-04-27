 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jamey Johnson set for return to Dr Pepper Park

Jamey Johnson (copy)

Jamey Johnson returns to Dr Pepper Park on Oct 6.

 Photo courtesy of Dr Pepper Park

A Doctor Pepper Park favorite is returning. 

Singer and songwriter Jamey Johnson, who leads a band of country music aces, is scheduled to play the outdoor venue on Oct. 6.

The writer of hits "In Color" and "The Dollar" sold out the space last year. Tickets are $59, $40 and $149 (VIP) in advance via drpepperpark.com, and $45 day of show, all minus tax and fee. They go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday.

Johnson, who brings an outlaw country vibe to performances in which he lets his band members get in their licks, last played Dr Pepper Park in 2019, before the pandemic. He had previously played Salem Civic Center and Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center.

— Tad Dickens

