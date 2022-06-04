Jammin' time

Blacksburg’s 2022 Market Square Jam season kicked off with host band Liam “LP” Kelly and the Trash Pickers at Market Square Park in downtown Blacksburg last Wednesday night.
The informal music get-together runs every Wednesday evening 7 to 9 p.m. until Labor Day.
As the town describes it: “If you’re a musician or just interested in learning, come on out to the Jam and play with the best. Or, if you’re just looking for a place to kick back on a Wednesday night, bring a chair or a blanket and join us at the park.”
- The Roanoke Times