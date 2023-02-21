It's been five years since the Roanoke Valley got eyes and ears on Jason Isbell. The four-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and performer and his band, the 400 Unit, will be back on Aug. 9, for a show at Salem Civic Center.

S.G. Goodman will open the show.

Tickets are $132.50, $87.50, $62.50 and $47.50, with $10 VIP parking (parking is free otherwise). They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Salem Civic Center box office (avoid pesky fees) or ticketmaster.com. There is a 10 a.m. Thursday presale, online only, and BSE23 is the password.

Isbell and band played FloydFest in 2018 and 2013. They played Berglund Center in 2017 and 2015; Jefferson Center and Blacksburg's Lyric Theatre in 2014. In 2011, the group played the old Awful Arthur’s location at Towers Shopping Center.

Isbell has built a list of crowd favorites that include "Cover Me Up," "It Takes A Lifetime," "24 Frames," "Super 8" and "Elephant," along with numbers from his days in Drive-by Truckers, including "Decoration Day."

Goodman and her backing trio played Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in September. She showed a voice that could have mixed with the likes of Ralph Stanley or Texas Gladden, but her musical style is more rocking.