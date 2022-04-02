Jazz singer Kat Edmonson returns to Jefferson Center

They say that skilled workers knows their tools. Kat Edmonson know hers.

“It’s a clear voice. It’s an intimate one,” the singer said on a Zoom call from Brooklyn. “It’s almost conversational, I think. I’ve approached music, because I learned so much of it from old movies, like the actors in the movies that I watched. Like, Frank Sinatra was an incredible interpreter of song, but he was also an amazing actor. And you knew what he was talking about when he sang.

“He wasn’t a stylist … it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, listen to that!’ The first thing you thought was, ‘oh, that’s heartbreaking,’ or, ‘man, I know what that feels like.’ I know how it feels to … ‘Come Fly With Me.’ It’s like you can feel the electricity of what he’s saying. So I was primarily interested in how to emote through vocalization.”

The jazz and vintage-pop singer-songwriter, who has appeared on “A Prairie Home Companion,” “Austin City Limits” and “Late Show with David Letterman,” returns to Jefferson Center on Friday, bringing a mix of standards and originals.

It will be one of her first concerts since winding up a run in the off-off-Broadway jazz opera “The Hang.” Edmonson’s performance was lauded in the New York Times for “extraordinary artistry.”

“I know there will be a little bit of … the feeling of being a beginner again,” Edmonson said of returning to a concert stage. “It’s been a while since I’ve actually been in a room onstage by myself, performing with people. I’ve been in this theatrical production, but of course it was an ensemble cast and I was saying lines, so this is just me again up there improvising and being in the moment, and I’m really excited about the opportunity to do that and just hold space with people again. It’s magical when you can be all in the same room together.”

Edmonson played the Jeff Center in 2019 and was booked for a return engagement in 2020 just when the pandemic struck, interfering with, among other things, the promotion of her then-new album “Dreamers Do.”

“It’s an album comprised mostly of mid 20th-century Disney tunes. But the whole album is about the human experience of dreaming and what we go through when we dream at night. You know, over the course of a night, and also in life, just the whole experience of dreaming. So all of the songs discuss dreaming or mention dreaming. It’s quite lush and beautiful.”

The album, which debuted atop Billboard’s traditional jazz chart, features two originals that offer a microcosm of her songwriting range, from the trad-jazz “Someone’s In The House” to the vintage-pop “Too Late To Dream.”

“My influences are, much of them, the composers of the Great American Songbook — Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, the Gershwin brothers, Johnny Mercer, Hoagy Carmichael. And then I have a lot of contemporary influences, too. And so my influences run the gamut.

“In this show, it’ll just be myself and the piano. And so Roy [Dunlap], my longtime accompanist, will be making reference to all of the arrangements from that album [“Dreamers Do”] and then we’ll be playing songs from previous records as well. And I tell stories about myself, how the songs have been written, or why I chose a particular song to interpret, and stories about our travels and my love of film. A lot of my influences come from old cinema and so I always end up talking about it quite a bit in the shows.”

Fostek Hall, at the Jefferson, will be a change from her regular venue of the past two years — her living room. Like many musicians, she switched to livestreaming during the pandemic. She billed the Sunday evening program “The Kat Edmonson Show” as a nod to the variety shows of yesteryear, like “The Ed Sullivan Show,” which also ran on Sunday evenings. Her shows remain available on YouTube.

The Texas native began crafting her sound in Austin clubs, and her delicate and restrained, yet emotional delivery started getting attention. A 2011 review of her original song “Lucky” on the Austin music site ovrld.com stated: “Along with the lyrics, the music carries a sense of vulnerability. It’s as if you couldn’t talk over it, for fear of hurting the singer’s feelings. Edmonson’s voice conveys a lot of these emotions. It’s thin — as in slender, not emaciated — and the space she gives her words allows you to fill in blanks with your own personal feelings.”

Her short blond hair gives her a pixie-like appearance that recalls Mary Martin in “Peter Pan,” but she doesn’t shy away from the toughest adult subjects. The video for “I Don’t Know” shows her wounded and shaking, recalling an intense relationship.

That won’t be the tone in Fostek Hall, though. “It’ll be an easy time. It’ll be fun,” she said. “It’ll be light-hearted and also intimate, I want people to feel like they can come and laugh and be at ease and interact and hopefully be inspired.”