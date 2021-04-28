Jefferson Center hires Jamie Cheatwood as programming manager

"We have a great track record, starting with … Dylan’s concerted efforts here over many years, to build a model for programming for this community that continues on," Pace said. "Though there’s been some adaptations as the market’s changed, we still believe in that model. Jamie has an opportunity to get to know what we’ve done historically, what’s still working, and more importantly, think about what might work in the future."

In her time at The Spot, Cheatwood oversaw a variety of shows, including many listed under The Bazaar Presents heading. When she had a brick-and-mortar consignment store, she booked acts including such wide-touring, Roanoke-area bands as Eternal Summers, The Young Sinclairs and The Bastards of Fate for in-store shows. She booked other concerts with indie acts from across the country at Billy's Barn and Kirk Avenue Music Hall, too. The latter venue occupied the address where The Spot on Kirk now operates.

Cheatwood, who is now on the board at The Spot and will volunteer there as well, said she will look at opportunities to bring such shows to Jefferson Center, "ideally, if it’s a great act … and [Jefferson Center agrees] it’s something they would put their name on," she said.