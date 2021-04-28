Jefferson Center hires Jamie Cheatwood as programming manager

Jefferson Center has someone new to book its shows. The Spot on Kirk is looking for a new venue manager.
The common denominator is Jamie Cheatwood, who is taking over as programming manager at Jefferson Center. Cheatwood, who for the past couple of years has been venue manager at The Spot on Kirk, also runs the nonprofit Bazaar of Roanoke and has promoted multiple independent rock shows in the region over the past dozen years.
"I’m very excited to expand on the work I’ve been doing by joining Jefferson Center’s team, but The Spot is and always has been very important to me, even predating my employment there," said Cheatwood, who booked shows and volunteered at the Kirk Avenue venue before the nonprofit hired her in 2019.
She takes a job vacated last year with Donna Thompson's departure.
"She’s got a proven track record caring about the live music scene in and around Southwest Virginia, understands this market and cares deeply about making sure we live in a community that does cool things," Jefferson Center executive director Cyrus Pace said. "I think this is going to be an amazing opportunity for her to work to do that, and I couldn’t be any more excited about her starting with us."
Cheatwood will be the third programming manager in three years at Jefferson Center. For 13 years before that, Dylan Locke booked the shows under the title artistic director, before leaving to devote full-time effort to projects under his and partner Heather Krantz's Floyd Country Store umbrella.
"We have a great track record, starting with … Dylan’s concerted efforts here over many years, to build a model for programming for this community that continues on," Pace said. "Though there’s been some adaptations as the market’s changed, we still believe in that model. Jamie has an opportunity to get to know what we’ve done historically, what’s still working, and more importantly, think about what might work in the future."
In her time at The Spot, Cheatwood oversaw a variety of shows, including many listed under The Bazaar Presents heading. When she had a brick-and-mortar consignment store, she booked acts including such wide-touring, Roanoke-area bands as Eternal Summers, The Young Sinclairs and The Bastards of Fate for in-store shows. She booked other concerts with indie acts from across the country at Billy's Barn and Kirk Avenue Music Hall, too. The latter venue occupied the address where The Spot on Kirk now operates.
Cheatwood, who is now on the board at The Spot and will volunteer there as well, said she will look at opportunities to bring such shows to Jefferson Center, "ideally, if it’s a great act … and [Jefferson Center agrees] it’s something they would put their name on," she said.
"They do understand that we champion some up-and-coming acts that might need a little more time to hone their skills, so in that case, we might do Bazaar Presents shows to help people get their foot in the door at The Spot, as we’ve always done."
Bruce Bryan, lead organizer at The Spot, said that Cheatwood expanded that room's palette before the pandemic and was among the first in the region to pivot toward livestreaming concerts after the shutdown.
"We’ve gotten great exposure for our city, our venue and our sponsors, around the country and I … would guess around the world," said Bryan, who called her departure "bittersweet."
He added: "Cyrus definitely got a good one."