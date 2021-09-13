Jefferson Center will require vaccination proof or negative COVID test for admission.

As Jefferson Center prepares for its first season of live music since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the venue has tightened its rules about attending.

Those going to see Béla Fleck — My Bluegrass Heart, Gladys Knight and Gipsy Kings concerts must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID result from a test taken within 72 hours of admission, the venue announced last week.

Patrons must wear masks, which will be available at the venue, and no drinks will be allowed in Shaftman Performance Hall.

Jefferson Center is offering refunds to those who can’t or won’t show vaccination or a negative test, or who can’t or won’t wear a mask. Those who are sick with COVID-19 may also have their ticket price refunded.

Jefferson Center’s Star City Series season begins Friday, with Fleck’s return to Shaftman and an all-star bluegrass band backing him. Knight’s Sunday night performance is long sold out. The Gipsy Kings performance is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Get more information on the venue’s policy at jeffcenter.org/coronavirus.

