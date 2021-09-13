 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jefferson Center will require vaccination proof or negative COVID test for admission.
0 comments

Jefferson Center will require vaccination proof or negative COVID test for admission.

{{featured_button_text}}
Gladys Knight Approved Photo.jpg (copy)

Gladys Knight’s Sunday concert at Jefferson Center is sold out.

 Courtesy of Derek Blanks

As Jefferson Center prepares for its first season of live music since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the venue has tightened its rules about attending.

Those going to see Béla Fleck — My Bluegrass Heart, Gladys Knight and Gipsy Kings concerts must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID result from a test taken within 72 hours of admission, the venue announced last week.

Patrons must wear masks, which will be available at the venue, and no drinks will be allowed in Shaftman Performance Hall.

Jefferson Center is offering refunds to those who can’t or won’t show vaccination or a negative test, or who can’t or won’t wear a mask. Those who are sick with COVID-19 may also have their ticket price refunded.

Jefferson Center’s Star City Series season begins Friday, with Fleck’s return to Shaftman and an all-star bluegrass band backing him. Knight’s Sunday night performance is long sold out. The Gipsy Kings performance is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Get more information on the venue’s policy at jeffcenter.org/coronavirus.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate Beckinsale is 'feeling a lot better' after being rushed to the hospital

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert