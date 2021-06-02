Jerry Douglas returns to The Coves, this time with a stage to play on

Dobro master, Nashville recording session legend and bluegrass/Americana icon Jerry Douglas is no stranger to The Coves Amphitheater. He was one of the first touring acts to play the Union Hall venue, by Smith Mountain Lake.
But there was no stage the first time, on Halloween 2020. He and bassist Daniel Kimbro set up on a porch. Instead of facing an audience, the musicians faced automobiles.
“We had a lot of people out there in cars, honking their horns,” Douglas said. “It was definitely COVID time. It was full on. And we had a great time there.”
The venue has a stage now, which is for the best when Douglas and a full band hit on Friday.
“Glad we’ve got a stage,” Douglas said. “That’ll be easier.”
Douglas’ performance there last year, part of a smattering of shows to test the live-show waters by the lake, inspired The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake’s owner to go into the outdoor concert business, show promoter Gary Jackson said in a recent conversation.
Jackson had booked Douglas’ band at Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center when that venue was in its infancy. Douglas, who also brought his Earls of Leicester to the Harvester for several performances, returned with the Jerry Douglas Band there in July 2017, with a lineup of Kimbro, guitarist Mike Seal, violinist Christian Sedelmyer, a couple of horn players and drummer Doug Belote.
This time out, the horns and drums are not in the mix, mainly because they were not part of the band’s latest project, John Hiatt and the Douglas band’s “Leftover Feelings.” That’s a collection of new songs from vaunted singer/songwriter Hiatt, with Douglas producing. It dropped in late May.
While the full-bore band often leaned toward jazz fusion, albeit with a bluegrass slant, Douglas sees this lineup as one that will lean heavier to the bluegrass side of things, with a jazz slant. Expect brand-new tunes, too, Douglas added.
“I think it’s going to be three-quarters more leaning grassy now,” he said. “Once you start playing, like you say, the jazzy stuff, that influences you and creeps into everything you do, the same way bluegrass did for everything I do. If I’m playing jazz, there’s a bluegrass element to it.”
In Seal, Sedelmyer and Kimbro, he has the cats to make it all work.
“Mike Seal, any of these guys can read me under the bus,” he said. “I didn’t have the real musical education that they got in college. Mine was learned on the road, the hard way. I learned, never be the best guy in your band. That’s what they say. I see them all as equals to me, and we just feed off each other and listen to each other.
“That’s one of the good things about having the band without drums this time — we can actually go a little deeper in listening to each other. Sonically, it’s not all taken up. A really wide rhythm guitar and a drum kit kind of wipes out so much of the sonic spectrum, that you’re searching for places to stick notes, to be heard, to rise above the cacophony. And this is one way to do it.
“And these guys are so good. Mike Seal just amazes me. Every time he takes a solo, I feel proud. [Same for] every one of them.”
There will be vocals, too. If you’re the type who can’t stand an all-instrumental show, you have something in common with Douglas, the revered instrumentalist.
“I can’t just take a whole day of blinga, blinga, blinga, blinga, 10,000 notes per square inch,” Douglas said.
Douglas — who delivers harmonies with Alison Krauss and her band, and his own Earls of Leicester — will be the one vocalizing at least three songs per set. Douglas has said that when he started out, he was a singing mandolinist and guitarist. In our phone call last month, he said that he quit singing lead after he started playing Dobro. It’s a slide-based instrument on which good pitch is a huge deal.
“I got to the point where I looked around and nobody was singing, so I started singing again,” he said. “I was a singer as a kid, then I started playing Dobro, and it’s like, you can’t do both at the same time, because it’s coming from the same part of your brain, trying to stay in tune and all this stuff. If it was just a guitar, with frets, I don’t think I’d have such a problem. But I’m responsible for the pitch of the instrument, too, so I had to pay attention to that.
“I don’t have a split personality, so I have to be surrounded with folks, but I’ve been singing.”
Not that the instrumental work isn’t still important to him. He pointed to things that Sedelmyer does on fiddle, which are seemingly inscrutable on first listen, but serve deep musical purposes.
“Those guys are so good at listening and then extending an idea,” he said of his band. “We listen to each other. One guy might just take off on the last phrase, the one played before. And it’s so great. I mean, it’s the way I like to hear music. It’s what I look for, and I couldn’t be more happy with what we’ve got out there, and it’ll be fun to see how we make music, just the four of us banging it out.”