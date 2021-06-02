Jerry Douglas returns to The Coves, this time with a stage to play on

This time out, the horns and drums are not in the mix, mainly because they were not part of the band’s latest project, John Hiatt and the Douglas band’s “Leftover Feelings.” That’s a collection of new songs from vaunted singer/songwriter Hiatt, with Douglas producing. It dropped in late May.

While the full-bore band often leaned toward jazz fusion, albeit with a bluegrass slant, Douglas sees this lineup as one that will lean heavier to the bluegrass side of things, with a jazz slant. Expect brand-new tunes, too, Douglas added.

“I think it’s going to be three-quarters more leaning grassy now,” he said. “Once you start playing, like you say, the jazzy stuff, that influences you and creeps into everything you do, the same way bluegrass did for everything I do. If I’m playing jazz, there’s a bluegrass element to it.”

In Seal, Sedelmyer and Kimbro, he has the cats to make it all work.

“Mike Seal, any of these guys can read me under the bus,” he said. “I didn’t have the real musical education that they got in college. Mine was learned on the road, the hard way. I learned, never be the best guy in your band. That’s what they say. I see them all as equals to me, and we just feed off each other and listen to each other.