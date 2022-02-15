JJ Grey & Mofro coming to Dr Pepper Park

A Florida act slinging southern soul and funk music is hitting Roanoke this summer.

JJ Grey & Mofro is the latest band booked for Dr Pepper Park's Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series. The show is set for Aug. 13. Advance tickets are $59 (pit), $30 (general admission) and $99 (VIP). They go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, or 8 a.m. Thursday for presale and "Loyal Listeners" (password JJ2022), according to news release from the venue. Get them at drpepperpark.com. General admission tickets will go for $35 at the gate.

Grey and his band have made a lot of stops in Southwest Virginia. They played FloydFest in 2010, Floyd's Chateau Morrissette in 2013, both Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center and Blacksburg's The Lyric Theatre in 2016, and Rooster Walk in 2018.

The group was scheduled to play Dr Pepper Park as Blues Traveler's opener, but in the COVID-19 era, shows set for 2020 and 2021 were scuttled. This time around, Mofro will headline, and presumably no virus will stop the show.

