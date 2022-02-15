 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JJ Grey & Mofro coming to Dr Pepper Park

  • 0
JJ Grey

JJ Grey

 Courtesy Jay Simon

A Florida act slinging southern soul and funk music is hitting Roanoke this summer.

JJ Grey & Mofro is the latest band booked for Dr Pepper Park's Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series. The show is set for Aug. 13. Advance tickets are $59 (pit), $30 (general admission) and $99 (VIP). They go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, or 8 a.m. Thursday for presale and "Loyal Listeners" (password JJ2022), according to news release from the venue. Get them at drpepperpark.com. General admission tickets will go for $35 at the gate.

Grey and his band have made a lot of stops in Southwest Virginia. They played FloydFest in 2010, Floyd's Chateau Morrissette in 2013, both Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center and Blacksburg's The Lyric Theatre in 2016, and Rooster Walk in 2018.

The group was scheduled to play Dr Pepper Park as Blues Traveler's opener, but in the COVID-19 era, shows set for 2020 and 2021 were scuttled. This time around, Mofro will headline, and presumably no virus will stop the show.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West, Julia Fox split after two months of dating

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert