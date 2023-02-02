Hey '90s country fans. The woman whose music inspired Cole Swindell's big hit, "You Had Me At Heads Carolina," is coming to Roanoke.

Jo Dee Messina, who scored big in 1996 with "Heads Carolina, Tails California," is scheduled for a May 20 concert at Dr Pepper Park. Tickets are $49, $30 and $149 VIP and go on sale Saturday at drpepperpark.com. General admission will be $35 at the gate.

Messina followed up her "Heads Carolina …" with 16 country top 40 songs, including nine No. 1's, according to her online bio. Swindell showed her love with a remix and a live performance at the 2022 CMA Awards.