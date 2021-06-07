Joe Bonamassa returning to Berglund theater; venue also announces comic John Crist

Blues-rock guitar slinger Joe Bonamassa is a regular at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. He is returning Dec. 3, the venue announced Monday.

Tickets are $199, $149, $129, $99 and $79 (that's how he can afford his guitars and suits) and go on sale Friday at http://joeb.me/JB-Tickets. Seriously, Bonamassa is a fret burner of the highest caliber, and brings great bands that in the past have included drummer Anton Fig and keyboardist Reese Wynans.

Check out some of his latest, from the record "Now Serving: Royal Tea Live from The Ryman," at youtu.be/xG_CZ0Cxp5s.

Stand-up comic John Crist will play the theater Nov. 6, according to the same Berglund Center news release. Tickets are $49.75, $39.75 and $29.75. Look for those tickets on Friday at roanokelive.com. See him doing some crowd work at youtu.be/kqdNo2U92z0.

