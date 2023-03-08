Southwest Virginia is about to get a funky big dose of Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers. The Michigan-based dance band is scheduled to headline the Down by Downtown Music Festival on April 22 at Elmwood Park.

The band, which has played Bonnaroo, Electric Forest and Summer Camp festivals, is scheduled for FloydFest in late July.

Hertler's Elmwood show — part of a lineup that coincides with the Blue Ridge Marathon — highlights the four-day festival, set for April 20-23 at downtown Roanoke nightspots and venues. Kentucky Ruckus and Liv Sloan & The Die Hards are scheduled to open on April 22, a Saturday.

Tickets are $20 advance via ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/FreedomFirstDownbyDowntown. They'll be $25 at the gate. Meanwhile, marathon hopefuls may still register to run at blueridgemarathon.com, until the day before the race.

Other venues participating in the Down by Downtown fest are Martin’s Downtown, Sweet Donkey Coffee, Big Lick Brewing Co., The Spot on Kirk, Twisted Track Brewpub and Starr Hill Pilot Brewery and Side Stage. Lots of the shows are free, but some aren't. Check downbydowntown.com for more details.

