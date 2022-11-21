Justin Moore coming to Berglund theater

It's been a while since the Roanoke Valley has seen Justin Moore in concert. Moore, a country music hitmaker, headlined Salem Civic Center in 2017, but an October 2021 Budweiser Summer Series show was cancelled.

A new date is set. Moore is scheduled to play Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on March 4. Tickets are $69.50, $59.50, $49.50 and $39.50 and go on sale Wednesday at the venue's box office (avoid pesky fees), 540-853-5483 or berglundcenter.live .

The traditional-leaning, white hat-wearing singer's most recent No. 1 country radio hit, "We Didn't Have Much," dropped in 2020. Other recent big singles include “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” “Why We Drink,” “You Look Like I Need A Drink” and “Somebody Else Will.” He broke through more than a decade ago with such tunes as “Small Town USA” and “Outlaws Like Me.”