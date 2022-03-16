Limp Bizkit coming to Berglund Center

A nu-metal band from the '90s will tell you what you can do with that cookie, when it comes to Roanoke.

Limp Bizkit, the hip hop-inspired band that brought "Nookie," "Break Stuff" and more bratty hard rock to a turn-of-the-century hard rock audience, is back at it. Fred Durst and all the original members — drummer John Otto, bassist Sam Rivers, guitarist Wes Borland and turntable/sampling man DJ Lethal — will hit the venue on May 5.

Also scheduled on the bill for the band's "Still Sucks Tour" are Snot, Wargasm UK and Scowl.

Tickets are $69.50, $59.50 and $49.50. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Berglund Center box office (avoid those pesky online or phone fees), 853-5483 or berglundcenter.live.

— Tad Dickens