Lindsey Buckingham set for Jefferson Center date

This is not "Second Hand News," though a Roanoke audience might hear that song on Nov. 15. Lindsey Buckingham, who wrote it during his days in Fleetwood Mac, is coming to Jefferson Center that night.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 2 for the venue's $100-plus donors and season subscribers, and to the rest of the public at 10 a.m. Aug. 4. Prices were not included in an email blast from Jefferson Center on Monday morning. Get them at the box office, 540-345-2550 or jeffcenter.org. The email did not list ticket prices.

Buckingham, with then-partner Stevie Nicks, was part of Fleetwood Mac's 1970s and 1980s elevation into pop music's stratosphere. He wrote and produced several of the band's biggest numbers, including “Go Your Own Way” and “Big Love.” The brilliant guitarist has released multiple solo projects in the years away from that band, and in recent years has collaborated with the likes of The Killers and Halsey, according to a Jefferson Center news release.

"This will be a rocking, loud show as Lindsey fills Shaftman Performance Hall with his greatest hits," the venue wrote in the email.