Lindsey Buckingham show canceled at Jefferson Center

Lindsey Buckingham's show at Jefferson Center and other North American tour dates are canceled, the venue posted Monday on its social media accounts.

The posted news of "illness within the Tour [sic]" was not on Buckingham's website, but the Nov. 15 date was removed from Jefferson Center's website, and Ticketmaster.com noted other cancellations.

Buckingham's Instagram account, however, noted that the former Fleetwood Mac singer, guitarist and songwriter appears to blame Buckingham's own "ongoing health issues" and added that refunds would be available for the point of purchase.

Jefferson Center will process refunds automatically, and they will arrive within 10 business days.