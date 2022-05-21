Little Feat steps into Rooster Walk

Why does somebody quit the Doobie Brothers?

Two answers. The first is, too many gigs. “The real sense was like … I was at the tail end of 72, I was going to be 73,” keyboard man Bill Payne said in a Zoom interview from his Montana home. “And the [Doobies’] manager and I discussed it and I would have been doing well over 140 dates in a year. I said, ‘If I reverse my age to 27, I don’t think I could do it.’”

The other answer — he has another band.

Payne is a charter member of Little Feat, the venerable roots-rock group he co-founded with Lowell George in California in 1969. Sam Clayton (percussion) and Kenny Gradney (bass) remain from Feat’s classic 1970s lineup. Known for their New Orleans-flavored blend of rock, jazz, blues, country and funk, the group plays the Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival in Martinsville on Friday.

The festival runs Thursday to Sunday, its first go-round since the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are at least two stories of Little Feat’s inception. Lowell George, then a member of Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention, brought Zappa a song called “Willin.’” Zappa either told George the song was so good, he should start his own band, or fired him because of the drug references. (Zappa was famously anti-drugs.)

The trucker anthem first appeared on Feat’s eponymous 1971 debut album. That version “to me was more of a caricature of a truck driver and country music,” Payne said.

The group remade “Willin’” for its second album, “Sailin’ Shoes.”

“I put more of myself and [Nashville piano stylist] Floyd Cramer into it. I didn’t do it on my own, but I helped legitimize it to less of a parody of something, and more of what it was, which is a great American song.”

A portrait of a man who makes some poor decisions, yet is driven by passion for his life and his work, “Willin’” has been covered by Linda Ronstadt, Gregg Allman, Jackson Browne and many others.

Yet another version of the song appeared on Feat’s 1978 live (with overdubs) double album, “Waiting for Columbus,” which also included “Dixie Chicken,” “Fat Man In The Bathtub” and “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now.”

Amid creative differences, George disbanded Little Feat shortly before he died of a heart attack in 1979. The survivors regrouped in the late 1980s.

At Rooster Walk, the group will perform “Waiting For Columbus” in its entirety. Payne will handle George’s vocal on “Fat Man,” while Scott Sharrard, who joined in 2019, takes the lead on “Willin’.”

Sharrard replaced longtime guitarist Paul Barrere, who died in 2019 of liver cancer, coincidentally the same disease which claimed original drummer Richie Hayward in 2010. Tony Leone occupies Hayward’s seat.

In addition to his work with Little Feat, Bill Payne has guested with a who’s who of rock greats including Ronstadt, Browne, Carly Simon, James Taylor and Bob Seger. He became an official Doobie Brother in 2015 after having played on numerous Doobie sessions since the 1970s.

On Nov. 2, 2021, he released a statement reading, in part: “A few weeks ago I let them know I would be committing 100% to Little Feat from here on … I leave the Doobies with some great memories, and most importantly, lasting friendships … Little Feat is now officially back and ready to tour. We can’t wait … the future for Little Feat looks, and is, indeed, bright.”

“When I played with the Doobie Brothers, they didn’t tie my hands at all,” Payne said. But the format allowed little room for experimenting with arrangements. With Little Feat, there’s more freedom. “I like more of a laissez-faire attitude towards how do we put things together.”

Payne said he’d heard great things about RoosterWalk. “We’re playing only a few festivals this year. And festivals are fun. For a whole lot of reasons. Not the least of which is there’ll be a lot of people hearing us that probably never heard [us] before.”

At 73, Payne doesn’t sound ready to stop, even if he can’t play as many dates as he used to. “It’s been a great career,” he said. “And it still is, and I’m still way involved. I think that’s what it takes.”