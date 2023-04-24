Most young musicians have a list of favorites to emulate. Guitarist and singer Scott Sharrard was no different.

His list featured his biggest influences, solo acts Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder and Prince. Groups that set standards in the late 1960s and beyond — The Band, The Allman Brothers Band and Little Feat — completed what Sharrard called his "Rosetta Stone."

"To truly be a band, you’ve got to have a collective sound, and in these bands it was a collection of various singer-songwriters who had one overarching personality," Sharrard said.

Sharrard's career arc has differed from most musicians in that he has direct ties to every band on his list. He plays on Wednesday with Little Feat, at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre.

Before that, he worked with onetime Allman Brothers' singer and keyboardist Gregg Allman, leading his band and writing or co-writing some of Allman's late-era favorites. Sharrard's decade-long run with the late Allman included a date at Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center, and a 2016 FloydFest gig canceled after his boss fell ill in Roanoke.

In his late 20s, Sharrard did his first recording session with The Band's drumming singer, Levon Helm, and wound up playing guitar on many of Helm's Midnight Rambles, at his Woodstock, New York, farm.

When he takes the stage with the third band from his pantheon, audiences hear something that sounds simple but is anything but.

"My comparison, that [Feat keyboardist and co-founder] Bill Payne has endorsed, is that Little Feat’s music is to rock ’n’ roll what Thelonious Monk’s music is to jazz. When you hear Thelonious Monk’s music — to those in your audience who are not familiar with him, check it out — it sounds like a really catchy melody, a hook. It’s something you can dance to. And it sounds kind of angular, but it’s also acceptable at the same time.

"That’s how Little Feat’s music plays when you’re a musician, because when you hear a song like 'Dixie Chicken,' everyone gets up and dances, everyone sings along, the whole thing. It’s right there in the lyrics. It’s about as rowdy a pop song as you can get, in the rock category.

"But when you try to play it, if you don’t play the exact bass line, the exact drum pattern and the exact piano parts, it falls apart completely. And every Little Feat song to some degree is built like that."

Two other examples — "Mercenary Territory," from the classic live album "Waiting for Columbus," and "Long Distance Love" from "The Last Record Album" — are among Sharrard's favorites.

"And good luck ever trying to play those songs, but 'Long Distance Love,' for example, is one of the great rock ballads. On its surface, with the vocal, it could be a very soulful Eagles song. If you try to get in there and play that song, the way it fits together, hold on to your hat, because if you don’t play it exactly the way it is on the record from front to back, everyone’s going to get lost and it’s going to be a train wreck. That’s how intricate their music is, arrangement-wise."

Coincidentally perhaps, band co-founder Lowell George sang all three. The inimitable singer, songwriter and slide guitarist died in 1979. Sharrard has found himself singing many of the songs that George originated, and playing lead guitar — formerly the late Paul Barrere's bailiwick.

Little Feat had hired Sharrard to substitute for an ailing Barrere and performed with the band on Oct. 26, 2019, the day that he died.

It is not, however, a ghost band, such as those that travel with one classic-era member, or none. Payne, who with George formed the band in 1969, is still there, as are bassist Kenny Gradney and percussionist Sam Clayton, both of whom came on board in 1972. Multi-instrumentalist Fred Tackett joined the band in 1988, when it reformed in the post-George era.

Tony Leone (Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Ollabelle) is the most recent on the drum throne, following Ritchie Hayward's 2010 death. Leone is one of Sharrard's best friends, and like Sharrard, a "devoted interpreter" of this music, Sharrard said.

"The first people that would be critical of Little Feat without Ritchie, Paul and Lowell are Tony and I," he said. "We are lifelong fans… and we are so critical of the roles we have to play, and so conscientious about the standards that those three set in this ensemble.

"I’m fairly confident that we’re not going to let anyone down."

Seeing Warren Haynes joining the Allman Brothers about 1989, then catching Little Feat's reunion, with Craig Fuller singing, informed Sharrard's ethic about his work these past several years.

"I said to myself when I joined with Gregg, if Haynes could step in for Duane Allman, then I could do the same for Haynes. And in the case of Little Feat, I put Craig Fuller right there in that lineage … because 'Let It Roll' was one of their best records … so I think that gives us the possibility."

Sharrard, 46, likens this chapter to Glenn Gould's mid-1950s Bach recordings.

"His whole interpretation, touch and feel is what made his recordings of that hundreds-year-old music — he reinvented it. He didn't write any of it. It was the spin he put on it. And that's certainly the approach we're taking and hoping for the best."

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival co-founder Johnny Buck booked the band for last year's event. He vouched for the collective talent in a text message exchange.

"Their set at Rooster Walk 12 was a true highlight of the weekend, despite a hard rain while they were playing," Buck wrote. "Their rendition of the full 'Waiting for Columbus' album was spot-on and had thousands of folks dancing and singing along despite being soaking wet."

But this version of Little Feat doesn't plan a coast-on-the-classics future. The band has one album of originals scheduled to record this year, and might even do a second album — a concept record of covers — Sharrard said.

"The best thing about Little Feat is that everyone is a singer-songwriter," he said. "We have so much creative momentum in the band right now, and it’s so relentless."