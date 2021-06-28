Little River Band, Foghat and more coming to Berglund theater

Dinosaurs of pop and rock shall roam free in Roanoke this September.

Little River Band, whose many hits from the last century include "Reminiscing" and "Lonesome Loser," is set for a Sept. 18 show at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. Tickets for the Australian act go on sale Friday via 877-482-8496 and roanokelive.com, and are $89, $49.50 and $39.50.

The "Rock of the 70s" package — Foghat, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall and Pat Travers Band — is scheduled for Sept. 26 at the theater. These tix are also on sale Friday, from the same sources, and cost $89, $69 and $49.

We would urge you to take a "Slow Ride" to the venue's box office, to avoid those pesky fees, but theberglundcenter.com says that it's still closed, due to COVID-19. Way to ruin our cheesy rock song joke, coronavirus.

Foghat last played the Star City in 2018, for Festival in the Park. Little River Band hit Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center the same year. Neither had a full original lineup, but a classic-era member or two was still around for each.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.