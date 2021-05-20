 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live in Roanoke: Palmyra plays a house show
0 comments

Live in Roanoke: Palmyra plays a house show

{{featured_button_text}}

Boston-based Americana band Palmyra includes Roanoke native Willis Landon. Tad Dickens/The Roanoke Times

As the live music world began to open up this month, a band that had spent the past year hunkered down in Boston returned to its Virginia roots. Palmyra, which formed among friends at James Madison University, meant to start its career up there last year, but you know what happened next. 

The band's recent house show in Roanoke was its second, ever, Roanoke native Willis Landon, the band's mandolinist/bassist/singer told the small gathering high above town. Here, the band plays "Stain."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Full trailer for Friends reunion episode released

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert