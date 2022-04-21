Live music and more in valleys' venues: April-May

April 22 "Baby Shark" Live!
April 22 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Sweet Caroline - The Music of Neil Diamond
April 22 Shemekia Copeland Shaftman Performance Hall 8:00 PM
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
April 21 - Tedeschi Trucks - Fireside Live
April 23 - Candlebox w/ Whole Damn Mess
April 24 - Oliver Wood
April 29 - The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra
April 23 Choir! Choir! Choir! Free; registration required. https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/choir-choir-choir.html
April 28 The Tallis Scholars Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25 | $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/tallis-scholars.html
04/21/22 Charissa Joy & the High Frequency
04/22/22 Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle
04/23/22 Seedpicker
04/26/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks
04/27/22 Ben Trout Band
04/28/22 Airshow
04/29/22 Cinémathèque
04/30/22 Skydog Allman Brothers Tribute
Honky Tonk Thursdays, 7 p.m. Venue encourages donations to performers.
4/21/22 - Redd Volkaert Band
4/28/22 - Kelley & The Cowboys
Special events:
4/23/22 - 7:30pm - Music of our Mountains Launch Event & Fundraiser. Free, donations accepted in support of the fundraiser. The Handmade Music School received a grant from the Virginia Humanities to create a digital archive and story map to explore and celebrate the journey of the people, places, tunes and roots of music in the Blue Ridge Plateau. Enjoy music and stories from Kinney Rorrer, Wayne Martin, Jackson Cunningham, Trevor McKenzie, Martha Spencer, Corbin Hayslett, Mac Traynham, Andy Buckman and Hunter Holmes.
4/30/22 - 7:30pm - The Po' Ramblin' Boys $22 in advance / $28 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)
The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM
4/22/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Harrison Ridge 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: The Slate Mountain Ramblers
4/29/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: The Crooked Road Ramblers
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon
4/23/22 - Few Miles South | 1:30: Bob Chew
4/30/22 - The Brothers Young | 1:30: Common Thread
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam
April 22-23 Clayton Shay
April 26 Line Dance Night
April 27 Sidewinders Concert (Star Country) Elvie Shane
April 26 Line Dance Night
April 28 Sidewinders Country Club
April 29-30 Jason Cross
4/22: Neighbor. GA $16 ADV/$18 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/04222022
4/23: Felix + Orange Culture. GA $5 ADV/$7 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/04232022
5PTS OUTDOORS on Maple Avenue presents MAY DAZE
4/30: Acoustic Syndicate with Dr. Bacon ACOUSTIC SYNDICATE w. DR. BACON GA $15 ADV/$17 DOS, $50 Weekend Pass seetickets.us/04302022
4/30: 5PTS Afterparty Inside the Sanctuary: tba seetickets.us/04302022c
SUN 5/1: 5PTS OUTDOORS: MAY DAZE ft. Melvin Seals & JGB, with Larry Keel Experience (afternoon headline), RipejiveGA $35 ADV/$40 DOS, $50 Weekend Pass seetickets.us/05012022
April 23 - Gaffer Project 10 Year Anniversary with Pocket Vinyl / Idle Threat / Lion Hearted / Wind Words
April 30 - Yearning / Lucy The Spy / TrubbleGum
4/21 - GOTE 5:30-8:30
4/22 - Jesse Ray Carter duo 5:30-8:30
4/23 - Eric Wayne Duo 1:30-4:30 | Nice Couch 5:30-8:30
4/24 - Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Mason Creek 5-8pm
4/27 - Alex Arbaugh 5:30-8:30
4/28 - Jared Stout Trio 5:30-8:30
4/29 - Black Mountain Revival 5:30-8:30
4/30 - Adam Markham 1:30-4:30 | The Kind 5:30-8:30
April 22 - The Darkside Experience 8pm *TICKET EVENT* GA $15 adv/$18 day of. Table tickets also available via DogtownRoadhouse.com
April 23 - Surrender Dorothy 8pm $5
April 24 - Sunday Open Mic Night 5pm Free
April 29 - Phlegar Hill 8pm $5
April 30 - Becki and the Boom Booms 8pm $5
May 1 Sunday Open Mic Night 5pm Free
4/22: Jared Stout Band, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
4/23: Few Miles South, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
4/30: Ryan Greer Band, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
4.22 Ben Trout Band
4.23 Along Those Lines
4.29 Zach Wiley & The Pariahs
4.30 Guia Salsa Noke Latin Dance Party
4/22: Solacoustix Duo 6-9
4/23: Southern Shine 6-9
4/29: Jeremy Davall 6-9
4/30: Ryan Greer Trio 6-9
May 6 - Empty Bottles 9pm $5
May 7 - Tate Tuck Trio 8pm Free
May 12 - Jared Stout Trio 8 p.m. Free
May 20 - Five Dollar Shake 8:30 p.m. First Fridays after-party, free with wristband, $5 without
May 21 - Charissa Joy and the High Frequency 9 p.m. $5
May 22 - Justin Prillaman Solo Sunday Show 4 p.m. Free
April 23 Holly Bos 6-9
April 30 the Kemistry Band 7-11
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.
April 22 - Greg Trafidlo and Friends (Steve Clark opening)
April 29 - Alice Osborn (Randy Brown opening)
Our Guitars Under the Star Song Circles are starting up again. Check our Facebook Events page for specifics on dates and times. The next one's scheduled at 2 p.m. April 3, weather permitting.
Friday music at 6 p.m., Sundays music at 5 p.m.
Fri April 22 Christian Q. Band
Sun April 24 Possum
Fri April 29 Mercy Creek
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday
Fridays at 9 p.m.
April 22 JF Feazell and Dive Bar Stars 9 p.m.
April 29 Orange Culture and Cherry Moon 9 p.m.
4/24 - Colby Helms
4/27 - Jeremy Duvall
4/30 - Foster Burton and friends
April 22 - Eric Wayne Trio
April 29 - Adam Markham and Bob Casey
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
April 24 - 1 p.m. Marc Baskind (jazz) | 5 p.m. Attic Static (Americana)
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
April 24 - Attic Static (Americana)
2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke
4/22 Tom Floyd Trio 7:30 p.m.
4/23 Hoppie Vaughan & the Ministers of Soul 8 p.m.
4/29 Becki and the Boom Booms 8 p.m.
Pizza Den, Salem
April 22 - Redwine and Tommy Gill (Prog Rock, Acoustic) $10
April 23 - Aberration After Dark Feat DJ Night Terror (Electro/Goth) $7
April 29 - BOLO 1037/GTI/TBA (Punk) $10
April 30 - Of The Oceans/TBA (Death Metal) $10
Tickets available online via www.aberrationmusicgroup.com | Cash and cards accepted at the door
Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington
May 21 – Aoife O’Donovan with The Wildmans
June 4 – Sierra Hull
June 17- Shakey Graves
June 18 – Madison Cunningham with Jordan Tice
July 2 – Chris Knight with John R. Miller
July 23 – Tim O’Brien
Aug. 27 – Dan Tyminski Band
Sept. 3 – Love Canon with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
Sept. 17 – The Milk Carton Kids with Kaia Kater
Oct. 8 – The Steel Wheels with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
First Fridays, downtown Roanoke
May 6 - Spank
May 20 - On The Border
June 3 - The Dundies
June 17 - Mended Fences
July 1 - Five Dollar Shake
July 15 - Fuzzy Logic
Aug. 5 - Led Head
Aug. 19 - Mended Fences
Sept. 2 - The Kings
Sept. 16 - Fuzzy Logic
Oct. 7 - The Worx
Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series
May 28: Tuba Skinny
June 4: Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman accompanied by Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet
June 18: Kruger Brothers accompanied by Kontras Quartet
June 25: Zoe & Cloyd + The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray
July 2: Old Time Dance Party with Five Mile Mountain Road + Earl White Stringband
July 9: Mike Mitchell Band + None of the Above
July 16: Bill and the Belles + ShadowGrass
July 23: Rissi Palmer + Joe Troop & Friends
July 30: Amanda Cook Band + Unspoken Tradition
August 6: An Evening with the Steep Canyon Rangers
August 20: The Slocan Ramblers + Nobody's Business
August 27: The Steel Wheels + Chatham County Line
September 3: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway + Wayne Henderson & Herb Key
Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke
May 7th - Granger Smith
May 12 - Blues Traveler
May 13 - Flashback Fridays: Simply the Best (Tina Turner Tribute)
June 10 - Flashback Rewind-Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones
June 11 - Tom Keiffer/LA Guns/Faster Pussycat
June 17 - The Outlaws
June 18 - Andy Grammer
June 24 - Flashback Rewind: Absolute Queen
July 1- Dylan Scott
July 16 - Quiet Riot
July 22 - Flashback Rewind-Rumours LA
July 23 - Aaron Lewis & the Stateliners
Aug. 12 - Flashback Fridays-Face 2 Face (Elton John/Billy Joel Tribute)
Aug. 13 - JJ Grey & Mofro
Aug. 17 - Indigo Girls
Aug. 27 - Roanoke Wing Fest
Sept. 2 - Flashback Fridays-Bee Gees Gold
Sept. 23 - Flashback Fridays-US & Floyd (Rescheduled Date)
Oct. 14 - Flashback Rewind - KISS America
5/8 - Mothers Day Brunch: Isaac Hadden Solo (9-1)
5/13-5/15 - Camp Reckoning (Dead Reckoning, Sisters & Brothers, The Kind Thieves, and more) 5/13 @ 2pm to 5/15 @ 12pm
5/20-5/22 - Brian Mesko Solo on Friday night (6-9) | Square Dancing on Saturday (7:30-9:30)
5/28 - Summer Music Series: The Meskos & Terry Brown
6/4 - Summer Music Series: GOTE 6-10
6/18 - Summer Music Series: Born Cross Eyed 6-10
7/2 - Summer Music Series: The Kind, Professional Fireworks Display 6-10
7/23 - Summer Music Series: The Harwell Grice Band 6-10
8/6 - Summer Music Series: Monster Atlantic 6-10
8/26-8/28 - WA Fest Lots of different music all weekend long, more info to come!
9/17 - Summer Music Series: Black Mountain Revival 6-10
10/22 - Summer Music Series: Palmyra 6-10
11/5 - Appalachian Mountaineer | Summer Music Series: The Floorboards 6-10