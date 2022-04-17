Live music and more in valleys' venues: April

April 22 "Baby Shark" Live!

April 22 - Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: Sweet Caroline - The Music of Neil Diamond

April 22 Shemekia Copeland Shaftman Performance Hall 8:00 PM

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

April 21 - Tedeschi Trucks - Fireside Live

April 23 - Candlebox w/ Whole Damn Mess

April 24 - Oliver Wood

April 29 - The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

April 19 Sarah Chang, violin Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20 | $10 students and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/sarah-chang.html

April 23 Choir! Choir! Choir! Free; registration required. https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/choir-choir-choir.html

April 28 The Tallis Scholars Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25 | $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/tallis-scholars.html

April 20 – Shawn Colvin, with Clarence Bucaro

04/19/22 Gote

04/20/22 Kemistry

04/21/22 Charissa Joy & the High Frequency

04/22/22 Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle

04/23/22 Seedpicker

04/26/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks

04/27/22 Ben Trout Band

04/28/22 Airshow

04/29/22 Cinémathèque

04/30/22 Skydog Allman Brothers Tribute

Honky Tonk Thursdays, 7 p.m. Venue encourages donations to performers.

4/21/22 - Redd Volkaert Band

4/28/22 - Kelley & The Cowboys

Special events:

4/20/22 - 6:00pm - Dinner & Show with Djoukil (Lyon, France) Admission $33 in Advance for Dinner & Show, (*$17 for show only) (*inclusive of ticketing fees) Lyon, France, quintet plays Django Reinhardt-style hot jazz and American swing.

4/23/22 - 7:30pm - Music of our Mountains Launch Event & Fundraiser. Free, donations accepted in support of the fundraiser. The Handmade Music School received a grant from the Virginia Humanities to create a digital archive and story map to explore and celebrate the journey of the people, places, tunes and roots of music in the Blue Ridge Plateau. Enjoy music and stories from Kinney Rorrer, Wayne Martin, Jackson Cunningham, Trevor McKenzie, Martha Spencer, Corbin Hayslett, Mac Traynham, Andy Buckman and Hunter Holmes.

4/30/22 - 7:30pm - The Po' Ramblin' Boys $22 in advance / $28 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)

The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM

4/22/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Harrison Ridge 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: The Slate Mountain Ramblers

4/29/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: The Crooked Road Ramblers

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon

4/23/22 - Few Miles South | 1:30: Bob Chew

4/30/22 - The Brothers Young | 1:30: Common Thread

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam

April 19 Line Dance Night

April 21 Sidewinders Country Club

April 22-23 Clayton Shay

April 26 Line Dance Night

April 27 Sidewinders Concert (Star Country) Elvie Shane

April 26 Line Dance Night

April 28 Sidewinders Country Club

April 29-30 Jason Cross

4/22: Neighbor. GA $16 ADV/$18 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/04222022

4/23: Felix + Orange Culture. GA $5 ADV/$7 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/04232022

5PTS OUTDOORS on Maple Avenue presents MAY DAZE

4/30: Acoustic Syndicate with Dr. Bacon ACOUSTIC SYNDICATE w. DR. BACON GA $15 ADV/$17 DOS, $50 Weekend Pass seetickets.us/04302022

4/30: 5PTS Afterparty Inside the Sanctuary: tba seetickets.us/04302022c

SUN 5/1: 5PTS OUTDOORS: MAY DAZE ft. Melvin Seals & JGB, with Larry Keel Experience (afternoon headline), RipejiveGA $35 ADV/$40 DOS, $50 Weekend Pass seetickets.us/05012022

April 19 - A Plus of The Hieroglyphics/Souls of Mischief & El Da Sensei of Artifacts April 23 - Gaffer Project 10 Year Anniversary with Pocket Vinyl / Idle Threat / Lion Hearted / Wind Words April 30 - Yearning / Lucy The Spy / TrubbleGum Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

4/19 - Jeremy Daniel Duvall 5-8pm

4/20 - Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

4/21 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

4/22 - Jesse Ray Carter duo 5:30-8:30

4/23 - Eric Wayne Duo 1:30-4:30 | Nice Couch 5:30-8:30

4/24 - Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Mason Creek 5-8pm

4/27 - Alex Arbaugh 5:30-8:30

4/28 - Jared Stout Trio 5:30-8:30

4/29 - Black Mountain Revival 5:30-8:30

4/30 - Adam Markham 1:30-4:30 | The Kind 5:30-8:30

April 22 - The Darkside Experience 8pm *TICKET EVENT* GA $15 adv/$18 day of. Table tickets also available via DogtownRoadhouse.com

April 23 - Surrender Dorothy 8pm $5

April 24 - Sunday Open Mic Night 5pm Free

April 29 - Phlegar Hill 8pm $5

April 30 - Becki and the Boom Booms 8pm $5

May 1 Sunday Open Mic Night 5pm Free

4/22: Jared Stout Band, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

4/23: Few Miles South, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

4/30: Ryan Greer Band, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

4.22 Ben Trout Band

4.23 Along Those Lines

4.29 Zach Wiley & The Pariahs

4.30 Guia Salsa Noke Latin Dance Party

4/22: Solacoustix Duo 6-9

4/23: Southern Shine 6-9

4/29: Jeremy Davall 6-9

4/30: Ryan Greer Trio 6-9

April 23 Holly Bos 6-9

April 30 the Kemistry Band 7-11

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

April 22 - Greg Trafidlo and Friends (Steve Clark opening)

April 29 - Alice Osborn (Randy Brown opening)

Our Guitars Under the Star Song Circles are starting up again. Check our Facebook Events page for specifics on dates and times. The next one's scheduled at 2 p.m. April 3, weather permitting.

Friday music at 6 p.m., Sundays music at 5 p.m.

Fri April 22 Christian Q. Band

Sun April 24 Possum

Fri April 29 Mercy Creek

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Fridays at 9 p.m.

April 22 JF Feazell and Dive Bar Stars 9 p.m.

April 29 Orange Culture and Cherry Moon 9 p.m.

4/20 - Seph Custer w/ plant pop-up

4/24 - Colby Helms

4/27 - Jeremy Duvall

4/30 - Foster Burton and friends

April 22 - Eric Wayne Trio

April 29 - Adam Markham and Bob Casey

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

April 24 - 1 p.m. Marc Baskind (jazz) | 5 p.m. Attic Static (Americana)

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

April 24 - Attic Static (Americana)

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

4/22 Tom Floyd Trio 7:30 p.m.

4/23 Hoppie Vaughan & the Ministers of Soul 8 p.m.

4/29 Becki and the Boom Booms 8 p.m.

Pizza Den, Salem

April 22 - Redwine and Tommy Gill (Prog Rock, Acoustic) $10

April 23 - Aberration After Dark Feat DJ Night Terror (Electro/Goth) $7

April 29 - BOLO 1037/GTI/TBA (Punk) $10

April 30 - Of The Oceans/TBA (Death Metal) $10

Tickets available online via www.aberrationmusicgroup.com | Cash and cards accepted at the door

Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

May 21 – Aoife O’Donovan with The Wildmans

June 4 – Sierra Hull

June 17- Shakey Graves

June 18 – Madison Cunningham with Jordan Tice

July 2 – Chris Knight with John R. Miller

July 23 – Tim O’Brien

Aug. 27 – Dan Tyminski Band

Sept. 3 – Love Canon with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Sept. 17 – The Milk Carton Kids with Kaia Kater

Oct. 8 – The Steel Wheels with Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke

May 6 - Spank

May 20 - On The Border

June 3 - The Dundies

June 17 - Mended Fences

July 1 - Five Dollar Shake

July 15 - Fuzzy Logic

Aug. 5 - Led Head

Aug. 19 - Mended Fences

Sept. 2 - The Kings

Sept. 16 - Fuzzy Logic

Oct. 7 - The Worx

Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series

May 28: Tuba Skinny

June 4: Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman accompanied by Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet

June 18: Kruger Brothers accompanied by Kontras Quartet

June 25: Zoe & Cloyd + The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray

July 2: Old Time Dance Party with Five Mile Mountain Road + Earl White Stringband

July 9: Mike Mitchell Band + None of the Above

July 16: Bill and the Belles + ShadowGrass

July 23: Rissi Palmer + Joe Troop & Friends

July 30: Amanda Cook Band + Unspoken Tradition

August 6: An Evening with the Steep Canyon Rangers

August 20: The Slocan Ramblers + Nobody's Business

August 27: The Steel Wheels + Chatham County Line

September 3: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway + Wayne Henderson & Herb Key

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

May 7th - Granger Smith

May 12 - Blues Traveler

May 13 - Flashback Fridays: Simply the Best (Tina Turner Tribute)

June 10 - Flashback Rewind-Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones

June 11 - Tom Keiffer/LA Guns/Faster Pussycat

June 17 - The Outlaws

June 18 - Andy Grammer

June 24 - Flashback Rewind: Absolute Queen

July 1- Dylan Scott

July 16 - Quiet Riot

July 22 - Flashback Rewind-Rumours LA

July 23 - Aaron Lewis & the Stateliners

Aug. 12 - Flashback Fridays-Face 2 Face (Elton John/Billy Joel Tribute)

Aug. 13 - JJ Grey & Mofro

Aug. 17 - Indigo Girls

Aug. 27 - Roanoke Wing Fest

Sept. 2 - Flashback Fridays-Bee Gees Gold

Sept. 23 - Flashback Fridays-US & Floyd (Rescheduled Date)

Oct. 14 - Flashback Rewind - KISS America

5/8 - Mothers Day Brunch: Isaac Hadden Solo (9-1)

5/13-5/15 - Camp Reckoning (Dead Reckoning, Sisters & Brothers, The Kind Thieves, and more) 5/13 @ 2pm to 5/15 @ 12pm

5/20-5/22 - Brian Mesko Solo on Friday night (6-9) | Square Dancing on Saturday (7:30-9:30)

5/28 - Summer Music Series: The Meskos & Terry Brown

6/4 - Summer Music Series: GOTE 6-10

6/18 - Summer Music Series: Born Cross Eyed 6-10

7/2 - Summer Music Series: The Kind, Professional Fireworks Display 6-10

7/23 - Summer Music Series: The Harwell Grice Band 6-10

8/6 - Summer Music Series: Monster Atlantic 6-10

8/26-8/28 - WA Fest Lots of different music all weekend long, more info to come!

9/17 - Summer Music Series: Black Mountain Revival 6-10

10/22 - Summer Music Series: Palmyra 6-10

11/5 - Appalachian Mountaineer | Summer Music Series: The Floorboards 6-10

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.