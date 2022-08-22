Live music and more in valleys' venues: August-September

Aug. 26 Gov't Mule & Trombone Shorty (Elmwood)

Sept. 30 Brett Young Elmwood Park

Sept. 24 - SW VA's Bigfoot & Friends - A Cryptid Celebration

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Sept. 7 Todd Snider with Lilly Winwood

Sept. 21 Henry Rollins

Sept. 23 Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Sept. 24 Josh Ritter

Sept. 30 Dan Tyminski Band

08/23/22 Gote FREE

08/24/22 Threesound FREE

08/25/22 Alex Cano Band FREE

08/26/22 The Mantras $12

08/27/22 The Mantras $12

08/30/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

08/31/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

09/01/22 Brad Heller & The Fustics FREE

09/02/22 The Plate Scrapers $10

09/03/22 Illbotz + Jackel Tickets $8

09/06/22 Gote FREE

09/07/22 Rossdafareye FREE

09/08/22 Awen Family Band FREE

09/09/22 Jared Stout Band $10

09/10/22 Low Water Bridge Band $8

09/13/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

09/14/22 Anthony Wayne Vibe FREE

09/15/22 Threesound FREE

09/16/22 The Grass is Dead $12/$15

09/17/22 Dark Moon Hollow $10

09/20/22 Gote FREE

09/21/22 Kyle Kelly FREE

09/22/22 Jaded Ravins FREE

09/23/22 SIRSY $5

09/24/22 The Unlikely Candidates, with Orange Culture $12/$15

09/27/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

09/28/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

09/29/22 Will Overman FREE

09/30/22 Empty Bottles $8

6 p.m. gates. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd

Sept. 1 — Music Road Co., with Isaac Hadden Organ Trio

Saturday, 8/27/22 - 7:00pm - Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands in Concert Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $20 (*price includes ticketing fees)

Honky Tonk Thursdays

Most often hosted by the master telecaster player Redd Volkaert and his band.

7:00-9:00pm - (suggested donation)

8/25/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays Live at The Floyd Country Store - FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

The Friday Night Jamboree

Tickets for Friday Night Jamboree available at the door starting at 4:45pm, $8 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Some reserved seating available in advance (purchased online $15 advance / $20 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)).

8/26/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Addie Levy & Friends 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: The Whitetop Mountain Band

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

Free live music from the The Floyd Country Store stage starting at noon.

8/27/22 - 12:00: Lucas Pasley | 1:30: Bob Chew

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Each week, Old time jam includes rotating host bands who lead tunes at a moderate speed— traditional instruments and dancers welcome!

Our bluegrass jam rotates hosts who lead the group in traditional bluegrass songs and tunes, with selections and solos going around the circle.

Sunday Jams are a great way to see traditional music the way it has been played and handed down for centuries, amongst friends and family in a community setting. Free to the public.

Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays

Aug. 23 Line Dance Night

Aug. 25 Sidewinders Country Club

Aug. 26 Downstairs/ DJ Kevin Scott Next Level DJ Dakota

Aug. 27 Presley Aaron

Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

Aug. 27 – Dan Tyminski Band

Sept. 3 – Love Canon with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Sept. 17 – The Milk Carton Kids with Kaia Kater

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke

Sept. 2 - The Kings

Sept. 16 - Fuzzy Logic

Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series

August 27: The Steel Wheels + Chatham County Line

September 3: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway + Wayne Henderson & Herb Key

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

Aug. 27 - Roanoke Wing Fest

Sept. 2 - Flashback Fridays-Bee Gees Gold

Sept. 23 - Flashback Fridays-US & Floyd (Rescheduled Date)

8/26-8/28 - WA Fest Lots of different music all weekend long, more info to come!

9/17 - Summer Music Series: Monster Atlantic 6-10

8/26: Chris Knight with Jason Eady $46.50-$111.50 seetickets.us/08262022

8/28: An Evening with Maestro David Stewart Wiley $45-$105 seetickets.us/08282022

Aug. 27 "Head In The Clouds" with Dylan Dent, Taye The Truth, Vaughan and VG

Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings

8/23: Adam Markham 5-8pm

8/24: Dan it John! 5:30-8:30

8/25: Eric Wayne Band 5:30-8:30

8/26: Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

8/27: Buck and Griz Show 1:30-4:30 | Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30

8/28: Adam Markham 1-4 | Carrington Kay 5-8

8/30: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5-8pm

8/31: 1 North 3 South 5:30-8:30

9/1: GOTE 5:30-8:30

9/2: Hank, Pattie and The Current 5:30-8:30

9/3: Jordan Harman 1-4 | TBD 5:30-8:30

9/4: Mason Creek 1-4pm | TBD 5-8pm

Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

8/26: Palmyra - 8pm, $8 cover

8/27: Phat Anchovies - 8pm, $8 cover

8/26: Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

8/27: Low Low Chariot, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

8.25 John Pence

8.26 J Stop Latin Soul

8.27 Music Road Co

8.28 Zach & John

8/26: Tre' Smith 6-9

8/27: Front Porch Fests presents Liv Sloan & the Die Hards 6-7, GOTE 8-9:30

Bands start at 9pm

August 26 Mended Fences $15 cover

9/17 JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix

$5 cover, children 12 and under free (no pets, outside containers, food/beverages, tents or umbrellas).

Fri 8/26 Eric Wayne Band 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 8/27 The Frequency 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 8/28 Battle of the Bands 2:00-6:00 pm

Fri 9/2 Empty Bottles 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 9/3 Vinyl Nation 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 9/4 Fuzzy Logic 7:00-11:00 pm

Fri 9/9 $5 Shake 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 9/10 Misbehavin 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 9/11 Blue Print 2:00-6:00 pm

Fri 9/16 Eric Wayne 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 9/17 Mended Fences 7:30-11:30 pm

Sun 9/18 Tyler Parrish 2:00-6:00 pm

Fri 9/23 That 80’s Band 7:30-11:30 pm

Sat 9/24 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm

$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.

Pizza Den, Salem

Shows at 8:45 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.

08/26/2022: Metalholics Unanimous- State of Aggression/TBA/TBA (metal) $10

08/27/2022: Wolves of Rock- The New Mutiny/TBA/TBA (hard rock/punk) $10

Tickets available online via www.aberrationmusicgroup.com | Cash and cards accepted at the door

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

Due to the recent increase in COVID cases in our area, Third Street's decided to close completely during the month of August. We'll reopen on September 2 with Shawn Byrne returning as our feature and Mike DeGiorgi opening. We'll use the time to do some deep cleaning, make some repairs and upgrades, and make plans for the upcoming fall season and 2023.

Friday music at 6 p.m., Sundays music at 5 p.m.

Thursday August 25 Possum 6pm

Friday August 26 Mercy Creek 6pm

Sunday August 28 Christian Q Band 5pm

Friday Sept 2 Adam Markhan 6pm

Sunday Sept 4 SPECIAL BENEFIT FOR JEFF STEELE- MANY MUSICIANS COMING 5PM

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Aug. 26 David Tate 9pm

Aug. 24 - Jason Lankford

Aug. 27 - Troublesome Blues Band

Aug. 31 - Foster Burton

August 26 - Orange Culture and No More waffles

11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)

Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutique.

Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Music at 5 p.m. Sundays

Aug.14 - Freddie Mo Dad- Jazz

Aug. 21 - Hot Diggity Dog- Americana

Aug. 28 - Bob McGraw- Jazz

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

Aug. 14 - Indian Run- Old time

Aug. 21 - Lee Worley- Soft rock and country

Aug. 28 - Marc Baskind- Jazz

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

Weekend music

(All events 5-9pm). $5 admission and children 12 and under free

September 3 - The Bogeys

October 8 - Mended Fences

Aug. 27 Tyler Parrish 7 pm – 10 pm

Aug. 28 Glam'r Kiti 7 pm – 10 pm

Sept. 2nd Phat Boyz 7 pm – 10 pm

Sept. 3rd Mike Potter (Indoors) 5 pm – 8 pm

Sept. 9th Trey Tucker 7 pm – 10 pm

Sept. 10th JP & Company 7 pm – 10 pm

Sept. 16th Chad Cox 7 pm – 10 pm

Sept. 17th 3DT 6 pm – 10 pm

Party in Elmwood, Roanoke

Aug 25: Band of Oz