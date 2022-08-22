Live music and more in valleys' venues: August-September

Aug. 26 Gov't Mule & Trombone Shorty (Elmwood)
Sept. 30 Brett Young Elmwood Park
Sept. 24 - SW VA's Bigfoot & Friends - A Cryptid Celebration
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
Sept. 7 Todd Snider with Lilly Winwood
Sept. 21 Henry Rollins
Sept. 23 Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Sept. 24 Josh Ritter
Sept. 30 Dan Tyminski Band
Martin's Downtown, Roanoke
08/23/22 Gote FREE
08/24/22 Threesound FREE
08/25/22 Alex Cano Band FREE
08/26/22 The Mantras $12
08/27/22 The Mantras $12
08/30/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
08/31/22 Ben Trout Band FREE
09/01/22 Brad Heller & The Fustics FREE
09/02/22 The Plate Scrapers $10
09/03/22 Illbotz + Jackel Tickets $8
09/06/22 Gote FREE
09/07/22 Rossdafareye FREE
09/08/22 Awen Family Band FREE
09/09/22 Jared Stout Band $10
09/10/22 Low Water Bridge Band $8
09/13/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
09/14/22 Anthony Wayne Vibe FREE
09/15/22 Threesound FREE
09/16/22 The Grass is Dead $12/$15
09/17/22 Dark Moon Hollow $10
09/20/22 Gote FREE
09/21/22 Kyle Kelly FREE
09/22/22 Jaded Ravins FREE
09/23/22 SIRSY $5
09/24/22 The Unlikely Candidates, with Orange Culture $12/$15
09/27/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
09/28/22 Ben Trout Band FREE
09/29/22 Will Overman FREE
09/30/22 Empty Bottles $8
6 p.m. gates. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd
Sept. 1 — Music Road Co., with Isaac Hadden Organ Trio
Saturday, 8/27/22 - 7:00pm - Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands in Concert Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets $20 (*price includes ticketing fees)
Honky Tonk Thursdays
Most often hosted by the master telecaster player Redd Volkaert and his band.
7:00-9:00pm - (suggested donation)
8/25/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays Live at The Floyd Country Store - FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
The Friday Night Jamboree
Tickets for Friday Night Jamboree available at the door starting at 4:45pm, $8 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Some reserved seating available in advance (purchased online $15 advance / $20 day of show (*inclusive of ticketing fees)).
8/26/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Addie Levy & Friends 7:30 & 9:00 Dance Sets: The Whitetop Mountain Band
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
Free live music from the The Floyd Country Store stage starting at noon.
8/27/22 - 12:00: Lucas Pasley | 1:30: Bob Chew
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Each week, Old time jam includes rotating host bands who lead tunes at a moderate speed— traditional instruments and dancers welcome!
Our bluegrass jam rotates hosts who lead the group in traditional bluegrass songs and tunes, with selections and solos going around the circle.
Sunday Jams are a great way to see traditional music the way it has been played and handed down for centuries, amongst friends and family in a community setting. Free to the public.
Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays
Aug. 23 Line Dance Night
Aug. 25 Sidewinders Country Club
Aug. 26 Downstairs/ DJ Kevin Scott Next Level DJ Dakota
Aug. 27 Presley Aaron
Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington
Aug. 27 – Dan Tyminski Band
Sept. 3 – Love Canon with Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
Sept. 17 – The Milk Carton Kids with Kaia Kater
First Fridays, downtown Roanoke
Sept. 2 - The Kings
Sept. 16 - Fuzzy Logic
Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series
August 27: The Steel Wheels + Chatham County Line
September 3: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway + Wayne Henderson & Herb Key
Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke
Aug. 27 - Roanoke Wing Fest
Sept. 2 - Flashback Fridays-Bee Gees Gold
Sept. 23 - Flashback Fridays-US & Floyd (Rescheduled Date)
8/26-8/28 - WA Fest Lots of different music all weekend long, more info to come!
9/17 - Summer Music Series: Monster Atlantic 6-10
8/26: Chris Knight with Jason Eady $46.50-$111.50 seetickets.us/08262022
8/28: An Evening with Maestro David Stewart Wiley $45-$105 seetickets.us/08282022
Aug. 27 "Head In The Clouds" with Dylan Dent, Taye The Truth, Vaughan and VG
Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings
8/23: Adam Markham 5-8pm
8/24: Dan it John! 5:30-8:30
8/25: Eric Wayne Band 5:30-8:30
8/26: Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30
8/27: Buck and Griz Show 1:30-4:30 | Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30
8/28: Adam Markham 1-4 | Carrington Kay 5-8
8/30: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5-8pm
8/31: 1 North 3 South 5:30-8:30
9/1: GOTE 5:30-8:30
9/2: Hank, Pattie and The Current 5:30-8:30
9/3: Jordan Harman 1-4 | TBD 5:30-8:30
9/4: Mason Creek 1-4pm | TBD 5-8pm
Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
8/26: Palmyra - 8pm, $8 cover
8/27: Phat Anchovies - 8pm, $8 cover
8/26: Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
8/27: Low Low Chariot, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
8.25 John Pence
8.26 J Stop Latin Soul
8.27 Music Road Co
8.28 Zach & John
8/26: Tre' Smith 6-9
8/27: Front Porch Fests presents Liv Sloan & the Die Hards 6-7, GOTE 8-9:30
Bands start at 9pm
August 26 Mended Fences $15 cover
9/17 JoJo Stockton & Solacoustix
$5 cover, children 12 and under free (no pets, outside containers, food/beverages, tents or umbrellas).
Fri 8/26 Eric Wayne Band 7:30-11:30 pm
Sat 8/27 The Frequency 7:30-11:30 pm
Sun 8/28 Battle of the Bands 2:00-6:00 pm
Fri 9/2 Empty Bottles 7:30-11:30 pm
Sat 9/3 Vinyl Nation 7:30-11:30 pm
Sun 9/4 Fuzzy Logic 7:00-11:00 pm
Fri 9/9 $5 Shake 7:30-11:30 pm
Sat 9/10 Misbehavin 7:30-11:30 pm
Sun 9/11 Blue Print 2:00-6:00 pm
Fri 9/16 Eric Wayne 7:30-11:30 pm
Sat 9/17 Mended Fences 7:30-11:30 pm
Sun 9/18 Tyler Parrish 2:00-6:00 pm
Fri 9/23 That 80’s Band 7:30-11:30 pm
Sat 9/24 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm
$10 for all evening music events on the weekend.
Pizza Den, Salem
Shows at 8:45 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.
08/26/2022: Metalholics Unanimous- State of Aggression/TBA/TBA (metal) $10
08/27/2022: Wolves of Rock- The New Mutiny/TBA/TBA (hard rock/punk) $10
Tickets available online via www.aberrationmusicgroup.com | Cash and cards accepted at the door
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.
Due to the recent increase in COVID cases in our area, Third Street's decided to close completely during the month of August. We'll reopen on September 2 with Shawn Byrne returning as our feature and Mike DeGiorgi opening. We'll use the time to do some deep cleaning, make some repairs and upgrades, and make plans for the upcoming fall season and 2023.
Friday music at 6 p.m., Sundays music at 5 p.m.
Thursday August 25 Possum 6pm
Friday August 26 Mercy Creek 6pm
Sunday August 28 Christian Q Band 5pm
Friday Sept 2 Adam Markhan 6pm
Sunday Sept 4 SPECIAL BENEFIT FOR JEFF STEELE- MANY MUSICIANS COMING 5PM
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday
Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Aug. 26 David Tate 9pm
Aug. 24 - Jason Lankford
Aug. 27 - Troublesome Blues Band
Aug. 31 - Foster Burton
August 26 - Orange Culture and No More waffles
11 a.m. Floyd Farmers Market (weather permitting)
Every Saturday (weather permitting) 11:00am - 1:00 pm. LIVE Music on The Village Green & The Farmers Market, Downtown Floyd VA outside of Heathers of Floyd Boutique.
Bring your lunch and a chair and join us! Donations are greatly appreciated.
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
Music at 5 p.m. Sundays
Aug.14 - Freddie Mo Dad- Jazz
Aug. 21 - Hot Diggity Dog- Americana
Aug. 28 - Bob McGraw- Jazz
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
Aug. 14 - Indian Run- Old time
Aug. 21 - Lee Worley- Soft rock and country
Aug. 28 - Marc Baskind- Jazz
2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke
Weekend music
(All events 5-9pm). $5 admission and children 12 and under free
September 3 - The Bogeys
October 8 - Mended Fences
The Hangout Sports Bar & Lounge, Roanoke
Aug. 27 Tyler Parrish 7 pm – 10 pm
Aug. 28 Glam'r Kiti 7 pm – 10 pm
Sept. 2nd Phat Boyz 7 pm – 10 pm
Sept. 3rd Mike Potter (Indoors) 5 pm – 8 pm
Sept. 9th Trey Tucker 7 pm – 10 pm
Sept. 10th JP & Company 7 pm – 10 pm
Sept. 16th Chad Cox 7 pm – 10 pm
Sept. 17th 3DT 6 pm – 10 pm
Party in Elmwood, Roanoke
Aug 25: Band of Oz