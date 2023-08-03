Aug. 4 Fortune Feimster at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
Aug. 5-6 Big Lick Comic Con
Aug. 15-16 Bluey's Big Play, The Stage Show
Aug. 9 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Sept. 13 Cimarrón 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $50, $40, $35, $30, $25
Sept. 14 Brandee Younger (Jazz Club) 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall. $35
Sept. 19 Patty Griffin 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $75, $60, $50, $40, $30
People are also reading…
Sept. 22 Jonathan Kreisberg (Jazz Club) 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall. $35
Sept. 29 Lee Fields and the Expressions (Star City Series) 8 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $35, $30, $25, $20, $15
Oct. 13 Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers (Big Lick Vibes) 8 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $60, $45, $35, $30, $25
Nov. 1 Sam Grisman Project 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $50, $35, $30, $25, $20
Nov. 7 Celtic Thunder 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $88, $73, $63, $53
Nov. 8 Nick Lowe feat. Los Straitjackets 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $58, $48, $43, $38, $33
Nov. 12 Ndlovu Youth Choir 3 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $50, $35, $30, $25, $20
Nov. 14 Graham Nash (Star City) 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $95, $80, $65, $55, $45
Nov. 15 Rufus Wainwright 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $90, $75, $65, $55, $45
Nov. 18 Pace Brothers (Jazz Club) 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall. $35
Dec. 7 Joan Osborne (Star City) 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $75, $60, $50, $40, $30
2024
Jan. 11 Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show 7 p.m. $35, $30, $25, $20
Jan. 19 Dan Tyminski Band (Star City) 8 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $75, $60, $50, $40, $30
Feb. 16 Morgan Myles 8 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $45, $40, $35, $30, $25
Feb. 17 René Marie (Jazz Club) 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall. $35
Feb. 28 Lúnasa + Daoiri Farrell (Star City) 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $50, $40, $35, $30, $25
March 16 Emmet Cohen Trio (Big Lick Vibes) 8 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $50, $40, $35, $30, $25
March 28 Cyrille Aimée (Jazz Club) 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall. $35
April 11 Banda Magda (Jazz Club) 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall. $35
May 22 Christian McBride & Inside Straight (Big Lick Vibes) 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $58, $48, $43, $38, $33
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
Aug. 6: Dustbowl Revival
Aug. 10: Chatham Rabbits
Aug. 11: Yellow Brick Road
Aug. 13: Sierra Hull (rescheduled from May)
Aug. 16: Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band w/ King Solomon Hicks
The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg
Sept. 6, 2023 – Kendra Morris
Sept. 26, 2023 – Molly Tuttle
Oct. 25, 2023 – Jonathan Richman
Grandin Theatre, Roanoke
Aug. 24 - Rock 97.3 and Wheeler Broadcasting presents Jared James Nichols, with Jordan Harman
Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton
All shows 8 p.m.-11 p.m. All shows free to anyone 21-older.
Martin's Downtown, Roanoke
08/01/23 Eggs with Legs FREE
08/02/23 Karaoke FREE
08/03/23 Gote FREE
08/04/23 Rebekah Todd $10
08/05/23 Dead Reckoning,with The Kind, Lady Couch $15
08/08/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE
08/09/23 Woody & Sunshine FREE
08/10/23 Kind Hearted Strangers FREE
08/11/23 Empty Bottles $10
08/12/23 SIRSY $5
08/15/23 Eggs with Legs FREE
08/16/23 Baked Shrimp FREE
08/17/23 Applachian Space Train FREE
08/18/23 Taylor Scott Band with opener tba $10
08/19/23 Dirty Blanket $10
08/22/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE
08/23/23 Drifting Roots FREE
08/24/23 Old Heavy Hands FREE
08/25/23 Half Moon $10
08/26/23 Natalie Brooke $8
08/29/23 Eggs with Legs FREE
08/30/23 Ben Trout Band FREE
08/31/23 Willie DE FREE
09/01/23 Solacoustix $5
09/02/23 Dj Williams $15
09/05/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE
09/06/23 Karaoke FREE
09/07/23 Virginia Electric FREE
09/08/23 Andrew Scotchie & the River Rats $10
09/09/23 War Chile $8
Aug. 3 Sol Roots Band, Shawn Spencer & Star City Swag, "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania"
Aug. 17 Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers Of Soul
Aug. 31 JP Harris, Rachael Hester & The Tennessee Walkers
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30 - 3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00 - 6:00 Bluegrass Jam (*Bluegrass Jam may end early if there is a Sunday night concert)
Fridays from 10:30 - 11:30 am - The Handmade Music School: Joy Jammers Music Class for Babies, Toddlers, and Young Children on the Back Porch of The Floyd Country Store Cost is $15 per child for drop-in, four-class passes are available for $48 (or $12 per class). Additional siblings are half price. www.handmademusicschool.com
Aug. 4-6 COUNTY SALES 50th anniversary celebration
Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays
August 3 Sidewinders Country Club
August 4-5 TBD
August 8 Line Dance Night
August 9 Sidewinders/ Star Country Concert Hailey Whitters
August 10 Sidewinders Country Club
August 11-12 Derek Andrews
August 15. Line Dance Night
August 17 Sidewinders Country Club
August 18-19 Kristi Lynn Meadow
August 22 Line Dance Night
August 24 Sidewinders Country Club
August 25 Karoake Night
August 26 Josh Courson
August 29 Line Dance Night
August 31 Sidewinders Country Club
Wednesday Nights/ Acoustic performances starting back up
SAT 8/12: 5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl Bumpin' Uglies w. Lazy Man Dub Band GA $17 ADV/$20 DOS, VIP $30 https://seetickets.us/08122023
FRI 9/8: Tand GA $18 ADV/$20 DOS, Stool $25, Bench & Mezzanine $30 https://seetickets.us/09082023
THU 9/21: The Motet w. J & The Causeways GA $30 ADV/$33 DOS, Stool $38, Bench $48, Mezzanine $43 https://seetickets.us/09212023
THU 9/28: 5PTS Open House: The Kind FREE https://seetickets.us/09282023
Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington
Aug. 12: Julian Lage, with Danny Knicely and Aimee Curl
Aug. 25-Aug. 26: Dan Tyminski, with Maya De Vitry (8.25) Zach Top (8.26)
Sept. 2: Scott Miller, with Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers
Sept. 15: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
Oct. 6: Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors
First Fridays, downtown Roanoke
Aug. 4 - Fuzzy Logic
Sept. 1 - The Kings
Oct. 6 - The Worx
Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series
Aug. 5: Kody Norris Show + Slate Mountain Ramblers
Aug. 19: Doc at 100: A Doc Watson Tribute Concert
Aug. 26: Larry & Joe + Shay Martin Lovette
Sept. 2: An Evening with Steep Canyon Rangers
Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke
Aug. 4 Rumours LA
Aug. 5 Shot to The Heart
Aug. 6 Candlebox
Aug. 19 Ace Frehley
Aug. 26 Roanoke Wing Fest
Aug. 25-27 WA Fest
SAT 8/19: Charles Esten (of "Outer Banks" & "Nashville") ADV Field $32.50, Gold Seating $47.50 https://seetickets.us/081923
SUN 8/20: Arrival From Sweden: Music of ABBA ADV Field $42.50, Gold Seating $62.50 https://seetickets.us/082023
SAT 9/9: The Mavericks w. Paul Thorn Band ADV Field $57.50, Gold Seating $87.50 https://seetickets.us/090923
8/5 - Trubblegum with Ranger Maid & The Wearing Hands
8/18 - Big Lick Conspiracy
8/19 - Phat Anchovies with Harvest Blaque & The Trouble Band
8/22 - The R.E.A.L. FUNNY Open Mic Comedy Show
8/25 - Goldpine with Charissa Joy
8/26 - The Barefoot Movement
9/15 - ¡Tumbao! & Cinémathèque
9/16 - Spot on Comedy with Melissa Douty, Blaire Postman & Griefcat
9/17 - Night Idea with Lost In Space Camp & Kip Sparkles
9/21 - Jamie McLean Band with The Jared Stout Band Trio
9/22 - Roanoke Comedy Fest
9/26 - The R.E.A.L. FUNNY Open Mic Comedy Show
9/27 - Lucy The Spy with cul-de-sac & Sorry Eric
Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings
Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
8/4 - Phlegar Hill - 8pm, $10
8/5 - Josh Bennett Band - 8pm, $8
8/6 - Open Mic - 5pm (sign-ups at 4:30), free
8/9 - Low Brow Collective - No cover/Band donation encouraged
8/11 - Virginia Electric - 8pm, $10
8/12 - FurBaby Bash - Benefit to raise funds for the Floyd County Humane Society - 7pm, $10 (100% door proceeds goes to humane society)
8/13 - Open Mic - 5pm (sign-ups at 4:30), free
8/18 - Empty Bottles - 8pm, $10
8/19 - Seven Teller - 8pm, $8
8/20 - Open Mic - 5pm (sign-ups at 4:30), free
8/25 - The Woogemen - 8pm, $8
8/26 - Ryan Greer Band - 8pm, $8
8/27 - Open Mic - 5pm (sign-ups at 4:30), free
Music at 6:30 p.m., 4 p.m. Sundays
Thurs. 8/3: Phat Anchovies 6-8:30
Fri. 8/4: The Kevin Daniel Band 6:30-9:30
Sat. 8/5: The Eric Wayne Band 6:30-9:30
Fri. 8/11: The Rarely Available 6:30-9:30
Sat. 8/12: Radio Rehab 6:30-9:30
Fri. 8/18: D.A.M. 6:30-9:30
Sat. 8/19: Annalyse Marie Duo 6:30-9:30
Sun. 8/20: Barrett Davis Trio 4:00-7:00
Fri. 8/25: Phlegar Hill 6:30-9:30
Sat. 8/26: Quiet Hollers w/Shadwick Wilde and Lacey Guthrie 6:30-9:30
Music 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays
8/3 Sasha Landon
8/4 Mason Creek
8/5 Widely Grown
8/6 Sunday Spinz
8/11 Tom Floyd Trio
8/12 Solacoustix
8/13 Sunday Spinz
8/18 Copy Cat Syndrome
8/19 Sam Fribush Organ Trio
8/20 Sasha Landon
8/25 Kyle Forry Duo
8/26 Cinémathèque
8/27 Sunday Spinz
8/31 Leonard Blush Trio
Music most weekends
8/4: Charissa Joy 6-9
8/5: Nathan Kornegay 6-9
8/11: Ben Trout 6-9
8/12: Marie Anderson 6-9
8/18: Ella Folk 6-9
8/19: Road to the Porch (sponsored by Front Porch Fest) - Lua Flora 7:30-9:00, Oh, Christopher 6-7
8/25: TJ Ellis 6-9
8/26: Lyndsay Prilliman 6-9
Aug. 18 Mended Fences 9 p.m. $15
Karaoke Thursdays begins 7-11
Friday and Saturday night Music 7:30-11:30, Sundays 2-6pm. Friday and Saturdays are $10 cover unless noted.
8/4 Rare Form 7:30-11:30 pm
8/5 Breaking the Chain 7:30-11:30 pm
8/6 Jodie Davis 2:00-6:00 pm
8/11 Apple Butter Soul 7:30-11:30 pm
8/12 Martin & Kelly 7:30-11:30 pm
8/13 Battle of the Bands 2:00-6:00 pm
8/18 $5 Shake 7:30-11:30 pm
8/19 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm
8/20 Jimmy Wilson 2:00-6:00 pm
8/25 UBU The Band 7:30-11:30 pm
8/26 The Frequency 7:30-11:30 pm
8/27 Dave & Becky 2:00-6:00 pm
9/1 The Oddfellows 7:30-11:30 pm
9/2 That 80’s Band 7:30-11:30 pm
9/3 Fuzzy Logic 7:00-11:00 pm
9/8 Eric Wayne Band 7:30-11:30 pm
9/9 Megan Doss Band 7:30-11:30 pm
9/10 Analyse Marie Duo 2:00-6:00 pm
9/15 5 $ Shake 7:30-11:30 pm
9/16 Vinyl Nation 7:30-11:30 pm
9/17 Marie Anderson 2:00-6:00 pm
9/22 The Frequency 7:30-11:30 pm
9/23 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm
9/29 Karlee Raye Band 7:30-11:30pm
9/30 Misbehavin 7:30-11:30pm
Pizza Den, Salem
Aug. 4, 9pm: Acoustic Night #2 $10
Aug. 5, 9pm: A Vessel of Honor, Shovelhead AD, Path to Exile (Metal) $10
Aug. 10, 8pm: Fleshworm, Frank The Frog, Crawling Filth, Onikuma (Metal) $10
Aug. 11, 9pm: The Wrath of Autumn, Caduceus, BRAINSLUDGE (Metal) $10
Aug. 19, 9pm: The Ziggurat, Sever The Wicked, Witness Marks (Metal) $10
Aug. 26, 9pm: Shattered Earth, Mourn The Illusion (Metal) $10
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016. All shows live and live-streamed from the venue. Doors at 7 p.m., opening act 7:30 p.m., headliner 8 p.m.
8/4/23 Katie Mitchell, Alex Pierce
8/11/23 Genna and Jesse, Bob Schmucker
8/18/23 John Stevens, Patrick Morelli
8/25/23 The LaDaDas, Greg Trafidlo
6 p.m. music
Friday music 7 p.m., Sunday music 5 p.m. No cover
Friday Aug 4 In The Pocket 6pm
Sunday Aug 6 Hoppie Vaughan and The Ministers of Soul 5pm
Friday Aug 11 William Seymour 6-9pm
Sunday Aug 13 Phat Anchovies 5-8pm
Friday Aug 18 Mercy Creek 6-9pm
Saturday Aug 19 Hoppie Vaughan Ministers of Soul 7-10pm
Sunday Aug 20 Tommy Roller and Possum 5-8pm
Friday Aug 25 $5 Shake 6-9pm
Sunday Aug 27 Jonathan Barker and Jive Exchange 5-8pm
Friday Sept 1 Fretwell 6-9pm
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday
Live music Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise. Free.
Friday Aug 4 Big Lick Tonic
Sunday Aug 6 Frank And Carly Hatfield 4-7pm
Friday Aug 11 Bolo 1037, Reckless Threat, The Flooks
Friday Aug 18 Bunco
Sunday Aug 20 B-Mac 4-7pm
Friday Aug 25 OPEN
Sunday Aug 27 Frank and Carly Hatfield 4-8pm
Friday Sept 1 OPEN
8/2 Seph Custer 7-9
8/3 Jeremy Davall 7-9
8/4 Colby T. Helms and the Va creepers 7-10
8/6 Foster Burton and Company 5-8
8/8 Jeremy Duvall 7-9
8/9 Jared stout duo 7-9
8/10 Tim Rowlett 7-9
8/11 The Oddfellows 7-10
8/12Creedance Clearwater Recital 7-10
8/13 Brett Anderson 5-7
8/15 Kyle forry and friends 7-9
8/16 William Seymour 7-9
8/17 Tell Jenny 7-10
8/18 Soulacoustix 7-10
8/19 Wendy & Tom (of the kind ) 7-10
8/20 Colby T. Helms 5-8
8/22 Kyle forry and friends 7-9
8/23 Christian Q 7-9
8/24 Adam Markham 7-9
8/25 Dan Carrell 7-10
8/26 Matt Powell & Corey Hunley 7-10
8/27 Seph Custer & the flat breaks 5-8
8/29 Kyle forry and friends 7-9
8/30 William Seymour 7-9
8/31 Matt Powell 7-9
Music on Friday evenings
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
Music at 5 p.m. Sundays
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays, 5 p.m. Thursdays
All shows 5 p.m. unless noted. All shows $5, 12-younger free
August 5 - The Ben Trout Party Band
August 11 - Martin & Kelly
September 2 - The Bogeys
September 15 – Morgan Myles
October 7 - Big Daddy Ray
Rocky Mount Burger Company, Rocky Mount
All shows at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Living Proof Beer Company, Rocky Mount
Shows at 6:30 p.m. unless noted
Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount
Hot Shots, Moneta
Music 7:30 p.m. $10 cover
Fillin Station, Roanoke
7 p.m. music
Los Amigos, Roanoke
3424 Orange Ave.
Mountain Lake, Pembroke
6 p.m. weekends Jazz in Harvest Restaurant | Salt Pond Pub 11 a.m. 11 p.m. 7 days a week https://www.mtnlakelodge.com 540-626-7121
Aug. 6 The Poor Boys
Aug. 13 Fats Holler
Aug. 20 Kat Mills
Friday, Sept, 22, 7:30 p.m. Brentano String Quartet with Hsin-Yun Huang, viola
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m. “The Book of Life”
Sunday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea
Saturday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily “Love in Exile”
Monday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. Winona LaDuke “The Next Energy Economy”
Thursday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. Garage Dance Ensemble “Krummelpap, Scandals Wrapped with Prayer”
Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. Vox Luminis Lionel Meunier, artistic director
Friday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
Friday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m. Javon Jackson with Nikki Giovanni and Nnenna Freelon “The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni”
Wednesday, Nov. 8, and Thursday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. Seongbukdong Beedoolkee Theatre “MEDEA on Media”
Thursday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. Invoke
Thursday, Nov. 30, 7 and 9 p.m. Deantoni Parks
Saturday, Dec. 2, 4 p.m. Roanoke Symphony Orchestra “Holiday Pops Spectacular”
Sunday, Dec. 17, 4 p.m. Blacksburg Master Chorale “Messiah”
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. Cirque Mechanics “Zephyr: A Whirlwind of a Circus”
Saturday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. Mark Morris Dance Group “The Look of Love”
Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. “An Evening with Elizabeth Kolbert”
Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. Meshell Ndegeocello
Wednesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m. Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw and special guest Shodekeh
Tuesday, March 26, 7:30 p.m. Las Cafeteras
Thursday, April 4, 7:30 p.m. Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Saturday, April 13, 7:30 p.m. Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Wednesday, April 17, 7:30 p.m. “Small Island, Big Song”
Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. Bamberg Symphony Jakub Hrůša, conductor Hélène Grimaud, piano
Saturday, May 4, 2024, 7:30 p.m. “An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr.”