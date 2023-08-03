Aug. 4 Fortune Feimster at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Aug. 5-6 Big Lick Comic Con

Aug. 15-16 Bluey's Big Play, The Stage Show

Aug. 9 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Sept. 13 Cimarrón 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $50, $40, $35, $30, $25

Sept. 14 Brandee Younger (Jazz Club) 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall. $35

Sept. 19 Patty Griffin 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $75, $60, $50, $40, $30

Sept. 22 Jonathan Kreisberg (Jazz Club) 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall. $35

Sept. 29 Lee Fields and the Expressions (Star City Series) 8 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $35, $30, $25, $20, $15

Oct. 13 Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers (Big Lick Vibes) 8 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $60, $45, $35, $30, $25

Nov. 1 Sam Grisman Project 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $50, $35, $30, $25, $20

Nov. 7 Celtic Thunder 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $88, $73, $63, $53

Nov. 8 Nick Lowe feat. Los Straitjackets 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $58, $48, $43, $38, $33

Nov. 12 Ndlovu Youth Choir 3 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $50, $35, $30, $25, $20

Nov. 14 Graham Nash (Star City) 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $95, $80, $65, $55, $45

Nov. 15 Rufus Wainwright 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $90, $75, $65, $55, $45

Nov. 18 Pace Brothers (Jazz Club) 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall. $35

Dec. 7 Joan Osborne (Star City) 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $75, $60, $50, $40, $30

2024

Jan. 11 Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show 7 p.m. $35, $30, $25, $20

Jan. 19 Dan Tyminski Band (Star City) 8 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $75, $60, $50, $40, $30

Feb. 16 Morgan Myles 8 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $45, $40, $35, $30, $25

Feb. 17 René Marie (Jazz Club) 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall. $35

Feb. 28 Lúnasa + Daoiri Farrell (Star City) 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $50, $40, $35, $30, $25

March 16 Emmet Cohen Trio (Big Lick Vibes) 8 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $50, $40, $35, $30, $25

March 28 Cyrille Aimée (Jazz Club) 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall. $35

April 11 Banda Magda (Jazz Club) 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fostek Hall. $35

May 22 Christian McBride & Inside Straight (Big Lick Vibes) 7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall. $58, $48, $43, $38, $33

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Aug. 6: Dustbowl Revival

Aug. 10: Chatham Rabbits

Aug. 11: Yellow Brick Road

Aug. 13: Sierra Hull (rescheduled from May)

Aug. 16: Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band w/ King Solomon Hicks

The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg

Sept. 6, 2023 – Kendra Morris

Sept. 26, 2023 – Molly Tuttle

Oct. 25, 2023 – Jonathan Richman

Grandin Theatre, Roanoke

Aug. 24 - Rock 97.3 and Wheeler Broadcasting presents Jared James Nichols, with Jordan Harman

All shows 8 p.m.-11 p.m. All shows free to anyone 21-older.

08/01/23 Eggs with Legs FREE

08/02/23 Karaoke FREE

08/03/23 Gote FREE

08/04/23 Rebekah Todd $10

08/05/23 Dead Reckoning,with The Kind, Lady Couch $15

08/08/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE

08/09/23 Woody & Sunshine FREE

08/10/23 Kind Hearted Strangers FREE

08/11/23 Empty Bottles $10

08/12/23 SIRSY $5

08/15/23 Eggs with Legs FREE

08/16/23 Baked Shrimp FREE

08/17/23 Applachian Space Train FREE

08/18/23 Taylor Scott Band with opener tba $10

08/19/23 Dirty Blanket $10

08/22/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE

08/23/23 Drifting Roots FREE

08/24/23 Old Heavy Hands FREE

08/25/23 Half Moon $10

08/26/23 Natalie Brooke $8

08/29/23 Eggs with Legs FREE

08/30/23 Ben Trout Band FREE

08/31/23 Willie DE FREE

09/01/23 Solacoustix $5

09/02/23 Dj Williams $15

09/05/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE

09/06/23 Karaoke FREE

09/07/23 Virginia Electric FREE

09/08/23 Andrew Scotchie & the River Rats $10

09/09/23 War Chile $8

Aug. 3 Sol Roots Band, Shawn Spencer & Star City Swag, "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania"

Aug. 17 Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers Of Soul

Aug. 31 JP Harris, Rachael Hester & The Tennessee Walkers

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30 - 3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00 - 6:00 Bluegrass Jam (*Bluegrass Jam may end early if there is a Sunday night concert)

Fridays from 10:30 - 11:30 am - The Handmade Music School: Joy Jammers Music Class for Babies, Toddlers, and Young Children on the Back Porch of The Floyd Country Store Cost is $15 per child for drop-in, four-class passes are available for $48 (or $12 per class). Additional siblings are half price. www.handmademusicschool.com

Aug. 4-6 COUNTY SALES 50th anniversary celebration

Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays

August 3 Sidewinders Country Club

August 4-5 TBD

August 8 Line Dance Night

August 9 Sidewinders/ Star Country Concert Hailey Whitters

August 10 Sidewinders Country Club

August 11-12 Derek Andrews

August 15. Line Dance Night

August 17 Sidewinders Country Club

August 18-19 Kristi Lynn Meadow

August 22 Line Dance Night

August 24 Sidewinders Country Club

August 25 Karoake Night

August 26 Josh Courson

August 29 Line Dance Night

August 31 Sidewinders Country Club

Wednesday Nights/ Acoustic performances starting back up

SAT 8/12: 5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl Bumpin' Uglies w. Lazy Man Dub Band GA $17 ADV/$20 DOS, VIP $30 https://seetickets.us/08122023

FRI 9/8: Tand GA $18 ADV/$20 DOS, Stool $25, Bench & Mezzanine $30 https://seetickets.us/09082023

THU 9/21: The Motet w. J & The Causeways GA $30 ADV/$33 DOS, Stool $38, Bench $48, Mezzanine $43 https://seetickets.us/09212023

THU 9/28: 5PTS Open House: The Kind FREE https://seetickets.us/09282023

Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

Aug. 12: Julian Lage, with Danny Knicely and Aimee Curl

Aug. 25-Aug. 26: Dan Tyminski, with Maya De Vitry (8.25) Zach Top (8.26)

Sept. 2: Scott Miller, with Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers

Sept. 15: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Oct. 6: Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors

First Fridays, downtown Roanoke

Aug. 4 - Fuzzy Logic

Sept. 1 - The Kings

Oct. 6 - The Worx

Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series

Aug. 5: Kody Norris Show + Slate Mountain Ramblers

Aug. 19: Doc at 100: A Doc Watson Tribute Concert

Aug. 26: Larry & Joe + Shay Martin Lovette

Sept. 2: An Evening with Steep Canyon Rangers

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

Aug. 4 Rumours LA

Aug. 5 Shot to The Heart

Aug. 6 Candlebox

Aug. 19 Ace Frehley

Aug. 26 Roanoke Wing Fest

Aug. 25-27 WA Fest

SAT 8/19: Charles Esten (of "Outer Banks" & "Nashville") ADV Field $32.50, Gold Seating $47.50 https://seetickets.us/081923

SUN 8/20: Arrival From Sweden: Music of ABBA ADV Field $42.50, Gold Seating $62.50 https://seetickets.us/082023

SAT 9/9: The Mavericks w. Paul Thorn Band ADV Field $57.50, Gold Seating $87.50 https://seetickets.us/090923

Tickets via seetickets.us/profile/The-Coves-Amphitheater/7744310

8/5 - Trubblegum with Ranger Maid & The Wearing Hands

8/18 - Big Lick Conspiracy

8/19 - Phat Anchovies with Harvest Blaque & The Trouble Band

8/22 - The R.E.A.L. FUNNY Open Mic Comedy Show

8/25 - Goldpine with Charissa Joy

8/26 - The Barefoot Movement

9/15 - ¡Tumbao! & Cinémathèque

9/16 - Spot on Comedy with Melissa Douty, Blaire Postman & Griefcat

9/17 - Night Idea with Lost In Space Camp & Kip Sparkles

9/21 - Jamie McLean Band with The Jared Stout Band Trio

9/22 - Roanoke Comedy Fest

9/26 - The R.E.A.L. FUNNY Open Mic Comedy Show

9/27 - Lucy The Spy with cul-de-sac & Sorry Eric

Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings

Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

8/4 - Phlegar Hill - 8pm, $10

8/5 - Josh Bennett Band - 8pm, $8

8/6 - Open Mic - 5pm (sign-ups at 4:30), free

8/9 - Low Brow Collective - No cover/Band donation encouraged

8/11 - Virginia Electric - 8pm, $10

8/12 - FurBaby Bash - Benefit to raise funds for the Floyd County Humane Society - 7pm, $10 (100% door proceeds goes to humane society)

8/13 - Open Mic - 5pm (sign-ups at 4:30), free

8/18 - Empty Bottles - 8pm, $10

8/19 - Seven Teller - 8pm, $8

8/20 - Open Mic - 5pm (sign-ups at 4:30), free

8/25 - The Woogemen - 8pm, $8

8/26 - Ryan Greer Band - 8pm, $8

8/27 - Open Mic - 5pm (sign-ups at 4:30), free

Music at 6:30 p.m., 4 p.m. Sundays

Thurs. 8/3: Phat Anchovies 6-8:30

Fri. 8/4: The Kevin Daniel Band 6:30-9:30

Sat. 8/5: The Eric Wayne Band 6:30-9:30

Fri. 8/11: The Rarely Available 6:30-9:30

Sat. 8/12: Radio Rehab 6:30-9:30

Fri. 8/18: D.A.M. 6:30-9:30

Sat. 8/19: Annalyse Marie Duo 6:30-9:30

Sun. 8/20: Barrett Davis Trio 4:00-7:00

Fri. 8/25: Phlegar Hill 6:30-9:30

Sat. 8/26: Quiet Hollers w/Shadwick Wilde and Lacey Guthrie 6:30-9:30

Music 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays

8/3 Sasha Landon

8/4 Mason Creek

8/5 Widely Grown

8/6 Sunday Spinz

8/11 Tom Floyd Trio

8/12 Solacoustix

8/13 Sunday Spinz

8/18 Copy Cat Syndrome

8/19 Sam Fribush Organ Trio

8/20 Sasha Landon

8/25 Kyle Forry Duo

8/26 Cinémathèque

8/27 Sunday Spinz

8/31 Leonard Blush Trio

Music most weekends

8/4: Charissa Joy 6-9

8/5: Nathan Kornegay 6-9

8/11: Ben Trout 6-9

8/12: Marie Anderson 6-9

8/18: Ella Folk 6-9

8/19: Road to the Porch (sponsored by Front Porch Fest) - Lua Flora 7:30-9:00, Oh, Christopher 6-7

8/25: TJ Ellis 6-9

8/26: Lyndsay Prilliman 6-9

Aug. 18 Mended Fences 9 p.m. $15

Karaoke Thursdays begins 7-11

Friday and Saturday night Music 7:30-11:30, Sundays 2-6pm. Friday and Saturdays are $10 cover unless noted.

8/4 Rare Form 7:30-11:30 pm

8/5 Breaking the Chain 7:30-11:30 pm

8/6 Jodie Davis 2:00-6:00 pm

8/11 Apple Butter Soul 7:30-11:30 pm

8/12 Martin & Kelly 7:30-11:30 pm

8/13 Battle of the Bands 2:00-6:00 pm

8/18 $5 Shake 7:30-11:30 pm

8/19 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm

8/20 Jimmy Wilson 2:00-6:00 pm

8/25 UBU The Band 7:30-11:30 pm

8/26 The Frequency 7:30-11:30 pm

8/27 Dave & Becky 2:00-6:00 pm

9/1 The Oddfellows 7:30-11:30 pm

9/2 That 80’s Band 7:30-11:30 pm

9/3 Fuzzy Logic 7:00-11:00 pm

9/8 Eric Wayne Band 7:30-11:30 pm

9/9 Megan Doss Band 7:30-11:30 pm

9/10 Analyse Marie Duo 2:00-6:00 pm

9/15 5 $ Shake 7:30-11:30 pm

9/16 Vinyl Nation 7:30-11:30 pm

9/17 Marie Anderson 2:00-6:00 pm

9/22 The Frequency 7:30-11:30 pm

9/23 Fuzzy Logic 7:30-11:30 pm

9/29 Karlee Raye Band 7:30-11:30pm

9/30 Misbehavin 7:30-11:30pm

Pizza Den, Salem

Aug. 4, 9pm: Acoustic Night #2 $10

Aug. 5, 9pm: A Vessel of Honor, Shovelhead AD, Path to Exile (Metal) $10

Aug. 10, 8pm: Fleshworm, Frank The Frog, Crawling Filth, Onikuma (Metal) $10

Aug. 11, 9pm: The Wrath of Autumn, Caduceus, BRAINSLUDGE (Metal) $10

Aug. 19, 9pm: The Ziggurat, Sever The Wicked, Witness Marks (Metal) $10

Aug. 26, 9pm: Shattered Earth, Mourn The Illusion (Metal) $10

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016. All shows live and live-streamed from the venue. Doors at 7 p.m., opening act 7:30 p.m., headliner 8 p.m.

8/4/23 Katie Mitchell, Alex Pierce

8/11/23 Genna and Jesse, Bob Schmucker

8/18/23 John Stevens, Patrick Morelli

8/25/23 The LaDaDas, Greg Trafidlo

6 p.m. music

Friday music 7 p.m., Sunday music 5 p.m. No cover

Friday Aug 4 In The Pocket 6pm

Sunday Aug 6 Hoppie Vaughan and The Ministers of Soul 5pm

Friday Aug 11 William Seymour 6-9pm

Sunday Aug 13 Phat Anchovies 5-8pm

Friday Aug 18 Mercy Creek 6-9pm

Saturday Aug 19 Hoppie Vaughan Ministers of Soul 7-10pm

Sunday Aug 20 Tommy Roller and Possum 5-8pm

Friday Aug 25 $5 Shake 6-9pm

Sunday Aug 27 Jonathan Barker and Jive Exchange 5-8pm

Friday Sept 1 Fretwell 6-9pm

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Live music Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise. Free.

Friday Aug 4 Big Lick Tonic

Sunday Aug 6 Frank And Carly Hatfield 4-7pm

Friday Aug 11 Bolo 1037, Reckless Threat, The Flooks

Friday Aug 18 Bunco

Sunday Aug 20 B-Mac 4-7pm

Friday Aug 25 OPEN

Sunday Aug 27 Frank and Carly Hatfield 4-8pm

Friday Sept 1 OPEN

8/2 Seph Custer 7-9

8/3 Jeremy Davall 7-9

8/4 Colby T. Helms and the Va creepers 7-10

8/6 Foster Burton and Company 5-8

8/8 Jeremy Duvall 7-9

8/9 Jared stout duo 7-9

8/10 Tim Rowlett 7-9

8/11 The Oddfellows 7-10

8/12Creedance Clearwater Recital 7-10

8/13 Brett Anderson 5-7

8/15 Kyle forry and friends 7-9

8/16 William Seymour 7-9

8/17 Tell Jenny 7-10

8/18 Soulacoustix 7-10

8/19 Wendy & Tom (of the kind ) 7-10

8/20 Colby T. Helms 5-8

8/22 Kyle forry and friends 7-9

8/23 Christian Q 7-9

8/24 Adam Markham 7-9

8/25 Dan Carrell 7-10

8/26 Matt Powell & Corey Hunley 7-10

8/27 Seph Custer & the flat breaks 5-8

8/29 Kyle forry and friends 7-9

8/30 William Seymour 7-9

8/31 Matt Powell 7-9

Music on Friday evenings

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Music at 5 p.m. Sundays

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays, 5 p.m. Thursdays

All shows 5 p.m. unless noted. All shows $5, 12-younger free

August 5 - The Ben Trout Party Band

August 11 - Martin & Kelly

September 2 - The Bogeys

September 15 – Morgan Myles

October 7 - Big Daddy Ray

Rocky Mount Burger Company, Rocky Mount

All shows at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Living Proof Beer Company, Rocky Mount

Shows at 6:30 p.m. unless noted

Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount

Hot Shots, Moneta

Music 7:30 p.m. $10 cover

Fillin Station, Roanoke

7 p.m. music

Los Amigos, Roanoke

3424 Orange Ave.

Mountain Lake, Pembroke

6 p.m. weekends Jazz in Harvest Restaurant | Salt Pond Pub 11 a.m. 11 p.m. 7 days a week https://www.mtnlakelodge.com 540-626-7121

Aug. 6 The Poor Boys

Aug. 13 Fats Holler

Aug. 20 Kat Mills

Friday, Sept, 22, 7:30 p.m. Brentano String Quartet with Hsin-Yun Huang, viola

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m. “The Book of Life”

Sunday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea

Saturday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily “Love in Exile”

Monday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. Winona LaDuke “The Next Energy Economy”

Thursday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. Garage Dance Ensemble “Krummelpap, Scandals Wrapped with Prayer”

Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. Vox Luminis Lionel Meunier, artistic director

Friday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

Friday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m. Javon Jackson with Nikki Giovanni and Nnenna Freelon “The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni”

Wednesday, Nov. 8, and Thursday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. Seongbukdong Beedoolkee Theatre “MEDEA on Media”

Thursday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. Invoke

Thursday, Nov. 30, 7 and 9 p.m. Deantoni Parks

Saturday, Dec. 2, 4 p.m. Roanoke Symphony Orchestra “Holiday Pops Spectacular”

Sunday, Dec. 17, 4 p.m. Blacksburg Master Chorale “Messiah”

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. Cirque Mechanics “Zephyr: A Whirlwind of a Circus”

Saturday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. Mark Morris Dance Group “The Look of Love”

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. “An Evening with Elizabeth Kolbert”

Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m. Meshell Ndegeocello

Wednesday, March 20, 7:30 p.m. Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw and special guest Shodekeh

Tuesday, March 26, 7:30 p.m. Las Cafeteras

Thursday, April 4, 7:30 p.m. Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

Saturday, April 13, 7:30 p.m. Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Wednesday, April 17, 7:30 p.m. “Small Island, Big Song”

Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. Bamberg Symphony Jakub Hrůša, conductor Hélène Grimaud, piano

Saturday, May 4, 2024, 7:30 p.m. “An Evening with Leslie Odom Jr.”