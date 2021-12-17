Live music and more in valleys' venues: December-January

Jan. 15 - Leanne Morgan

Jan. 25 - Scooby Doo & The Lost City of Gold

Jan. 31- Jersey Boys

Jan. 7-9 - 2022 Stampede Championship Rodeo

Jan. 14 - Tri-State Arenacross 2022 Indoor Championship Series

12/17/21 Jared Stout Band $10

12/18/21 Half Moon Christmas Jam $10

12/21/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE

12/22/21 John Colby Elswick FREE

12/23/21 Solacoustix FREE

12/28/21 Gote FREE

12/29/21 Ben Trout Band FREE

12/30/21 Grass Monkey Reunion FREE

12/31/21 The Ambassador $20

Saturday, 12/18/21 - 7:30pm - The Kruger Brothers $25 in advance / $30 day of show

Friday, 12/31/21 - NYE Dinner & Dance with Twin Creeks Stringband & The New Macedon Rangers 6:00pm Dinner/8:00pm Dance Tickets are $35 for dinner & dance, $15 for the dance only. (Friends & Fixtures $30 / $12 for dance only)

Honky Tonk Thursdays

6:00-8:00pm - (suggested donation)

12/23/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

12/30/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

The Friday Night Jamboree

12/25/21 - STORE CLOSED - MERRY CHRISTMAS!

12/31/21 - No Friday Night Jamboree - NYE Dinner & Dance Event

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon: Free

12/17/21 - 12:30: Barry & The Mudflaps | 1:30: Bob Chew Christmas

12/25/21 - STORE CLOSED - MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam. Free. Dancers welcome.

Dec 17,18 Roads Below

Dec 21 Line Dance Night

Dec 23 Sidewinders Country Club

Dec 24,25 Closed

Dec 28 Line Dance Night

Dec 30 Sidewinders Country Club

Dec 31 Kyle Elliott Happy New Year

12/17: Darkside Experience: GA $15 ADV/$17 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/12172021

12/31: Dead Reckoning New Years Ball: GA $27, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/12312021

Dec. 19 - Sowder, Craver, and Shay



Dec. 23 - Off White Betties Christmas Special

12/17 - Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

12/18 - 1:30-4:30 Jesse Ray Carter | 5:30-8:30 Black Mountain Revival

12/19 - Mason Creek Bluegrass 3-6pm

12/22 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

12/23 - Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30

12/24 (closing at 6pm, no music)

12/26 - The FloorBoards 4:30-7:30

12/28 - Alex Arbaugh 5-8pm

12/29 - The Goodfellars 5:30-8:30

12/30 - The Stray Lions

12/31 - (closing at 6pm)

1/1 - Black Mountain Revival 5:30-8:30

1/2 - 1-4pm Zach Wiley | 5-8pm Roscoe McFadden and Friends

1/5 - Zach Wiley and The Pariahs 5:30-8:30

1/6 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

1/7 - Orange Culture 5:30-8:30

1/8 - Isaac Hadden Project 5:30-8:30

1/9 - Jazzalachian Playboys 3-6pm

1/12 - The Meskos 5:30-8:30

1/13 - Blue Mule 5:30-8:30

1/14 - Zach Wiley and The Pariahs 5:30-8:30

1/15 - Jesse Ray Carter (solo) 1:30-4:30 | Nice Couch 5:30-8:30

1/16 - 1-4pm TBD | Dan Whitaker Trio 5-8pm

1/19 - Rachel Hester Duo 5:30-8:30

1/20 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

1/21 - Eric Wayne Band 5:30-8:30

1/22 - Jodie and Dave Duo 1:30-4:30 | Big Lick Tonic 5:30-8:30

1/23 - Brian Mesko and Andrew Winn 1-4pm | Anthony Wayne Band 5-8pm

1/26 - Pressing Strings 5:30-8:30

1/27 - Jstop Latin Soul 5:30-8:30

1/28 - Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30

1/29 - Our 9th Anniversary Party (guest taps from breweries all over Roanoke and Salem) - 12:30-3:30 Blue Mule | 4-7pm Colby Helms

7:30-10 Mad Iguanas

1/30 - SOULFULL Sunday 5 p.m. Brian Mesko and Terry Brown Ascension Project

Fri 12/17 Doby • 8pm $5 Cover

Sat 12/18 Jangling Sparrows • 8pm $5 Cover

Sun 12/19 Sunday Open Mic Night

Sun 12.26 Seph Custer 1 p.m.

Fri 12/31 NYE Bash w/ Music Road Co • 8pm **Ticket Event** $10 Adv/$12 day-of Tickets: dogtownroadhouse.com

Sat 1/1 Palmyra • 8pm $5 Cover

Sun 1/2 Sunday Open Mic Night

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

12.18 Touch of Class Band

12.23 Jingle ARRGH the Way with THE PIRATES OF THE PIEDMONT

12.31 6-9 PM Charissa Joy and the High Frequency with special guest Daniel Burton from Mad Iguanas

12/18: Jared Stout Duo 6-9

12/24: William Seymour 1-4

12/29: Daniel Neihoff 6-9

12/31: Zach Wiley 4 p.m.

Fork in Front

Dec 18 Saturday $5 Shake 8 pm to 11 pm - inside or outside to be announced!

Dec 25 Saturday Annual Sneak Out Christmas Night Party featuring Tim Shepherd and the Fabulous Nightcrawlers, doors open at 8pm

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed.

12/17 Black Mountain Revival

12/19 Travis Fitch

Shows 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Dec 17 $5 Shake

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Sunday, Dec. 19 - 1 p.m. Velvet Spruce | 5 p.m. Bob McGraw Duo

Sunday, Dec. 26 - 1 p.m. Marc Baskind | 5 p.m. Freddie MoDad

Friday, Dec. 31 - 5 p.m. Hayden Brockman

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

Sunday, Dec. 19 - Harp'n and Flute'n

