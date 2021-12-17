Live music and more in valleys' venues: December-January

Jan. 15 - Leanne Morgan
Jan. 25 - Scooby Doo & The Lost City of Gold
Jan. 31- Jersey Boys
Jan. 7-9 - 2022 Stampede Championship Rodeo
Jan. 14 - Tri-State Arenacross 2022 Indoor Championship Series
12/17/21 Jared Stout Band $10
12/18/21 Half Moon Christmas Jam $10
12/21/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE
12/22/21 John Colby Elswick FREE
12/23/21 Solacoustix FREE
12/28/21 Gote FREE
12/29/21 Ben Trout Band FREE
12/30/21 Grass Monkey Reunion FREE
12/31/21 The Ambassador $20
Saturday, 12/18/21 - 7:30pm - The Kruger Brothers $25 in advance / $30 day of show
Friday, 12/31/21 - NYE Dinner & Dance with Twin Creeks Stringband & The New Macedon Rangers 6:00pm Dinner/8:00pm Dance Tickets are $35 for dinner & dance, $15 for the dance only. (Friends & Fixtures $30 / $12 for dance only)
Honky Tonk Thursdays
6:00-8:00pm - (suggested donation)
12/23/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
12/30/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
The Friday Night Jamboree
12/25/21 - STORE CLOSED - MERRY CHRISTMAS!
12/31/21 - No Friday Night Jamboree - NYE Dinner & Dance Event
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon: Free
12/17/21 - 12:30: Barry & The Mudflaps | 1:30: Bob Chew Christmas
12/25/21 - STORE CLOSED - MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam. Free. Dancers welcome.
Dec 17,18 Roads Below
Dec 21 Line Dance Night
Dec 23 Sidewinders Country Club
Dec 24,25 Closed
Dec 28 Line Dance Night
Dec 30 Sidewinders Country Club
Dec 31 Kyle Elliott Happy New Year
12/17: Darkside Experience: GA $15 ADV/$17 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/12172021
12/31: Dead Reckoning New Years Ball: GA $27, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/12312021
Dec. 19 - Sowder, Craver, and Shay
Dec. 23 - Off White Betties Christmas Special
12/17 - Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30
12/18 - 1:30-4:30 Jesse Ray Carter | 5:30-8:30 Black Mountain Revival
12/19 - Mason Creek Bluegrass 3-6pm
12/22 - GOTE 5:30-8:30
12/23 - Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30
12/24 (closing at 6pm, no music)
12/26 - The FloorBoards 4:30-7:30
12/28 - Alex Arbaugh 5-8pm
12/29 - The Goodfellars 5:30-8:30
12/30 - The Stray Lions
12/31 - (closing at 6pm)
1/1 - Black Mountain Revival 5:30-8:30
1/2 - 1-4pm Zach Wiley | 5-8pm Roscoe McFadden and Friends
1/5 - Zach Wiley and The Pariahs 5:30-8:30
1/6 - GOTE 5:30-8:30
1/7 - Orange Culture 5:30-8:30
1/8 - Isaac Hadden Project 5:30-8:30
1/9 - Jazzalachian Playboys 3-6pm
1/12 - The Meskos 5:30-8:30
1/13 - Blue Mule 5:30-8:30
1/14 - Zach Wiley and The Pariahs 5:30-8:30
1/15 - Jesse Ray Carter (solo) 1:30-4:30 | Nice Couch 5:30-8:30
1/16 - 1-4pm TBD | Dan Whitaker Trio 5-8pm
1/19 - Rachel Hester Duo 5:30-8:30
1/20 - GOTE 5:30-8:30
1/21 - Eric Wayne Band 5:30-8:30
1/22 - Jodie and Dave Duo 1:30-4:30 | Big Lick Tonic 5:30-8:30
1/23 - Brian Mesko and Andrew Winn 1-4pm | Anthony Wayne Band 5-8pm
1/26 - Pressing Strings 5:30-8:30
1/27 - Jstop Latin Soul 5:30-8:30
1/28 - Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30
1/29 - Our 9th Anniversary Party (guest taps from breweries all over Roanoke and Salem) - 12:30-3:30 Blue Mule | 4-7pm Colby Helms
7:30-10 Mad Iguanas
1/30 - SOULFULL Sunday 5 p.m. Brian Mesko and Terry Brown Ascension Project
Fri 12/17 Doby • 8pm $5 Cover
Sat 12/18 Jangling Sparrows • 8pm $5 Cover
Sun 12/19 Sunday Open Mic Night
Sun 12.26 Seph Custer 1 p.m.
Fri 12/31 NYE Bash w/ Music Road Co • 8pm **Ticket Event** $10 Adv/$12 day-of Tickets: dogtownroadhouse.com
Sat 1/1 Palmyra • 8pm $5 Cover
Sun 1/2 Sunday Open Mic Night
Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
12.18 Touch of Class Band
12.23 Jingle ARRGH the Way with THE PIRATES OF THE PIEDMONT
12.31 6-9 PM Charissa Joy and the High Frequency with special guest Daniel Burton from Mad Iguanas
12/18: Jared Stout Duo 6-9
12/24: William Seymour 1-4
12/29: Daniel Neihoff 6-9
12/31: Zach Wiley 4 p.m.
Fork in Front
Dec 18 Saturday $5 Shake 8 pm to 11 pm - inside or outside to be announced!
Dec 25 Saturday Annual Sneak Out Christmas Night Party featuring Tim Shepherd and the Fabulous Nightcrawlers, doors open at 8pm
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed.
12/17 Black Mountain Revival
12/19 Travis Fitch
Shows 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Charlie's Rock & Roll Diner, Roanoke
Dec 17 $5 Shake
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
Sunday, Dec. 19 - 1 p.m. Velvet Spruce | 5 p.m. Bob McGraw Duo
Sunday, Dec. 26 - 1 p.m. Marc Baskind | 5 p.m. Freddie MoDad
Friday, Dec. 31 - 5 p.m. Hayden Brockman
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
Sunday, Dec. 19 - Harp'n and Flute'n