Live music and more in valleys' venues: December

Dec. 9 Alabama, with Scotty McCreery

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Dec. 8: Samantha Fish (sold out)

Dec. 10: Patterson Hood

Dec. 11: Tab Benoit and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Dec. 16: Southern Culture on the Skids

Dec. 17: Mark Chesnutt

All shows 8 p.m.-11 p.m. All shows free to anyone 21-older.

Dec. 31 - Tony Camm & The Funk Allstars (Special NYE show 8pm-midnight)

12/06/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

12/07/22 Jonathan Tyler Wiley & his Virginia Choir FREE

12/08/22 These Wild Plains FREE

12/09/22 Sol Roots $10

12/10/22 Abby Bryant & the Echoes $10

12/13/22 Gote FREE

12/14/22 Phat Anchovies FREE

12/15/22 Charissa Joy & The High Frequency FREE

12/16/22 War Chile $8

12/17/22 15th Annual Half Moon Christmas Jam - Tom Petty/Jerry Garcia Tribute $12

12/20/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE

12/21/22 Josh Clark's Visible Spectrum FREE

12/22/22 GAK! $10

12/23/22 Eric Wayne Band $8

12/27/22 Gote FREE

12/28/22 Ben Trout Band FREE

12/29/22 Grass Monkey FREE

12/30/22 Wilson Springs Hotel $10

12/31/22 Jared Stout Band - New Year's Eve! $15

12/8/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays FREE: Suggested donation $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends

12/8/22 - from 6:00 to 6:45 pm - Handmade Music School Presents: Partner Dance Class with Stephanie & Bruce

12/9/22 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: The Little Stony Nighthawks

12/10/22 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: The Brothers Young 1:30 PM: Barry & The Mudflaps

Saturday, 12/10/22 - 7:00 pm - Jake Blount Band LIVE Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $18

Sunday, 12/11/22 - 7:30 pm - Dan Tyminski Featuring Gaven Largent Live (SOLD OUT)

12/15/22 - from 6:00 to 6:45 pm - Handmade Music School Presents: Partner Dance Class with Stephanie & Bruce

12/15/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays Live at The Floyd Country Store - FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends

12/16/22 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: The Buffalo Mountain Ears

12/17/22 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: Bob Chew 1:30 PM: Hazy Mountain String Band

Saturday, 12/17/22 - 7:00 pm - Darin and Brooke Aldridge & Friends Holiday Show Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $30

12/22/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays Live at The Floyd Country Store - FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends

12/23/22 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: Jesse Smathers & Corbin Hayslett 7:30 Dance Set: Mac Traynham & Friends

12/29/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays Live at The Floyd Country Store - FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends

12/30/22 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: Jesse Smathers & Corbin Hayslett 7:30 Dance Set: Raistlin Brabson & Friends

Saturday, 12/31/22 - from 6:00 pm to midnight - New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance Event at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $50 for dinner & dance, $20 for the dance only - Friends and Fixture cardholder tickets are $45 for dinner & dance, $15 for the dance only (in-store purchase only) with Twin Creeks String Band, Unique Sound of the Mountains & The Virginia Girls, and Raistlin Brabson & Mac Traynham. Dinner 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, dancing 8:00 pm – 12:00am, alcohol-free toast at midnight. Visit our website to see the dinner menu.

Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays

Dec. 8 Sidewinders Country Club

Dec. 9-10 Christian Yancey

Dec. 13 Line Dance Night

Dec. 15 Sidewinders Country Club

Dec. 16-17 Derek Andrews

Dec. 20 Line Dance Night

Dec. 22 Sidewinders Country Club

Dec. 23 DJ

Dec. 24 Closed

Dec. 27 Line Dance Night

Dec. 29 Sidewinders Country Club

Dec. 30 DJ

Dec. 31 Kyle Elliott

12/9: Big Daddy Love w. Captain Midnight Band GA $22 ADV/$24 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/12092022

12/11: 5PTS Open Mic & Coffey Jams Suggested $10 Donation 5pointsmusic.com/events/open-mic/

12/16: Chatham County Line POSTPONED TO Dec. 8, 2023. Felix will cover the date; $30, $20, $10

12/29: Circles Around The Sun GA $28 ADV/$30 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/12292022

12/30: Isaac Hadden Organ Trio w. Rebekah Todd GA $18 ADV/$20 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/12302022

12/31: Sexbruise? New Year's Eve Throwdown GA $37 ADV/$40 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/12312022

12/10- Beats, Brews, and Buddies Presents: Songwriters In The Round - Holiday Special

12/16- The What Four / CCS

12/17- D. Reynolds Presents: PWR Poetry’s Big Payback

Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings

12/7- Michael Roberts (of Michael and the Pentecost) 5:30-8:30

12/8- GOTE 5:30-8:30

12/9- CLOSED FOR A PRIVATE EVENT

12/10- Matt Holloman 1:30-4:30 | Cinematheque 5:30-8:30

12/11- Allan Thompson (of Lady Couch) 1-4pm | American Honey 5-8pm

12/13- Katie & Co. 5-8pm

12/14- Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30pm

12/15- Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30-8:30

12/16- Black Mountain Revival 5;30-8:30

12/17- Jesse Ray Carter (solo) 1:30-4:30 | Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

12/18- Holiday Gift Market 12-5 | Mason Creek 1-4pm | Jive Exchange 5-8pm

12/20- TBD

12/21- Dan it John 5:30-8:30

12/22- Blue Mule 5:30-8:30

12/23- The Floorboards 5:30-8:30

12/24- TBD

12/27- TBD

12/28- Michael Roberts (of Michael and The Pentecost) 5:30-8:30

12/29- GOTE 5:30-8:30

12/30- Rare Chocolate 5:30-8:30

12/31- (will likely close early)

Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

12/9 - Urban Soil 8pm, $10 cover

12/10 - Baked Shrimp 8pm, $8 cover

12/16 - The Ambassador 8pm, $10 cover

12/17 - Rare Chocolate 8pm, $8 cover

12/23 - Jingle Bell Jazz Christmas with The Sound of Sinatra. 8pm, Ticket event: DogtownRoadhouse.com/event/xmas2022

12/30 - The Buck&Griz Show 8pm, $8 cover

12/31 - NYE Party with Music Road Co, Phat Anchovies & DJ Kid'nMe. Special four course menu available (at a special additional price), complimentary champagne toast at midnight. 7:30pm-1am, Ticket event: DogtownRoadhouse.com/event/nye2022

12/8: William Seymour 6-8:30

12/9: Jared Stout Band 6:30-9:30

12/10: The Floorboards 6:30-9:30

12/16: Jesse Ray Carter Duo 6:30-9:30

12/17: Eric Wayne Band 6:30-9:30

12/18: Lenny Marcus & Friends 4-7:00

12/23: Chad Nickell & Loose Change 6:30-9:30

12/30: Aunt Vicki 6:30-9:30

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

12.8 Hoppie Vaughan

12.9 Blue Mule

12.10 Jouwala Collective (don't miss this band from RVA)

12.15 Jared Stout Duo

12.16 Becki & The Boom Booms

12.17 The Floorboards

12.22 Hoppie Vaughan

12.23 A Very Bettie Christmas (with special guest John Pence)

12.29 William Seymour

12.30 DogRocket Blues Band

12.31 Twisted Track & RunAbout Sports present Adult Prom Night with music by: The Grand Total & DJ Jack Carter

Music most weekends

12/9 Jordan Harman 6-9

12/10 $2 Shake 6-9

12/16 Carrington Kay 6-9

12/17 Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 6-9

12/23 Charissa Morrison 6-9

12/24 Daniel McBroom 3-5

12/30 Travis Fitch 6-9

12.10 William Seymour Solo 9 p.m. free

12.17 5 Dollar Shake. 9 p.m. free

12.31 Tate Tuck Band. 10 p.m. $10 with free Champagne toast

Bands start at 9 p.m. unless noted

Dec. 9 - Travis Reigh (solo) 8 p.m.

Dec. 16 - Karlee Raye Band

Dec. 31 - Mended Fences

Pizza Den, Salem

Shows at 9 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.

Dec. 9 - Sugar, System of a Down tribute with local support

Dec. 10 - Batmotorfinger, Soundgarden tribute with local support

Dec. 31 - New Years Eve concert with lineup to be announced DOORS AT 6PM

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016. All shows live and live-streamed from the venue.

Dec. 9 Andrew Kasab, with Still Frisky

Dec. 16 The Southwest Virginia Songwriters Association songwriters showcase: Greg Trafidlo, Celie Holmes, Larry Helms and Bill Stanton

Dec. 18 3rd Street and the Roanoke City Arts and Recreation Department co-host Guitars Under the Star Guitar Pull at the Discovery Center at Mill Mountain (by zoo entrance) 2 p.m. open to all

Music most weekends

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Live music Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Music at 5 p.m. Sundays

Dec. 4 Mist on the Mountain

Dec. 11 Bobby Parker

Dec. 18 Jim Crandall

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

Dec. 4 Bobby Parker

Dec. 11 Bob McGraw

Dec. 18 Blake Parker

Dec. 24 5 p.m. tba

Dec. 25 - 11 a.m. tba

Dec. 31 5 p.m. tba

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

Music most weekends

Rocky Mount Burger Company, Rocky Mount

All shows at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Dec. 9 - Zach Burnette

Dec. 10 - Karlee Raye

Dec. 16 - One Dollar Shake

Dec. 17 - Matt Powell

Dec. 23 - Bill Fuller

Dec. 30 - TBD

Dec. 31 - TBD

Living Proof Beer Company, Rocky Mount

Shows at 6:30 p.m. unless noted

Dec. 9 - Rarely Available Band

Dec. 10 - Marie Anderson

Dec. 16 - Karaoke

Dec. 17 - Zach Burnette

Dec. 18 - Foster Burton

Dec. 30 - TBD

Dec. 31 - TBD

Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount

6 p.m. music unless noted

Dec. 9 - Andy Burnette Duo

Dec. 10 - Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett

Dec. 16 - The MC Trio

Dec. 17 - Seph Custer

Dec. 23 - Chaz Knapp

Dec. 30 - Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett

Hot Shots, Moneta

Music 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9 - Annalyse & Tim Rowlett

Dec. 16 - Mended Fences

Dec. 23 - Ella Folk

Dec. 30 - Two Dollar Shake

Music 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 - Five Dollar Shake

Beacon Seafood Pub at The Virginia Dare Marina, Moneta

6 p.m. music, 3 p.m. Sundays

Dec. 9 - Justin Prillaman

Dec. 17 - Christian Quesenberry

Fillin Station, Roanoke

7 p.m. music

Dec. 16 - Doug & Robin

Los Amigos, Roanoke

Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 - line dancing. 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 - Axis 5, 9:30 p.m.; DJ Bori Suave 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1

Mountain Lake, Pembroke

Music at 6 p.m.

Dec 9 The Paul Deck Trio w/Alan Munshower (bass), Paul Deck & Brian Peters

Dec 10 Kris Hale solo guitar

Dec 16 The Paul Deck Trio w/Alan Munshower, Paul Deck & Louis Madsen

Dec 17 Kris Hale solo guitar

Dec 23 Justin Craig & guitar students perform holiday music

Dec 24 Vince Lewis solo jazz guitar

Dec 30 Jared Gibbs & Louis Madsen jazz duo

Dec 31 The Jared Gibbs Trio w/ Brian Peters, Jared Gibbs & Justin Craig