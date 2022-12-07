Live music and more in valleys' venues: December

Dec. 9 Alabama, with Scotty McCreery
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
Dec. 8: Samantha Fish (sold out)
Dec. 10: Patterson Hood
Dec. 11: Tab Benoit and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Dec. 16: Southern Culture on the Skids
Dec. 17: Mark Chesnutt
Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton
All shows 8 p.m.-11 p.m. All shows free to anyone 21-older.
Dec. 31 - Tony Camm & The Funk Allstars (Special NYE show 8pm-midnight)
Martin's Downtown, Roanoke
12/06/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
12/07/22 Jonathan Tyler Wiley & his Virginia Choir FREE
12/08/22 These Wild Plains FREE
12/09/22 Sol Roots $10
12/10/22 Abby Bryant & the Echoes $10
12/13/22 Gote FREE
12/14/22 Phat Anchovies FREE
12/15/22 Charissa Joy & The High Frequency FREE
12/16/22 War Chile $8
12/17/22 15th Annual Half Moon Christmas Jam - Tom Petty/Jerry Garcia Tribute $12
12/20/22 Seph Custer & the Flatbreaks FREE
12/21/22 Josh Clark's Visible Spectrum FREE
12/22/22 GAK! $10
12/23/22 Eric Wayne Band $8
12/27/22 Gote FREE
12/28/22 Ben Trout Band FREE
12/29/22 Grass Monkey FREE
12/30/22 Wilson Springs Hotel $10
12/31/22 Jared Stout Band - New Year's Eve! $15
12/8/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays FREE: Suggested donation $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends
12/8/22 - from 6:00 to 6:45 pm - Handmade Music School Presents: Partner Dance Class with Stephanie & Bruce
12/9/22 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: The Little Stony Nighthawks
12/10/22 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: The Brothers Young 1:30 PM: Barry & The Mudflaps
Saturday, 12/10/22 - 7:00 pm - Jake Blount Band LIVE Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $18
Sunday, 12/11/22 - 7:30 pm - Dan Tyminski Featuring Gaven Largent Live (SOLD OUT)
12/15/22 - from 6:00 to 6:45 pm - Handmade Music School Presents: Partner Dance Class with Stephanie & Bruce
12/15/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays Live at The Floyd Country Store - FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends
12/16/22 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: The Buffalo Mountain Ears
12/17/22 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: Bob Chew 1:30 PM: Hazy Mountain String Band
Saturday, 12/17/22 - 7:00 pm - Darin and Brooke Aldridge & Friends Holiday Show Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $30
12/22/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays Live at The Floyd Country Store - FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends
12/23/22 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: Jesse Smathers & Corbin Hayslett 7:30 Dance Set: Mac Traynham & Friends
12/29/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays Live at The Floyd Country Store - FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Redd Volkaert & Friends
12/30/22 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: Jesse Smathers & Corbin Hayslett 7:30 Dance Set: Raistlin Brabson & Friends
Saturday, 12/31/22 - from 6:00 pm to midnight - New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance Event at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $50 for dinner & dance, $20 for the dance only - Friends and Fixture cardholder tickets are $45 for dinner & dance, $15 for the dance only (in-store purchase only) with Twin Creeks String Band, Unique Sound of the Mountains & The Virginia Girls, and Raistlin Brabson & Mac Traynham. Dinner 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, dancing 8:00 pm – 12:00am, alcohol-free toast at midnight. Visit our website to see the dinner menu.
Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays
Dec. 8 Sidewinders Country Club
Dec. 9-10 Christian Yancey
Dec. 13 Line Dance Night
Dec. 15 Sidewinders Country Club
Dec. 16-17 Derek Andrews
Dec. 20 Line Dance Night
Dec. 22 Sidewinders Country Club
Dec. 23 DJ
Dec. 24 Closed
Dec. 27 Line Dance Night
Dec. 29 Sidewinders Country Club
Dec. 30 DJ
Dec. 31 Kyle Elliott
12/9: Big Daddy Love w. Captain Midnight Band GA $22 ADV/$24 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/12092022
12/11: 5PTS Open Mic & Coffey Jams Suggested $10 Donation 5pointsmusic.com/events/open-mic/
12/16: Chatham County Line POSTPONED TO Dec. 8, 2023. Felix will cover the date; $30, $20, $10
12/29: Circles Around The Sun GA $28 ADV/$30 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/12292022
12/30: Isaac Hadden Organ Trio w. Rebekah Todd GA $18 ADV/$20 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/12302022
12/31: Sexbruise? New Year's Eve Throwdown GA $37 ADV/$40 DOS, seating upgrades available seetickets.us/12312022
12/10- Beats, Brews, and Buddies Presents: Songwriters In The Round - Holiday Special
12/16- The What Four / CCS
12/17- D. Reynolds Presents: PWR Poetry’s Big Payback
Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings
12/7- Michael Roberts (of Michael and the Pentecost) 5:30-8:30
12/8- GOTE 5:30-8:30
12/9- CLOSED FOR A PRIVATE EVENT
12/10- Matt Holloman 1:30-4:30 | Cinematheque 5:30-8:30
12/11- Allan Thompson (of Lady Couch) 1-4pm | American Honey 5-8pm
12/13- Katie & Co. 5-8pm
12/14- Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30pm
12/15- Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5:30-8:30
12/16- Black Mountain Revival 5;30-8:30
12/17- Jesse Ray Carter (solo) 1:30-4:30 | Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30
12/18- Holiday Gift Market 12-5 | Mason Creek 1-4pm | Jive Exchange 5-8pm
12/20- TBD
12/21- Dan it John 5:30-8:30
12/22- Blue Mule 5:30-8:30
12/23- The Floorboards 5:30-8:30
12/24- TBD
12/27- TBD
12/28- Michael Roberts (of Michael and The Pentecost) 5:30-8:30
12/29- GOTE 5:30-8:30
12/30- Rare Chocolate 5:30-8:30
12/31- (will likely close early)
Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
12/9 - Urban Soil 8pm, $10 cover
12/10 - Baked Shrimp 8pm, $8 cover
12/16 - The Ambassador 8pm, $10 cover
12/17 - Rare Chocolate 8pm, $8 cover
12/23 - Jingle Bell Jazz Christmas with The Sound of Sinatra. 8pm, Ticket event: DogtownRoadhouse.com/event/xmas2022
12/30 - The Buck&Griz Show 8pm, $8 cover
12/31 - NYE Party with Music Road Co, Phat Anchovies & DJ Kid'nMe. Special four course menu available (at a special additional price), complimentary champagne toast at midnight. 7:30pm-1am, Ticket event: DogtownRoadhouse.com/event/nye2022
12/8: William Seymour 6-8:30
12/9: Jared Stout Band 6:30-9:30
12/10: The Floorboards 6:30-9:30
12/16: Jesse Ray Carter Duo 6:30-9:30
12/17: Eric Wayne Band 6:30-9:30
12/18: Lenny Marcus & Friends 4-7:00
12/23: Chad Nickell & Loose Change 6:30-9:30
12/30: Aunt Vicki 6:30-9:30
Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
12.8 Hoppie Vaughan
12.9 Blue Mule
12.10 Jouwala Collective (don't miss this band from RVA)
12.15 Jared Stout Duo
12.16 Becki & The Boom Booms
12.17 The Floorboards
12.22 Hoppie Vaughan
12.23 A Very Bettie Christmas (with special guest John Pence)
12.29 William Seymour
12.30 DogRocket Blues Band
12.31 Twisted Track & RunAbout Sports present Adult Prom Night with music by: The Grand Total & DJ Jack Carter
Music most weekends
12/9 Jordan Harman 6-9
12/10 $2 Shake 6-9
12/16 Carrington Kay 6-9
12/17 Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 6-9
12/23 Charissa Morrison 6-9
12/24 Daniel McBroom 3-5
12/30 Travis Fitch 6-9
12.10 William Seymour Solo 9 p.m. free
12.17 5 Dollar Shake. 9 p.m. free
12.31 Tate Tuck Band. 10 p.m. $10 with free Champagne toast
Bands start at 9 p.m. unless noted
Dec. 9 - Travis Reigh (solo) 8 p.m.
Dec. 16 - Karlee Raye Band
Dec. 31 - Mended Fences
Pizza Den, Salem
Shows at 9 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.
Dec. 9 - Sugar, System of a Down tribute with local support
Dec. 10 - Batmotorfinger, Soundgarden tribute with local support
Dec. 31 - New Years Eve concert with lineup to be announced DOORS AT 6PM
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016. All shows live and live-streamed from the venue.
Dec. 9 Andrew Kasab, with Still Frisky
Dec. 16 The Southwest Virginia Songwriters Association songwriters showcase: Greg Trafidlo, Celie Holmes, Larry Helms and Bill Stanton
Dec. 18 3rd Street and the Roanoke City Arts and Recreation Department co-host Guitars Under the Star Guitar Pull at the Discovery Center at Mill Mountain (by zoo entrance) 2 p.m. open to all
Music most weekends
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday
Live music Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
Music at 5 p.m. Sundays
Dec. 4 Mist on the Mountain
Dec. 11 Bobby Parker
Dec. 18 Jim Crandall
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
Dec. 4 Bobby Parker
Dec. 11 Bob McGraw
Dec. 18 Blake Parker
Dec. 24 5 p.m. tba
Dec. 25 - 11 a.m. tba
Dec. 31 5 p.m. tba
2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke
Music most weekends
Rocky Mount Burger Company, Rocky Mount
All shows at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Dec. 9 - Zach Burnette
Dec. 10 - Karlee Raye
Dec. 16 - One Dollar Shake
Dec. 17 - Matt Powell
Dec. 23 - Bill Fuller
Dec. 30 - TBD
Dec. 31 - TBD
Living Proof Beer Company, Rocky Mount
Shows at 6:30 p.m. unless noted
Dec. 9 - Rarely Available Band
Dec. 10 - Marie Anderson
Dec. 16 - Karaoke
Dec. 17 - Zach Burnette
Dec. 18 - Foster Burton
Dec. 30 - TBD
Dec. 31 - TBD
Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount
6 p.m. music unless noted
Dec. 9 - Andy Burnette Duo
Dec. 10 - Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett
Dec. 16 - The MC Trio
Dec. 17 - Seph Custer
Dec. 23 - Chaz Knapp
Dec. 30 - Annalyse Marie & Tim Rowlett
Hot Shots, Moneta
Music 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 9 - Annalyse & Tim Rowlett
Dec. 16 - Mended Fences
Dec. 23 - Ella Folk
Dec. 30 - Two Dollar Shake
Water's Edge Country Club, Penhook
Music 7 p.m.
Dec. 9 - Five Dollar Shake
6 p.m. music, 3 p.m. Sundays
Dec. 9 - Justin Prillaman
Dec. 17 - Christian Quesenberry
Fillin Station, Roanoke
7 p.m. music
Dec. 16 - Doug & Robin
Los Amigos, Roanoke
Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 - line dancing. 7 p.m.
Dec. 31 - Axis 5, 9:30 p.m.; DJ Bori Suave 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1
Mountain Lake, Pembroke
Music at 6 p.m.
Dec 9 The Paul Deck Trio w/Alan Munshower (bass), Paul Deck & Brian Peters
Dec 10 Kris Hale solo guitar
Dec 16 The Paul Deck Trio w/Alan Munshower, Paul Deck & Louis Madsen
Dec 17 Kris Hale solo guitar
Dec 23 Justin Craig & guitar students perform holiday music
Dec 24 Vince Lewis solo jazz guitar
Dec 30 Jared Gibbs & Louis Madsen jazz duo
Dec 31 The Jared Gibbs Trio w/ Brian Peters, Jared Gibbs & Justin Craig