Feb. 25 Old Crow Medicine Show

March 4 Justin Moore

April 28 RSO plays John Denver

Feb. 28 Sammy Miller and the Congregation *FREE* Joyful Jazz Community Concert 7:30 PM Shaftman Performance Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/sammy-miller-and-the-congregation

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

2/23 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters (sold out)

The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg

April 4 - Leo Kottke $35 $32 $28 $25

Grandin Theatre, Roanoke

2/21 Steve Hofstetter Comedy Show, opening acts TBD 7:30 p.m. https://www.grandintheatre.com/shows/steve-hofstetter-me-myself-and-id General Admission: $27 + tax Age Restriction: Must be 14+ (with adult accompaniement)

3/2 Jared Stout Band Album Release Show 7 p.m. https://www.grandintheatre.com/shows/jared-stout-band "HEAVY FROM THE SKY" - New Album Release Show General Admission: $19 + tax, $22 + tax - Day of Show

3/15 The Wildwoods 7 p.m. https://www.grandintheatre.com/shows/wildwoods General Admission: $13 + tax, $15 + tax Day of Show

All shows 8 p.m.-11 p.m. All shows free to anyone 21-older.

02/21/23 Gote FREE

02/22/23 Ben Trout Band FREE

02/23/23 Holy Roller FREE

02/24/23 DJ Williams + The Sweet Life $12

02/25/23 Florencia & the Feeling $8

02/28/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE

03/01/23 Karaoke FREE

03/02/23 Space Koi FREE

03/03/23 Dirty Grass Players $10

03/04/23 War Chile $8

03/07/23 Gote FREE

03/08/23 Dead Billionaires FREE

03/09/23 Jeremy Short FREE

03/10/23 Kendall Street Company $12/$15

03/11/23 ST PAT'S STREET PARTY $15

Outside: Empty Bottles, Traver Brothership, Hogslop String Band. Inside: Chad Nickell & the Loose Change, Charissa Joy & the High Frequency, GAK!, Eric Wayne Band, Ripejive, Dale & the ZDubs, Sexbruise?

03/14/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE

03/15/23 Along Those Lines FREE

03/16/23 Jeremiah Tall FREE

03/17/23 Dance Candy, with Kentucky Ruckus, The Mighty Good Times $10

03/18/23 Five Dollar Shake $8

03/21/23 Gote FREE

03/22/23 Holzli FREE

03/23/23 Will Easter & the Nomads FREE

03/24/23 Abby Bryant & the Echoes $10

03/25/23 Jared Stout Band $10

03/28/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE

03/29/23 Ben Trout Band FREE

03/30/23 The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, with Hooten Hallers $15

03/31/23 Isaac Hadden Organ Trio $8

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

2/21/23 - 6:00 pm - The Foreign Landers $15

2/23/23 - Honky Tonk Thursdays FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys

2/24/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD 7:30 Dance Set: Black Twig Pickers $10 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Reserved seating is available for $16 per seat (inclusive of ticketing fees)

2/25/23 - 7:00 pm - The Legendary Ingramettes $28 General Admission | $33 Reserved Seating

2/25/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: David Cannaday & Seph Custer 1:30 PM: Barry & The Mudflaps Free

Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays

Feb. 21 Line Dance Night

Feb 23 Sidewinders Country Club

Feb 24-25 Presley Aaron

Feb. 28 Line Dance Night

March 2 Sidewinders Country Club

March 3-4 Chance Carter

March 7 Line Dance Night

March 9 Sidewinders Country Club

March 10-11 Shelby Lee Lowe

March 11 Jason Owens and Christian Beck / Sidewinders St. Patty's Street Party. Music inside and out

March 14 Line Dance Night

March 16 Sidewinders Country Club

March 17-18 Steven Metz

March 21 Line Dance Night

March 22 Sidewinders / Star Country Concert Night / Chayce Beckham

March 23 Sidewinders Country Club

March 24-25 Christian Beck

March 28 Line Dance Night

March 30 Sidewinders Country Club

March 31-April 1 Keegan Jacko

FRI 3/3: Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast w. Mercy Creek GA $18 ADV/$22 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available https://seetickets.us/03032023

FRI 3/17: Larry Keel Experience w. Jon Stickley Trio GA $30 ADV/$35 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available https://seetickets.us/03172023

SAT 3/18: BoomBox GA $30 ADV/$32 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available https://seetickets.us/03182023

SAT 3/25: Phat Laces GA $8 ADV/$10 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available https://seetickets.us/03252023

Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington

Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series

May 27 Lonesome River Band

June 3 Scythian

July 22 Sierra Ferrell

Sept 2 Steep Canyon Rangers

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

May 12 Tuesday's Gone Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute

May 13 Parmalee

May 20 Jo Dee Messina

May 26 Warren Zeiders

May 19-21 Camp Reckoning

June 2-4 Yoga Venture

Aug. 25-27 WA Fest

April 23 The Wailin' Jennys

June 22 The Happy Together Tour feat. The Turtles and more

Jun 24 Legacy Motown Revue

July 7 Michael Franti & Spearhead

Aug. 20 Arrival from Sweden

2/25 - Monster Atlantic / OmegaWolfe

3/2: TVJ Group Presents: Womb Warm / Sultry / Honey

3/3: Sullivan Smith & The Stray Lions / Overunderdog / Catie Lausten

3/11: Maiden & Crow Tattoos Presents: Braincell, OmenKiller, Vallar Morghulis

3/23: George Shingleton / Jared Stout

3/24: An Evening with Crys Matthews

3/25: Maiden & Crow Tattoos Presents: Slackjaw / Paris Bridge / Fractured Frames

3/27: Virginia Children's Theatre Presents: Young Artist Showcase

3/31: Jaded Ravins / Chad Nickell

Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings

2/21: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5-8pm

2/22: Adam Markham 5:30-8:30pm

2/23: Sideshow Runaways 5:30-8:30

2/24: Mountain Walrus 5:30-8:30

2/25: William Seymour 1:30-4:30 | GOTE 5:30-8:30

2/26: Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Seedpicker 5-8pm

2/28: Eric Wayne Band duo 5-8pm

3/1: Jive Exchange 5:30-8:30pm

3/2: Harry Hardt's Mudcats 5:30-8:30

3/3: Rare Chocolate 5:30-8:30

3/4: Jesse Ray Carter 1:30-4:30 | Cinematheque 5:30-8:30

3/5: Sasha Landon 1-4pm | TBD 5-8pm

3/7: Sideshow Runaways 5-8pm

3/8: **Ticketed Show​​** Po' Ramblin' Boys 5:30-8:30 $20 adv/ $25 door https://www.simpletix.com/e/po-ramblin-boys-at-parkway-brewing-tickets-125161

3/9: Jeff Miller 5:30-8:30

3/10: Leonard Blush and the Camelcals 5:30-8:30

3/11: Jeff Miller 1:30-4:30 | GOTE 5:30-8:30

3/12: Alex Arbaugh 1-4pm | Empty Bottles 5-8pm

3/14: Katie & Co. 5-8pm

3/15: Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30

3/16: CCS and Trubblegum 5:30-8:30

3/17: McFadden and Friends 5:30-8:30

3/18: Foster and PJ George 1:30-4:30 | Jesse Ray Carter 5:30-8:30

3/19: Jodie Davis 1-4pm | Free Two-step lesson 4-4:45 | Rachael Hester and The Tennessee Walkers 5-8pm

3/21: Leonard Blush Trio 5-8pm

3/22: Adam Markham 5:30-8:30

3/23: GOTE 5:30-8:30

3/24: Christian Q. and The Groove 5:30-8:30

3/25: Tell Jenny 1:30-4:30 | Virginia Electric 5:30-8:30

3/26: Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Seedpicker 5-8pm

3/28: TBD

3/29: Rarely Available Band 5:30-8:30pm

3/30: Into the Fog 5:30-8:30

3/31: Sisters & Brothers 5:30-8:30

Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

2/23 - Trivia Night - free

2/24 - Michael & The Pentecost - 8pm, $8 cover

2/25 - Disco Risqué - 8pm, $10 cover

2/26 - Open Mic - 5pm, free

3/1 - Buzzkill Karaoke - Free

3/2 - Trivia Night - free

3/3 - The Craig Vaughn Experience - 8pm, $8 cover

3/4 - Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers - 8pm, $8 cover

3/5 - Open Mic - 5pm, free

3/8 - Henry Hardt’s Mudcats - No cover/Band donation encouraged

3/9 - Trivia Night - free

3/10 - Hackensaw Boys + Jared Stout Band - 7pm doors, 8pm show **Ticket Event: $17 advance/$20 day of. Advance tickets available online https://dogtownroadhouse.com/event/hackensaw-boys/. Day of tickets available at the door.

3/11 - The Parachute Brigade - 8pm, $10 cover

3/12 - Open Mic - 5pm, free

3/15 - Buzzkill Karaoke - Free

3/16 - Trivia Night - free

3/17 - Into The Fog St. Patrick's Day Party - 8pm, $10 cover

3/18 - Solar Circuit - 8pm, $8 cover

3/19 - Open Mic - 5pm, free

3/23 - Trivia Night - free

3/24 - Will Easter & The Nomads - 8pm, $8 cover

3/25 - MG Bailey - 8pm, $5 cover

3/26 - Open Mic - 5pm, free

3/29 - Buzzkill Karaoke - Free

3/30 - Trivia Night - free

3/31 - Camp Culture - 8pm, $8 cover

Music at 6:30 p.m., 4 p.m. Sundays

2/24: Jesse Ray Carter Duo 6:30-9:30

2/25: Southern Cities 6:30-9:30

Music 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays

2.23 Leonard Blush Trio

2.24 The Red Dirt Runaways

2.25 Cherry Moon

2.26 William Seymour

3.3 Chad Nickell & The Loose Change

3.4 Leonard Blush & The Camelcals

3.5 Mackenzzie Roark

3.9 John Pence

3.10 Tom Floyd Trio

3.11 Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul

3.12 William Seymour

3.16 Sasha Landon

3.17 J.E. Feazel & The Dive Bar Stars

3.18 Mason Creek

3.19 Adam Hill

3.23 Hoppie Vaughan

3.24 No More Waffles

3.25 The Eric Wayne Band

3.31 Virginia Electric

Music most weekends

2/24: Solacoustix 6-9

2/25: Marie Anderson 6-9

3/3: Bryan Toney Duo 6-9

3/4: TJ Ellis 6-9

3/10: Ben Trout 6-9

3/11: Jeremy Davall 6-9

3/17: Ryan Green Trio 5-8

3/18: Travis Fitch 1-3, Christian Q & the Groove 4-7

3/19: Jared Stout Trio 3-6

3/24: Solacoustix Duo 6-9

3/25: Marie Anderson 6-9

3/31: Eric Wayne Trio 6-9

March 4 Gak! 9-12 $5 Cover

March 11 DJ Flex St. Patricks Parade DJ Party 8-12 $5 Cover

March 17 Soulacoustix 9-12 True St. Pat's Party $5 Cover

March 25 Five Dollar Shake 9-12

Bands start at 9 p.m. unless noted

Feb. 24 21 Tribes $10

March 10 Jerry Wimmer Trio $10

March 24 Mended Fences $15

Pizza Den, Salem

Feb. 25, 9pm, Jam into Spring with Eggs With Legs and a surprise supporting band TBA

March 4, 9pm, The Taste of March with Umami Tsunami, Nectar, and The Lonesome Bones

-March 18, 8pm, March of the Heavy Hitters with BRAINSLUDGE, Terrafirma, Shattered Earth, and The Ziggurat

Shows at 9 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016. All shows live and live-streamed from the venue. Doors at 7 p.m., opening act 7:30 p.m., headliner 8 p.m.

Feb. 24 - headliner tbd, with Ken Currier 7:30 pm.

March 3 singer-songwriter Davey O., with Mike Franke

March 5 Guitars Under The Star guitar pull at the Discovery Center next to the Mill Mountain Zoo from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm (co-sponsored by the City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department.

March 10 Kerrville Newfolk winner Sam Robbins, with The Dan and Adonna Show

March 16 Aspen Black hosts 3rd Thursdays at 3rd Street Open Mic. Doors at 6:30 pm for sign-ups, music 7-9:00 pm.

March 17 K.T. Vandyke, with Sonny Campbell (of Radar Rose fame)

March 19 Guitars Under The Star guitar pull at the Discovery Center next to the Mill Mountain Zoo from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm (co-sponsored by the City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department.

March 24 Keith Goggin of Catawba, with Bob Schmucker

March 31 jazz and blues singer-songwriter Barb Martin, with Mike Franke

March 3: Lil' Ms Debbie 6-9pm

March 5: Daniel McBroom 5-8pm

March 10: Kick off to St. Paddy's Week with Kinnfolk 5:30-8:30pm

March 12: Christian Q and The Groove 5-8pm

March 18 Forkapalooza: Solacoustix on the street stage 3:30 to 5pm; Cinematheque yard stage 5 to 6pm; Eric Wayne Band on street stage 6-7:30pm; Cinematheque yard stage 7:30- 8:30; Jared Stout Band on street stage 8:30 to 10pm

March 19: Kemistry 5-8pm

March 24: Five Dollar Shake 6-9pm

March 26: Becci and The Boom Booms 5-8pm

April 2: Jonathan Barker and The Ministers of Soul 5-8pm

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Live music Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

March 3: Jesse Ray Carter

March 10: Christian Q and The Groove

March 17: Reverend Carbine

March 31: JoJo Stockton and Solacoustix

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Music at 5 p.m. Sundays

Feb. 26 - Bobby Parker

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

Feb. 26 - Indian Run

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

Music most weekends

Feb. 25 Tim Martin 5 pm – 8 pm

Saturday, March 4 Doug & Robyn Duo ($5 Cover) 7 pm – 10 pm

Saturday, March 11 Mended Fences ($15 Cover) 7 pm – 10 pm

Saturday, March 18 VictorSwitch ($5 Cover) 7 pm – 10 pm

Saturday, March 25 Tim Martin

Rocky Mount Burger Company, Rocky Mount

All shows at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Feb. 24 Matt Powell

Feb. 25 Elizabeth Davidson

Living Proof Beer Company, Rocky Mount

Shows at 6:30 p.m. unless noted

Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount

6 p.m. music unless noted

Feb. 24 Jake & Jess

Feb. 25 Joshua Wright

Hot Shots, Moneta

Music 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 Corey Hunley & Matt Powell

Fillin Station, Roanoke

7 p.m. music

Feb. 25 The Funky Truth

Los Amigos, Roanoke

3424 Orange Ave.

Feb. 24 The WORX 9 p.m. $15

Mountain Lake, Pembroke

Music at 6 p.m.

Feb. 25 Root Down Trio w/Nick Romantini, Doug Norton, & Justin Craig

March 3 Tom Floyd solo jazz piano

March 4 The Vince Lewis Trio w/ Bill Purcell & Brian Peters

March 10 Bob McGraw & Lew Woodall jazz duo

March 11 Doug Norton & Nick Romantini jazz duo

March 17 Mike Mitchell solo

March 18 The Flux Trio w/Jared Gibbs, Brian Peters & Justin Craig

March 24 Renate Kehlenbeck solo classical guitar

March 25 Kris Hale fingerstyle solo

March 31 Highlands Jazz Trio w/Paul Deck, Alan Munshower, Lou Madsen