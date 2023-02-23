Feb. 25 Old Crow Medicine Show
March 4 Justin Moore
April 28 RSO plays John Denver
Feb. 28 Sammy Miller and the Congregation *FREE* Joyful Jazz Community Concert 7:30 PM Shaftman Performance Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/sammy-miller-and-the-congregation
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
2/23 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters (sold out)
The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg
April 4 - Leo Kottke $35 $32 $28 $25
Grandin Theatre, Roanoke
2/21 Steve Hofstetter Comedy Show, opening acts TBD 7:30 p.m. https://www.grandintheatre.com/shows/steve-hofstetter-me-myself-and-id General Admission: $27 + tax Age Restriction: Must be 14+ (with adult accompaniement)
3/2 Jared Stout Band Album Release Show 7 p.m. https://www.grandintheatre.com/shows/jared-stout-band "HEAVY FROM THE SKY" - New Album Release Show General Admission: $19 + tax, $22 + tax - Day of Show
3/15 The Wildwoods 7 p.m. https://www.grandintheatre.com/shows/wildwoods General Admission: $13 + tax, $15 + tax Day of Show
Rosie's Gaming Emporium, Vinton
All shows 8 p.m.-11 p.m. All shows free to anyone 21-older.
Martin's Downtown, Roanoke
02/21/23 Gote FREE
02/22/23 Ben Trout Band FREE
02/23/23 Holy Roller FREE
02/24/23 DJ Williams + The Sweet Life $12
02/25/23 Florencia & the Feeling $8
02/28/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE
03/01/23 Karaoke FREE
03/02/23 Space Koi FREE
03/03/23 Dirty Grass Players $10
03/04/23 War Chile $8
03/07/23 Gote FREE
03/08/23 Dead Billionaires FREE
03/09/23 Jeremy Short FREE
03/10/23 Kendall Street Company $12/$15
03/11/23 ST PAT'S STREET PARTY $15
Outside: Empty Bottles, Traver Brothership, Hogslop String Band. Inside: Chad Nickell & the Loose Change, Charissa Joy & the High Frequency, GAK!, Eric Wayne Band, Ripejive, Dale & the ZDubs, Sexbruise?
03/14/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE
03/15/23 Along Those Lines FREE
03/16/23 Jeremiah Tall FREE
03/17/23 Dance Candy, with Kentucky Ruckus, The Mighty Good Times $10
03/18/23 Five Dollar Shake $8
03/21/23 Gote FREE
03/22/23 Holzli FREE
03/23/23 Will Easter & the Nomads FREE
03/24/23 Abby Bryant & the Echoes $10
03/25/23 Jared Stout Band $10
03/28/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE
03/29/23 Ben Trout Band FREE
03/30/23 The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, with Hooten Hallers $15
03/31/23 Isaac Hadden Organ Trio $8
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
2/21/23 - 6:00 pm - The Foreign Landers $15
2/23/23 - Honky Tonk Thursdays FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys
2/24/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD 7:30 Dance Set: Black Twig Pickers $10 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Reserved seating is available for $16 per seat (inclusive of ticketing fees)
2/25/23 - 7:00 pm - The Legendary Ingramettes $28 General Admission | $33 Reserved Seating
2/25/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: David Cannaday & Seph Custer 1:30 PM: Barry & The Mudflaps Free
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam
Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays
Feb. 21 Line Dance Night
Feb 23 Sidewinders Country Club
Feb 24-25 Presley Aaron
Feb. 28 Line Dance Night
March 2 Sidewinders Country Club
March 3-4 Chance Carter
March 7 Line Dance Night
March 9 Sidewinders Country Club
March 10-11 Shelby Lee Lowe
March 11 Jason Owens and Christian Beck / Sidewinders St. Patty's Street Party. Music inside and out
March 14 Line Dance Night
March 16 Sidewinders Country Club
March 17-18 Steven Metz
March 21 Line Dance Night
March 22 Sidewinders / Star Country Concert Night / Chayce Beckham
March 23 Sidewinders Country Club
March 24-25 Christian Beck
March 28 Line Dance Night
March 30 Sidewinders Country Club
March 31-April 1 Keegan Jacko
FRI 3/3: Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast w. Mercy Creek GA $18 ADV/$22 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available https://seetickets.us/03032023
FRI 3/17: Larry Keel Experience w. Jon Stickley Trio GA $30 ADV/$35 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available https://seetickets.us/03172023
SAT 3/18: BoomBox GA $30 ADV/$32 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available https://seetickets.us/03182023
SAT 3/25: Phat Laces GA $8 ADV/$10 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available https://seetickets.us/03252023
Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington
Blue Ridge Music Center, Galax, Summer Concert Series
May 27 Lonesome River Band
June 3 Scythian
July 22 Sierra Ferrell
Sept 2 Steep Canyon Rangers
Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke
May 12 Tuesday's Gone Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute
May 13 Parmalee
May 20 Jo Dee Messina
May 26 Warren Zeiders
May 19-21 Camp Reckoning
June 2-4 Yoga Venture
Aug. 25-27 WA Fest
April 23 The Wailin' Jennys
June 22 The Happy Together Tour feat. The Turtles and more
Jun 24 Legacy Motown Revue
July 7 Michael Franti & Spearhead
Aug. 20 Arrival from Sweden
2/25 - Monster Atlantic / OmegaWolfe
3/2: TVJ Group Presents: Womb Warm / Sultry / Honey
3/3: Sullivan Smith & The Stray Lions / Overunderdog / Catie Lausten
3/11: Maiden & Crow Tattoos Presents: Braincell, OmenKiller, Vallar Morghulis
3/23: George Shingleton / Jared Stout
3/24: An Evening with Crys Matthews
3/25: Maiden & Crow Tattoos Presents: Slackjaw / Paris Bridge / Fractured Frames
3/27: Virginia Children's Theatre Presents: Young Artist Showcase
3/31: Jaded Ravins / Chad Nickell
Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings
2/21: Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5-8pm
2/22: Adam Markham 5:30-8:30pm
2/23: Sideshow Runaways 5:30-8:30
2/24: Mountain Walrus 5:30-8:30
2/25: William Seymour 1:30-4:30 | GOTE 5:30-8:30
2/26: Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Seedpicker 5-8pm
2/28: Eric Wayne Band duo 5-8pm
3/1: Jive Exchange 5:30-8:30pm
3/2: Harry Hardt's Mudcats 5:30-8:30
3/3: Rare Chocolate 5:30-8:30
3/4: Jesse Ray Carter 1:30-4:30 | Cinematheque 5:30-8:30
3/5: Sasha Landon 1-4pm | TBD 5-8pm
3/7: Sideshow Runaways 5-8pm
3/8: **Ticketed Show** Po' Ramblin' Boys 5:30-8:30 $20 adv/ $25 door https://www.simpletix.com/e/po-ramblin-boys-at-parkway-brewing-tickets-125161
3/9: Jeff Miller 5:30-8:30
3/10: Leonard Blush and the Camelcals 5:30-8:30
3/11: Jeff Miller 1:30-4:30 | GOTE 5:30-8:30
3/12: Alex Arbaugh 1-4pm | Empty Bottles 5-8pm
3/14: Katie & Co. 5-8pm
3/15: Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30
3/16: CCS and Trubblegum 5:30-8:30
3/17: McFadden and Friends 5:30-8:30
3/18: Foster and PJ George 1:30-4:30 | Jesse Ray Carter 5:30-8:30
3/19: Jodie Davis 1-4pm | Free Two-step lesson 4-4:45 | Rachael Hester and The Tennessee Walkers 5-8pm
3/21: Leonard Blush Trio 5-8pm
3/22: Adam Markham 5:30-8:30
3/23: GOTE 5:30-8:30
3/24: Christian Q. and The Groove 5:30-8:30
3/25: Tell Jenny 1:30-4:30 | Virginia Electric 5:30-8:30
3/26: Jazzalachian Playboys 1-4pm | Seedpicker 5-8pm
3/28: TBD
3/29: Rarely Available Band 5:30-8:30pm
3/30: Into the Fog 5:30-8:30
3/31: Sisters & Brothers 5:30-8:30
Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays
2/23 - Trivia Night - free
2/24 - Michael & The Pentecost - 8pm, $8 cover
2/25 - Disco Risqué - 8pm, $10 cover
2/26 - Open Mic - 5pm, free
3/1 - Buzzkill Karaoke - Free
3/2 - Trivia Night - free
3/3 - The Craig Vaughn Experience - 8pm, $8 cover
3/4 - Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers - 8pm, $8 cover
3/5 - Open Mic - 5pm, free
3/8 - Henry Hardt’s Mudcats - No cover/Band donation encouraged
3/9 - Trivia Night - free
3/10 - Hackensaw Boys + Jared Stout Band - 7pm doors, 8pm show **Ticket Event: $17 advance/$20 day of. Advance tickets available online https://dogtownroadhouse.com/event/hackensaw-boys/. Day of tickets available at the door.
3/11 - The Parachute Brigade - 8pm, $10 cover
3/12 - Open Mic - 5pm, free
3/15 - Buzzkill Karaoke - Free
3/16 - Trivia Night - free
3/17 - Into The Fog St. Patrick's Day Party - 8pm, $10 cover
3/18 - Solar Circuit - 8pm, $8 cover
3/19 - Open Mic - 5pm, free
3/23 - Trivia Night - free
3/24 - Will Easter & The Nomads - 8pm, $8 cover
3/25 - MG Bailey - 8pm, $5 cover
3/26 - Open Mic - 5pm, free
3/29 - Buzzkill Karaoke - Free
3/30 - Trivia Night - free
3/31 - Camp Culture - 8pm, $8 cover
Music at 6:30 p.m., 4 p.m. Sundays
2/24: Jesse Ray Carter Duo 6:30-9:30
2/25: Southern Cities 6:30-9:30
Music 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays
2.23 Leonard Blush Trio
2.24 The Red Dirt Runaways
2.25 Cherry Moon
2.26 William Seymour
3.3 Chad Nickell & The Loose Change
3.4 Leonard Blush & The Camelcals
3.5 Mackenzzie Roark
3.9 John Pence
3.10 Tom Floyd Trio
3.11 Hoppie Vaughan & The Ministers of Soul
3.12 William Seymour
3.16 Sasha Landon
3.17 J.E. Feazel & The Dive Bar Stars
3.18 Mason Creek
3.19 Adam Hill
3.23 Hoppie Vaughan
3.24 No More Waffles
3.25 The Eric Wayne Band
3.31 Virginia Electric
Music most weekends
2/24: Solacoustix 6-9
2/25: Marie Anderson 6-9
3/3: Bryan Toney Duo 6-9
3/4: TJ Ellis 6-9
3/10: Ben Trout 6-9
3/11: Jeremy Davall 6-9
3/17: Ryan Green Trio 5-8
3/18: Travis Fitch 1-3, Christian Q & the Groove 4-7
3/19: Jared Stout Trio 3-6
3/24: Solacoustix Duo 6-9
3/25: Marie Anderson 6-9
3/31: Eric Wayne Trio 6-9
March 4 Gak! 9-12 $5 Cover
March 11 DJ Flex St. Patricks Parade DJ Party 8-12 $5 Cover
March 17 Soulacoustix 9-12 True St. Pat's Party $5 Cover
March 25 Five Dollar Shake 9-12
Bands start at 9 p.m. unless noted
Feb. 24 21 Tribes $10
March 10 Jerry Wimmer Trio $10
March 24 Mended Fences $15
Pizza Den, Salem
Feb. 25, 9pm, Jam into Spring with Eggs With Legs and a surprise supporting band TBA
March 4, 9pm, The Taste of March with Umami Tsunami, Nectar, and The Lonesome Bones
-March 18, 8pm, March of the Heavy Hitters with BRAINSLUDGE, Terrafirma, Shattered Earth, and The Ziggurat
Shows at 9 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016. All shows live and live-streamed from the venue. Doors at 7 p.m., opening act 7:30 p.m., headliner 8 p.m.
Feb. 24 - headliner tbd, with Ken Currier 7:30 pm.
March 3 singer-songwriter Davey O., with Mike Franke
March 5 Guitars Under The Star guitar pull at the Discovery Center next to the Mill Mountain Zoo from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm (co-sponsored by the City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department.
March 10 Kerrville Newfolk winner Sam Robbins, with The Dan and Adonna Show
March 16 Aspen Black hosts 3rd Thursdays at 3rd Street Open Mic. Doors at 6:30 pm for sign-ups, music 7-9:00 pm.
March 17 K.T. Vandyke, with Sonny Campbell (of Radar Rose fame)
March 19 Guitars Under The Star guitar pull at the Discovery Center next to the Mill Mountain Zoo from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm (co-sponsored by the City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department.
March 24 Keith Goggin of Catawba, with Bob Schmucker
March 31 jazz and blues singer-songwriter Barb Martin, with Mike Franke
March 3: Lil' Ms Debbie 6-9pm
March 5: Daniel McBroom 5-8pm
March 10: Kick off to St. Paddy's Week with Kinnfolk 5:30-8:30pm
March 12: Christian Q and The Groove 5-8pm
March 18 Forkapalooza: Solacoustix on the street stage 3:30 to 5pm; Cinematheque yard stage 5 to 6pm; Eric Wayne Band on street stage 6-7:30pm; Cinematheque yard stage 7:30- 8:30; Jared Stout Band on street stage 8:30 to 10pm
March 19: Kemistry 5-8pm
March 24: Five Dollar Shake 6-9pm
March 26: Becci and The Boom Booms 5-8pm
April 2: Jonathan Barker and The Ministers of Soul 5-8pm
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday
Live music Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
March 3: Jesse Ray Carter
March 10: Christian Q and The Groove
March 17: Reverend Carbine
March 31: JoJo Stockton and Solacoustix
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
Music at 5 p.m. Sundays
Feb. 26 - Bobby Parker
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
Feb. 26 - Indian Run
2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke
Music most weekends
The Hangout Sports Bar & Lounge, Roanoke
Feb. 25 Tim Martin 5 pm – 8 pm
Saturday, March 4 Doug & Robyn Duo ($5 Cover) 7 pm – 10 pm
Saturday, March 11 Mended Fences ($15 Cover) 7 pm – 10 pm
Saturday, March 18 VictorSwitch ($5 Cover) 7 pm – 10 pm
Saturday, March 25 Tim Martin
Rocky Mount Burger Company, Rocky Mount
All shows at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Feb. 24 Matt Powell
Feb. 25 Elizabeth Davidson
Living Proof Beer Company, Rocky Mount
Shows at 6:30 p.m. unless noted
Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount
6 p.m. music unless noted
Feb. 24 Jake & Jess
Feb. 25 Joshua Wright
Hot Shots, Moneta
Music 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24 Corey Hunley & Matt Powell
Fillin Station, Roanoke
7 p.m. music
Feb. 25 The Funky Truth
Los Amigos, Roanoke
3424 Orange Ave.
Feb. 24 The WORX 9 p.m. $15
Mountain Lake, Pembroke
Music at 6 p.m.
Feb. 25 Root Down Trio w/Nick Romantini, Doug Norton, & Justin Craig
March 3 Tom Floyd solo jazz piano
March 4 The Vince Lewis Trio w/ Bill Purcell & Brian Peters
March 10 Bob McGraw & Lew Woodall jazz duo
March 11 Doug Norton & Nick Romantini jazz duo
March 17 Mike Mitchell solo
March 18 The Flux Trio w/Jared Gibbs, Brian Peters & Justin Craig
March 24 Renate Kehlenbeck solo classical guitar
March 25 Kris Hale fingerstyle solo
March 31 Highlands Jazz Trio w/Paul Deck, Alan Munshower, Lou Madsen