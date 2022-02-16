Live music and more in valleys' venues: February-March

Feb. 17 - Blippi the Musical
Feb. 18 - Cross That River
Feb. 19 - Bert Kreischer (2 shows)
Feb. 26 - Katt Williams
Feb. 18 - Yasmin Williams (Fostek Hall)
Feb. 23 - Anais Mitchell featuring Bonny Light Horseman
Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount
Feb. 18 - Carbon Leaf
Feb. 20 - Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Feb. 22 - Brett Dennen w/ The Heavy Hours
Feb. 23 BALLET HISPÁNICO "Noche de Oro" Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 7:30 PM Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25 $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/ballet-hispanico.html
02/15/22 Seph Custer FREE
02/16/22 The Cryptics FREE, with Hanoi Janes, Ex-Parents
02/17/22 Kendall Street Company $15 dos, $12 adv, 2 for $20 adv
02/18/22 GAK! $8
02/19/22 Wilson Springs Hotel $8
02/22/22 Gote FREE
02/23/22 Hustle Souls FREE
02/24/22 Kendall Street Company $15 dos, $12 adv, 2 for $20 adv
02/25/22 The Mantras - Night 1 of 2 $12
02/26/22 The Mantras - Night 2 of 2 $12
Honky Tonk Thursdays
Thursday, 2/24/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with TBD - FREE (tips encouraged)
February 2022 Special Events:
Saturday, 2/19/22 - 7:30pm - Concert: Winter Blues: A Celebration of Black History Month - Featuring Earl White, Guy Davis, Phil Wiggins, Lightnin’ Wells, Sparky & Rhonda Rucker and Jackie & Resa. $25 adv / $30 day of show
Sunday, 2/20/22 - 7:30pm - Concert: Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers - $20 in advance, $25 day of show
Saturday, 2/26/22 - 7:30pm - Concert: Sideline - $20 in advance, $25 day of show
Wednesday, 3/2/22 - 7:30pm - J2B2: The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band - $25 in advance, $30 day of show
The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM:
2/18/22 - The Farleys at 6:30pm, The Little Stony Nighthawks at 7:30pm
2/25/22 - TBD at 6:30pm, and The Slate Mountain Ramblers at 7:30pm
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
2/19/22 - Nick Weitzenfeld at 12pm
2/26/22 - David Cannaday & Seph Custer at 12pm
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam
Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops
March 24-27, 2022 - SOLD OUT - The 3rd Annual Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together: Four-day old time music camp at the Floyd EcoVillage with daily workshops, concerts, dances, jamming, area history, and delicious food. Instructors for this third-annual camp include members of Foghorn Stringband (Caleb Klauder, Sammy Lind, Reeb Willms, Nadine Landry), Adam Hurt, Tatiana Hargreaves, Rachel Eddy, and Phil Jamison.
Feb. 15 Line Dance Night
Feb. 16 Priscilla Block (Sidewinders Concert Series with Star Country)
Feb. 17 Sidewinders Country Club
Feb 18-19 Steven Metz
Feb. 22 Line Dance Night
Feb 24 Sidewinders Country Club
Feb 25-26 Frank Viera
2/19: Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast with Abby Bryant & The Echoes - Sirens of the Southeast Tour GA $15ADV/$17 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/02192022
2/23: 5PTS Foundational Dinner feat. Zoë Nutt, The Blue Ridge Girls $150 per person seetickets.us/01192022
Feb. 18 - Michael & The Pentecost / JE Feazell & The Dive Bar Stars / Black Mountain Revival
Feb. 19 - Makenzie Phipps
Feb. 27 - Fierce Films Festival presented by Mill Mountain Zoo
Feb. 15 - Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5-8pm
Feb. 16 - Blu3print 5:30-8:30
Feb. 17 - Blue Mule 5:30-8:30
Feb. 18 - Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30
Feb. 19 - Jesse Ray Carter Duo 1:30-4:30 | Black Mountain Revival 5:30-8:30
Feb. 20 - John Colby Elswick 1-4pm | Rachel Hester and The Tennessee Walkers 4:30-7:30
Feb. 22 - Allan & Lynwood 5-8pm
Feb. 23 - The Oddfellows 5:30-8:30
Feb. 24 - GOTE 5:30-8:30
Feb. 25 - Seedpicker 5:30-8:30
Feb. 26 - Dan it John 1:30-4:30 | War Chile 5:30-8:30
Feb. 27 - Palmyra 1-4pm | Terry Brown Ascension Project 5-8pm
Feb. 18 - Jared Stout Band • Fri 2/18 • 8pm $5 Cover
Feb. 19 - TC Carter Band • Sat 2/19 • 8pm $5 Cover
Feb. 20 - Sunday Open Mic Night • Sun 2/20 • 5pm Free
Feb. 25 - TBD • Fri 2/25 • 8pm $5 Cover
Feb. 26 - TBD • Sat 2/26 • 8pm $5 Cover
Feb. 27 - Sunday Open Mic Night • Sun 2/27 • 5pm Free
2/17: Jared Stout Trio, 6 - 8:30 pm
2/19: Karlee Raye Band, 6 - 9 pm
2/25: Leonard Blush & The Camelcals, 6 - 9 pm
2/26: Billingsley, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
Feb. 18 Mason Creek
Feb. 19 McFadden & Friends
Feb. 20 Jacob Ritter & Hallie Spoor
Feb. 25 Dog Rocket Blues Band
Feb. 26 Jordan Harman Band
Feb. 27 Bruce Mahin
2/19: Corey Hunley & Matt Powell
2/26: Two Odd Duo
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.
Livestream only: In response to the rapid rise of COVID infections in Southwest Virginia, we've made the difficult decision to close to the public during the month of January 2022. We will still livestream our Tuesday and Friday shows direct from the Third Street Stage on Facebook Live. To minimize risks as much as we can, we have also decided to discontinue openers in January and will only be streaming features. Our Friday shows will start at 8 p.m. and our Tuesday Tunes shows will start at 9 p.m.
Feb. 15 - Tuesday Tunes: Adam Z. Markham - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1199195713
Feb. 18 - Sonny and Friends Fun Jam - https://www.reverbnation.com/sonnycampbell
Feb. 22 - Tuesday Tunes: Kinnfolk – www.kinnfolkmusic.com
Feb. 25 - Karyn Oliver – http://www.karynoliver.com
March 4 Mercy Creek 9 p.m. inside
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed.
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
Feb. 20 - Velvet Spruce 1 p.m. | Bob McGraw Duo 5 p.m.
Feb. 27 - Hayden Brockman 1 p.m. | Jamon Scott 5 p.m.
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
Feb. 20 - Marc Baskind
Feb. 27 - Indian Run
2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke
Feb. 19 - 7 p.m. Bruce & The Boptet
Feb. 26 - 7:30 p.m. Mojo & Mesko