Live music and more in valleys' venues: February-March

Feb. 17 - Blippi the Musical

Feb. 18 - Cross That River

Feb. 19 - Bert Kreischer (2 shows)

Feb. 26 - Katt Williams

Feb. 18 - Yasmin Williams (Fostek Hall)

Feb. 23 - Anais Mitchell featuring Bonny Light Horseman

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

Feb. 18 - Carbon Leaf

Feb. 20 - Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Feb. 22 - Brett Dennen w/ The Heavy Hours

Feb. 23 BALLET HISPÁNICO "Noche de Oro" Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 7:30 PM Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre Category A $55 | Category B $40 | Category C $25 $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/ballet-hispanico.html

02/15/22 Seph Custer FREE

02/16/22 The Cryptics FREE, with Hanoi Janes, Ex-Parents

02/17/22 Kendall Street Company $15 dos, $12 adv, 2 for $20 adv

02/18/22 GAK! $8

02/19/22 Wilson Springs Hotel $8

02/22/22 Gote FREE

02/23/22 Hustle Souls FREE

02/24/22 Kendall Street Company $15 dos, $12 adv, 2 for $20 adv

02/25/22 The Mantras - Night 1 of 2 $12

02/26/22 The Mantras - Night 2 of 2 $12

Honky Tonk Thursdays

Thursday, 2/24/22 - Honky Tonk Thursdays with TBD - FREE (tips encouraged)

February 2022 Special Events:

Saturday, 2/19/22 - 7:30pm - Concert: Winter Blues: A Celebration of Black History Month - Featuring Earl White, Guy Davis, Phil Wiggins, Lightnin’ Wells, Sparky & Rhonda Rucker and Jackie & Resa. $25 adv / $30 day of show

Sunday, 2/20/22 - 7:30pm - Concert: Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers - $20 in advance, $25 day of show

Saturday, 2/26/22 - 7:30pm - Concert: Sideline - $20 in advance, $25 day of show

Wednesday, 3/2/22 - 7:30pm - J2B2: The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band - $25 in advance, $30 day of show

The Friday Night Jamboree – every week, all year — 6:30-10:00 PM:

2/18/22 - The Farleys at 6:30pm, The Little Stony Nighthawks at 7:30pm

2/25/22 - TBD at 6:30pm, and The Slate Mountain Ramblers at 7:30pm

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

2/19/22 - Nick Weitzenfeld at 12pm

2/26/22 - David Cannaday & Seph Custer at 12pm

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam

Upcoming Handmade Music School Music & Dance Workshops

March 24-27, 2022 - SOLD OUT - The 3rd Annual Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together: Four-day old time music camp at the Floyd EcoVillage with daily workshops, concerts, dances, jamming, area history, and delicious food. Instructors for this third-annual camp include members of Foghorn Stringband (Caleb Klauder, Sammy Lind, Reeb Willms, Nadine Landry), Adam Hurt, Tatiana Hargreaves, Rachel Eddy, and Phil Jamison.

Feb. 15 Line Dance Night

Feb. 16 Priscilla Block (Sidewinders Concert Series with Star Country)

Feb. 17 Sidewinders Country Club

Feb 18-19 Steven Metz

Feb. 22 Line Dance Night

Feb 24 Sidewinders Country Club

Feb 25-26 Frank Viera

2/19: Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast with Abby Bryant & The Echoes - Sirens of the Southeast Tour GA $15ADV/$17 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/02192022

2/23: 5PTS Foundational Dinner feat. Zoë Nutt, The Blue Ridge Girls $150 per person seetickets.us/01192022

Feb. 18 - Michael & The Pentecost / JE Feazell & The Dive Bar Stars / Black Mountain Revival Feb. 19 - Makenzie Phipps Feb. 27 - Fierce Films Festival presented by Mill Mountain Zoo

Feb. 15 - Leonard Blush and The Camelcals 5-8pm

Feb. 16 - Blu3print 5:30-8:30

Feb. 17 - Blue Mule 5:30-8:30

Feb. 18 - Mad Iguanas 5:30-8:30

Feb. 19 - Jesse Ray Carter Duo 1:30-4:30 | Black Mountain Revival 5:30-8:30

Feb. 20 - John Colby Elswick 1-4pm | Rachel Hester and The Tennessee Walkers 4:30-7:30

Feb. 22 - Allan & Lynwood 5-8pm

Feb. 23 - The Oddfellows 5:30-8:30

Feb. 24 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

Feb. 25 - Seedpicker 5:30-8:30

Feb. 26 - Dan it John 1:30-4:30 | War Chile 5:30-8:30

Feb. 27 - Palmyra 1-4pm | Terry Brown Ascension Project 5-8pm

Feb. 18 - Jared Stout Band • Fri 2/18 • 8pm $5 Cover

Feb. 19 - TC Carter Band • Sat 2/19 • 8pm $5 Cover

Feb. 20 - Sunday Open Mic Night • Sun 2/20 • 5pm Free

Feb. 25 - TBD • Fri 2/25 • 8pm $5 Cover

Feb. 26 - TBD • Sat 2/26 • 8pm $5 Cover

Feb. 27 - Sunday Open Mic Night • Sun 2/27 • 5pm Free

2/17: Jared Stout Trio, 6 - 8:30 pm

2/19: Karlee Raye Band, 6 - 9 pm

2/25: Leonard Blush & The Camelcals, 6 - 9 pm

2/26: Billingsley, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

Feb. 18 Mason Creek

Feb. 19 McFadden & Friends

Feb. 20 Jacob Ritter & Hallie Spoor

Feb. 25 Dog Rocket Blues Band

Feb. 26 Jordan Harman Band

Feb. 27 Bruce Mahin

2/19: Corey Hunley & Matt Powell

2/26: Two Odd Duo

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

Livestream only: In response to the rapid rise of COVID infections in Southwest Virginia, we've made the difficult decision to close to the public during the month of January 2022. We will still livestream our Tuesday and Friday shows direct from the Third Street Stage on Facebook Live. To minimize risks as much as we can, we have also decided to discontinue openers in January and will only be streaming features. Our Friday shows will start at 8 p.m. and our Tuesday Tunes shows will start at 9 p.m.

Feb. 15 - Tuesday Tunes: Adam Z. Markham - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1199195713

Feb. 18 - Sonny and Friends Fun Jam - https://www.reverbnation.com/sonnycampbell

Feb. 22 - Tuesday Tunes: Kinnfolk – www.kinnfolkmusic.com

Feb. 25 - Karyn Oliver – http://www.karynoliver.com

March 4 Mercy Creek 9 p.m. inside

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Feb. 20 - Velvet Spruce 1 p.m. | Bob McGraw Duo 5 p.m.

Feb. 27 - Hayden Brockman 1 p.m. | Jamon Scott 5 p.m.

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

Feb. 20 - Marc Baskind

Feb. 27 - Indian Run

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

Feb. 19 - 7 p.m. Bruce & The Boptet

Feb. 26 - 7:30 p.m. Mojo & Mesko

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.