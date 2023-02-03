CANCELED - Feb. 2 Barbara Eden & Barry Bostwick in "Love Letters" - CANCELED

Feb. 6 Night Ranger

Feb. 25 Old Crow Medicine Show

Feb. 3 Winterfest Beach Bash

Feb. 11 2023 Policeman's Ball with The Kings. Open to public.

Jan. 31 An Evening with Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding7:30 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/an-evening-with-fred-hersch-and-esperanza-spalding

Feb . 17 An Evening with Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, Sarah Jarosz, Together in Concert 7:30 PM Shaftman Performance Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/shawn-colvin-marc-cohn-sarah-jarosz

Feb. 28 Sammy Miller and the Congregation *FREE* Joyful Jazz Community Concert 7:30 PM Shaftman Performance Hall https://www.jeffcenter.org/events/sammy-miller-and-the-congregation

Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount

1/31: Lucero

2/3 - Ace Frehley (sold out)

2/11 - The Gibson Brothers

2/23 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters (sold out)

The Lyric Theatre, Blacksburg

Feb. 9 - GA-20 with Isaac Hadden Organ Trio $30 $27 $24 $20

April 4 - Leo Kottke $35 $32 $28 $25

April 20, 2023 – The Slackers with The Pietasters $35 $32 $28 $25

Grandin Theatre, Roanoke

2/8 Soul Sessions featuring Roscoe McFadden Jazz Band, 7:30 p.m. https://www.grandintheatre.com/shows/soul-sessions-renaissance-our-voice-our-moments General Admission: $12 (+ tax)

2/16 Hoot and Holler: Stories of and By Veterans https://www.grandintheatre.com/shows/hoot-and-holler-voices-veterans Hoot and Holler is honored to partner with Opera Roanoke and Healing Strides of Virginia to bring you an unforgettable night of true stories told live.

2/21 Steve Hofstetter Comedy Show, opening acts TBD 7:30 p.m. https://www.grandintheatre.com/shows/steve-hofstetter-me-myself-and-id General Admission: $27 + tax Age Restriction: Must be 14+ (with adult accompaniement)

All shows 8 p.m.-11 p.m. All shows free to anyone 21-older.

01/31/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE

02/01/23 Karaoke FREE

02/02/23 Seven Teller FREE

02/03/23 Eric Wayne Band $8

02/04/23 Lazy Man Dub Band (Bob Marley Birthday Bash) with DJ rubystar $12

02/07/23 Gote FREE

02/08/23 Bella's Bartok + Dr Bacon $10

02/09/23 Colby Helms & the Virgnia Creepers FREE

02/10/23 Kind Hearted Strangers $10

02/11/23 Drifting Roots $5

02/14/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE

02/15/23 Chris Timbers Band FREE

02/16/23 Lua Flora FREE

02/17/23 Empty Bottles $10

02/18/23 The Wilson Springs Hotel $10

02/21/23 Gote FREE

02/22/23 Ben Trout Band FREE

02/23/23 Holy Roller FREE

02/24/23 DJ Williams + The Sweet Life $12

02/25/23 Florencia & the Feeling $8

02/28/23 JSB Variety Show (Jared Stout w/ Special Guests) FREE

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

2/2/23 - Honky Tonk Thursdays FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Rachael Hester & Friends

2/3/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Slate Mountain Ramblers $10 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Reserved seating is available for $16 per seat (inclusive of ticketing fees)

2/4/23 - 7:00 pm - Carson Peters & Iron Mountain $20

2/4/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: Ten String Tales 1:30 PM: Virginia Hollow Free

2/9/23 - Honky Tonk Thursdays FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: LP Kelly & The Streetsweepers

2/9/23 - 6:30 PM - Partner Dance Lessons. Free. Provided by The Handmade Music School. Stephanie Wolf demonstrates on the dance floor in front of the stage from 6:30 - 7 PM. before LP Kelly & The Streetsweepers

2/10/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Jackson Cunningham & Friends $10 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Reserved seating is available for $16 per seat (inclusive of ticketing fees)

2/11/23 - 7:00 pm - Old Time Dance with Five Mile Mountain Road $12

2/11/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: The Brothers Young 1:30 PM: Barry & The Mudflaps Free

2/14/23 - 6:00 pm - Handmade Heart Strings: A Valentine’s Fundraiser

Dinner & Concert Handmade Music School students and teachers including Jesse Smathers & Corbin Hayslett. $45 / person, $80 / couple (2-top table) and $160 (4-top table)

2/16/23 - Honky Tonk Thursdays FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Rachael Hester & Friends

2/17/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys 7:30 (2) Dance Sets: Rabbit Roundup $10 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Reserved seating is available for $16 per seat (inclusive of ticketing fees)

2/18/23 - 7:00 pm - John Cowan & The Newgrass All-Stars (SOLD OUT)

2/18/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: TBD 1:30 PM: Neal Wyms Free

2/19/23 - 7:00 pm - John Cowan & The Newgrass All-Stars $38

2/21/23 - 6:00 pm - The Foreign Landers $15

2/23/23 - Honky Tonk Thursdays FREE: Suggested donation of $10 7:00 - 9:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys

2/24/23 - Friday Night Jamboree 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD 7:30 Dance Set: Black Twig Pickers $10 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Reserved seating is available for $16 per seat (inclusive of ticketing fees)

2/25/23 - 7:00 pm - The Legendary Ingramettes $28 General Admission | $33 Reserved Seating

2/25/23 - Americana Afternoon 12:00 PM: David Cannaday & Seph Custer 1:30 PM: Barry & The Mudflaps Free

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam, 4:00-6:00 Bluegrass Jam

Live music on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays

Jan. 31 Line Dance Night

Feb. 2 Sidewinders Country Club

Feb. 3-4 Drew Pace

Feb. 7 Line Dance Night

Feb. 8 Sidewinders Concert Series Mitchell Tenpenny (Sold Out)

Feb. 9 Sidewinders Country Club

Feb 10-11 Justin Lee Partin

Feb 14 Line Dance Night (Valentines Day)

Feb 16 Sidewinders Country Club

Feb. 17-18 Derek Andrews

Feb. 21 Line Dance Night

Feb 23 Sidewinders Country Club

Feb 24-25 Presley Aaron

Feb. 28 Line Dance Night

2/1: 5PTS Foundational Dinner ft. Foster Burton, Jake Dempsey & Matt Leonard Dinner Tickets $125 seetickets.us/02012023

2/3: Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers FREE Show

2/9: 49 Winchester w. Colby Acuff SOLD OUT

2/10: The Steel Wheels GA $27 ADV/$29 DOS, Seating $34, $42, $47 seetickets.us/02102022

2/12: 5PTS Open Mic & Coffey Jams FREE Show REGISTER: 5pointsmusic.com/events/open-mic

2/17: The Judy Chops w. Chad Nickell & The Loose Change GA $16 ADV/$20 DOS, Seating $25, $35, $40 seetickets.us/02172023

2/18: Magic Beans GA $16 ADV/$20 DOS, Seating $25, $30, $35 seetickets.us/02182023

2/10 - Phat Anchovies / Earthbound Creatures

2/11 - Pocket Vinyl / L.A. Dies / Gaffer Project

2/14 - Hooveriii / Gift / Lucy The Spy

2/16 - That 1 Guy

2/17 - Maiden & Crow Tattoos Presents: Discoveries / Heirloom / Seasons

2/19 - Will Overman / The Mallet Brothers

2/25 - Monster Atlantic / OmegaWolfe

Music most weekday evenings, weekend afternoons and evenings

Live music Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

2/1 - Buzzkill Karaoke - Free

2/2 - Trivia Night - free

2/3 - The Woogemen - 8pm, $8 cover

2/4 - Seven Teller - 8pm, $8 cover

2/5 - Open Mic - 5pm, free

2/8 - Chad Cox Project - No cover/Band donation encouraged

2/9 - Trivia Night - free

2/10 - Kevin Daniel & The Bottom Line - 8pm, $8 cover

2/11 - Sky High Reggae Presents: Crucial Fiya + DJ rubystar **Ticket Event: $20, online tickets available for purchase until day before show. Day of show tickets will be available for purchase at the door.

2/12 - Open Mic - 5pm, free

2/15 - Buzzkill Karaoke - Free

2/16 - Trivia Night - free

2/17 - Chris Timbers Band - 8pm, $10 cover

2/18 - Zak Saltz Band - 8pm, $8 cover

2/19 - Open Mic - 5pm, free

2/23 - Trivia Night - free

2/24 - Michael & The Pentecost - 8pm, $8 cover

2/25 - Disco Risqué - 8pm, $10 cover

2/26 - Open Mic - 5pm, free

Music at 6:30 p.m., 4 p.m. Sundays

2/2: William Seymour 6:00-8:30

2/3: Travis Reigh Duo 6:30-9:30

2/4: Annalyse Marie and Tim Rowlett 6:30-9:30

2/10: Phlegar Hill 6:30-9:30

2/11: Billingsley 6:30-9:30

2/12: Lenny Marcus & Friends 4-7:00

2/16: William Seymour 6-8:30

2/17: Kevin Daniel & the Bottom Line 6:30-9:30

2/24: Jesse Ray Carter Duo 6:30-9:30

2/25: Southern Cities 6:30-9:30

Music 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays

2.2 John Pence

2.3 William Seymour & Corey Hunley

2.4 The Jive Exchange

2.5 Jeremy Davall

2.10 The Funky Truth

2.11 RIPEJIVE

2.16 Charissa Joy

2.17 Sasha Landon

2.18 Vladimir Espinosa benefit feat. Cinémathèque

2.23 Leonard Blush Trio

2.24 The Red Dirt Runaways

2.25 Cherry Moon

2.26 William Seymour

Music most weekends

2/4: Foster Burton & PJ George 6-9

2/10: Ben Trout 6-9

2/11: Ryan Ward 6-9

2/12: Charissa Morrison 1-4

2/18: Chris Hammock 6-9

2/24: Solacoustix 6-9

2/25: Marie Anderson 6-9

Feb 14 Valentine's Day Karaoke with DJ Dolla Bill 9-12

Feb 17 Five Dollar Shake 9-12

Feb 18 End of Aquarius DJ Party with DJ AL-D 9-12

Bands start at 9 p.m. unless noted

3rd Five Dollar Shake $10

17th Mended Fences $15

24th 21 Tribes $10

Pizza Den, Salem

Feb. 11 5:30, Saint Valentines Day Metal Massacre with LNV Last Nights Villain, Dark Harvest, and Below 7

Feb. 18 9pm/ $10/ “February Fury”/ Metal (The Plan, Inferior Design, Nail Bite, and Artusha)

Feb. 25, 9pm, Jam into Spring with Eggs With Legs and a surprise supporting band TBA

Shows at 9 p.m.; doors 8 p.m.

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016. All shows live and live-streamed from the venue.

Jan. 30 Guitars Under The Star guitar pull at the Discovery Center next to the Mill Mountain Zoo 2 p.m.

Feb. 3 Ben Gage, with Sequoia Feinson. 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 Guitars Under The Star guitar pull at the Discovery Center next to the Mill Mountain Zoo from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm (co-sponsored by the City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department)

Feb. 10 Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, with Ella Folk 7:30 pm.

Feb. 16 Aspen Black and Mike Franke hosting 3rd Thursdays at 3rd Street Open Mic. Doors open at 6:30 pm for sign-ups with the music going from 7-9:00 pm.

Feb. 17 Chicago based singer-songwriter Dave Rudolf, with Bob Schmucker 7:30 pm.

Jan. 19 Guitars Under The Star guitar pull at the Discovery Center next to the Mill Mountain Zoo 2 p.m.

Feb. 24 - headliner tbd, with Ken Currier 7:30 pm.

Music most weekends

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite every Wednesday

Live music Fridays at 9 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Music at 5 p.m. Sundays

Feb. 5 - Mist on the Mountain

Feb. 19 - Bob McGraw

Feb. 26 - Bobby Parker

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

Feb. 5 - Lee Worley

Feb. 12 - Blake Parker

Feb. 19 - Marc Baskind

Feb. 26 - Indian Run

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

Music most weekends

Feb. 4 Midnight Blue ($5 Cover) 7 pm – 10 pm

Feb. 11 Vinyl Nation ($10 Cover) 7 pm – 10 pm

Feb. 18 Touch of Class ($5 Cover) 7 pm – 10 pm

Feb. 25 Tim Martin 5 pm – 8 pm

Rocky Mount Burger Company, Rocky Mount

All shows at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Feb. 3 Andy Burnette

Feb. 4 Chris Hammock

Feb. 10 $1 Shake - Aaron Oberg

Feb. 11 Bill Fuller

Feb. 17 Michael Wayne Dill

Feb. 18 Karlee Raye (solo)

Feb. 24 Matt Powell

Feb. 25 Elizabeth Davidson

Living Proof Beer Company, Rocky Mount

Shows at 6:30 p.m. unless noted

Feb. 4 Marie Anderson

Feb. 11 Travis Reigh Duo - SuperBowl Party

Feb. 18 Wildfire Band

Buddy's BBQ, Rocky Mount

6 p.m. music unless noted

Feb. 4 Michael Wayne Dill

Feb. 10 Matt Powell

Feb. 11 Seph Custer's Deep Creek Duo

Feb. 17 Liv Sloan (trio)

Feb. 18 Kyle Forry Duo

Feb. 24 Jake & Jess

Feb. 25 Joshua Wright

Hot Shots, Moneta

Music 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 Jerry Wimmer

Feb. 10 Liv Sloan & the Diehards

Feb. 17 The OddFellows

Feb. 24 Corey Hunley & Matt Powell

Fillin Station, Roanoke

7 p.m. music

Feb. 4 Sonic Bloom

Feb. 11 Vintage Reign

Feb. 18 The Frequency

Feb. 25 The Funky Truth

Los Amigos, Roanoke

3424 Orange Ave.

Feb. 3 Tate Tuck Band 9 p.m. $10

Feb. 10 Jared Stout Band 9 p.m. $10

Feb. 17 Breaking the Chain 9 p.m. $15

Feb. 24 The WORX 9 p.m. $15

Mountain Lake, Pembroke

Music at 6 p.m.

Feb 4 The Jared Gibbs Trio w/Brian Peters & Justin Craig

Feb. 14 Renate Kehlenbeck classical guitarist

Feb. 18 Kris Hale solo guitar

Feb. 25 Root Down Trio w/Nick Romantini, Doug Norton, & Justin Craig