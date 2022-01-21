Live music and more in valleys' venues: January-February

Jan. 25 - Scooby Doo & The Lost City of Gold

Jan. 31- Jersey Boys

Feb. 8 - Gordon Lightfoot

Feb. 17 - Blippi the Musical

Feb. 18 - Cross That River

Feb. 19 - Bert Kreischer (2 shows)

Feb. 26 - Katt Williams

Feb. 27 - Winter Jam Tour

Feb. 4 - Winterfest Beach Bash

Jan. 23 - Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer

Feb. 5 - Pat Metheny Side-Eye

Feb. 18 - Yasmin Williams (Fostek Hall)

Feb. 23 - Anais Mitchell featuring Bonny Light Horseman

Jan. 28 - Danish String Quartet

Feb 5 – Shawn Mullins

01/22/22 The Mighty Good Times $8

01/25/22 Gote FREE

01/26/22 Grass Puppies FREE

01/27/22 Winston Ramble FREE

01/28/22 Lady Couch $12

01/29/22 Crobar Cane $10

02/01/22 Seph Custer FREE

02/02/22 Drifting Roots FREE

02/03/22 Kendall Street Company $15 dos, $12 adv, 2 for $20 adv

02/04/22 Thrillbillyz $5

02/05/22 Lazy Man Dub Band (Bob Bash) $12, with Music Road Co

02/08/22 Gote FREE

02/09/22 Short & Company FREE

02/10/22 Kendall Street Company $15 dos, $12 adv, 2 for $20 adv

02/11/22 Empty Bottles $8

02/12/22 Jive Exchange $5

02/15/22 Seph Custer FREE

02/16/22 The Cryptics FREE, with Hanoi Janes, Ex-Parents

02/17/22 Kendall Street Company $15 dos, $12 adv, 2 for $20 adv

02/18/22 GAK! $8

02/19/22 Wilson Springs Hotel $8

02/22/22 Gote FREE

02/23/22 Hustle Souls FREE

02/24/22 Kendall Street Company $15 dos, $12 adv, 2 for $20 adv

02/25/22 The Mantras - Night 1 of 2 $12

02/26/22 The Mantras - Night 2 of 2 $12

Upcoming Special Events:

Saturday, 1/22/22 - 7:30pm - Sammy Shelor & Friends: A Night of “Telegrass.” Tickets $15 in advance / $20 day of show

Honky Tonk Thursdays

1/20/22 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (by donation)

1/27/22 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys (by donation)

The Friday Night Jamboree

1/21/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys 7:30 Gap Civil

1/21/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD 7:30 Twin Creeks Stringband

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

Noon. Free.

1/22/21 - Fork Mountain Ramblers | Spring Fed Roots

1/29/21 - David Cannaday & Seph Custer & More

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam

Each week, Old time jam includes rotating host bands who lead tunes at a moderate speed— traditional instruments and dancers welcome!

Our bluegrass jam is undergoing some transitions and will not take place in January. We hope to be able to relaunch the Bluegrass jam soon.

Sunday Jams are a great way to see traditional music the way it has been played and handed down for centuries, amongst friends and family in a community setting. Free to the public.

January 21-22 8 Second Ride

January 25 Line Dance

January 26 Sidewinders Concert Series Niko Moon

January 27 Sidewinders Country Club

January 28-29 Dusty Live

1/28 5 Points 5 Year Anniversay, with Dead Reckoning, GA $25 ADV/$27 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/01282022

1/29: The Pink Stones, and Teddy & The Rough Riders GA $8 ADV/$10 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/01292022

2/4: Runaway Gin GA $18 ADV/$20 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/02042022

2/12: Idlewild South - 50th Anniversary of 'Eat A Peach' Allman Brothers Tribute GA $17, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/02122022

2/13: Out of Body Burlesque Presents EX'S & O'S GA $15, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/02132022

2/19: Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast with Abby Bryant & The Echoes - Sirens of the Southeast Tour GA $15ADV/$17 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/02192022

2/23: 5PTS Foundational Dinner feat. Zoë Nutt, The Blue Ridge Girls $150 per person seetickets.us/01192022

Jan 22 - Four Thirty Four / Gaffer Project / Artusha Jan 29 - Virginia Electric / Omegawolfe

1/22 - Jodie and Dave Duo 1:30-4:30 | Big Lick Tonic 5:30-8:30

1/23 - Brian Mesko and Andrew Winn 1-4pm | Anthony Wayne Band 5-8pm

1/26 - Pressing Strings 5:30-8:30

1/27 - Jstop Latin Soul 5:30-8:30

1/28 - Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30

1/29 - Our 9th Anniversary Party (guest taps from breweries all over Roanoke and Salem) - 12:30-3:30 Blue Mule | 4-7pm Colby Helms

7:30-10 Mad Iguanas

1/30 - SOULFULL Sunday 5 p.m. Brian Mesko and Terry Brown Ascension Project

Jan. 22 - Jake Retting & Friends 8 pm $5 Cover

Jan. 23 - Sunday Open Mic Night

Jan. 28 - Hustle Souls 8 pm $5 Cover

Jan. 29 - Becki and The Boom Booms 8 pm $5 Cover

Jan. 30 - Sunday Open Mic Night

1/29 The Jive Exchange, 6 - 9 pm

2/3: William Seymour, 6 - 8:30 pm

2/4: Walk Talk, 6 - 9 pm

2/5: Palmyra, 6 - 9 pm

2/11: Dara James & The Soul Disciples, 6 - 9 pm

2/17: Jared Stout Trio, 6 - 8:30 pm

2/19: Karlee Raye Band, 6 - 9 pm

2/25: Leonard Blush & The Camelcals, 6 - 9 pm

2/26: Billingsley, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

1/20 Billy Wallace & Marshall Hicks

1/21 Bob Chew

1/22 Seedpicker

1/28 William Seymour

1/29 Tom Floyd Trio

1/30 Bruce Mahin

1/22: Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 6-9

1/29: Southern Shine 6-9

2/5: Eric Wayne Duo 6-9

2/12: Evergreen 6-9

2/19: Corey Hunley & Matt Powell

2/26: Two Odd Duo

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

Livestream only: In response to the rapid rise of COVID infections in Southwest Virginia, we've made the difficult decision to close to the public during the month of January 2022. We will still livestream our Tuesday and Friday shows direct from the Third Street Stage on Facebook Live. To minimize risks as much as we can, we have also decided to discontinue openers in January and will only be streaming features. Our Friday shows will start at 8 p.m. and our Tuesday Tunes shows will start at 9 p.m.

Jan. 21 - Bryan Toney

Jan. 28 Kinnfolk

Feb. 3 Christian Q 9 p.m. inside

Feb. 11 William Seymour 9 p.m. inside

March 4 Mercy Creek 9 p.m. inside

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Jan. 23 - Eric Stafford 1 p.m. | Ragtime 5 p.m.

Jan. 30 - Bobby Parker 1 p.m. | Joey Ballard 5 p.m.

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

Jan. 23 - Bobby Parker

Jan. 30 - Marc Baskind

2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke

Jan. 21 - Terry Brown & Bryan Mesko Duo 7:30pm-10:30pm

Jan. 22 - Shanolan Duo (Carolan Deacon & Shannon Wickline) 7:00m-10:00pm

Jan. 28 - Duo Andrew Winn & Brian Mesko 7:30-10:30pm

Feb. 26 - Mojo & Mesko 7:30-10:30pm

