Live music and more in valleys' venues: January-February

Jan. 25 - Scooby Doo & The Lost City of Gold
Jan. 31- Jersey Boys
Feb. 8 - Gordon Lightfoot
Feb. 17 - Blippi the Musical
Feb. 18 - Cross That River
Feb. 19 - Bert Kreischer (2 shows)
Feb. 26 - Katt Williams
Feb. 27 - Winter Jam Tour
Feb. 4 - Winterfest Beach Bash
Jan. 23 - Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer
Feb. 5 - Pat Metheny Side-Eye
Feb. 18 - Yasmin Williams (Fostek Hall)
Feb. 23 - Anais Mitchell featuring Bonny Light Horseman
Jan. 28 - Danish String Quartet
Feb 5 – Shawn Mullins
01/22/22 The Mighty Good Times $8
01/25/22 Gote FREE
01/26/22 Grass Puppies FREE
01/27/22 Winston Ramble FREE
01/28/22 Lady Couch $12
01/29/22 Crobar Cane $10
02/01/22 Seph Custer FREE
02/02/22 Drifting Roots FREE
02/03/22 Kendall Street Company $15 dos, $12 adv, 2 for $20 adv
02/04/22 Thrillbillyz $5
02/05/22 Lazy Man Dub Band (Bob Bash) $12, with Music Road Co
02/08/22 Gote FREE
02/09/22 Short & Company FREE
02/10/22 Kendall Street Company $15 dos, $12 adv, 2 for $20 adv
02/11/22 Empty Bottles $8
02/12/22 Jive Exchange $5
02/15/22 Seph Custer FREE
02/16/22 The Cryptics FREE, with Hanoi Janes, Ex-Parents
02/17/22 Kendall Street Company $15 dos, $12 adv, 2 for $20 adv
02/18/22 GAK! $8
02/19/22 Wilson Springs Hotel $8
02/22/22 Gote FREE
02/23/22 Hustle Souls FREE
02/24/22 Kendall Street Company $15 dos, $12 adv, 2 for $20 adv
02/25/22 The Mantras - Night 1 of 2 $12
02/26/22 The Mantras - Night 2 of 2 $12
Upcoming Special Events:
Saturday, 1/22/22 - 7:30pm - Sammy Shelor & Friends: A Night of “Telegrass.” Tickets $15 in advance / $20 day of show
Honky Tonk Thursdays
1/20/22 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (by donation)
1/27/22 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys (by donation)
The Friday Night Jamboree
1/21/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys 7:30 Gap Civil
1/21/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD 7:30 Twin Creeks Stringband
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
Noon. Free.
1/22/21 - Fork Mountain Ramblers | Spring Fed Roots
1/29/21 - David Cannaday & Seph Custer & More
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam
Each week, Old time jam includes rotating host bands who lead tunes at a moderate speed— traditional instruments and dancers welcome!
Our bluegrass jam is undergoing some transitions and will not take place in January. We hope to be able to relaunch the Bluegrass jam soon.
Sunday Jams are a great way to see traditional music the way it has been played and handed down for centuries, amongst friends and family in a community setting. Free to the public.
January 21-22 8 Second Ride
January 25 Line Dance
January 26 Sidewinders Concert Series Niko Moon
January 27 Sidewinders Country Club
January 28-29 Dusty Live
1/28 5 Points 5 Year Anniversay, with Dead Reckoning, GA $25 ADV/$27 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/01282022
1/29: The Pink Stones, and Teddy & The Rough Riders GA $8 ADV/$10 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/01292022
2/4: Runaway Gin GA $18 ADV/$20 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/02042022
2/12: Idlewild South - 50th Anniversary of 'Eat A Peach' Allman Brothers Tribute GA $17, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/02122022
2/13: Out of Body Burlesque Presents EX'S & O'S GA $15, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/02132022
2/19: Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast with Abby Bryant & The Echoes - Sirens of the Southeast Tour GA $15ADV/$17 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/02192022
2/23: 5PTS Foundational Dinner feat. Zoë Nutt, The Blue Ridge Girls $150 per person seetickets.us/01192022
Jan 22 - Four Thirty Four / Gaffer Project / Artusha
Jan 29 - Virginia Electric / Omegawolfe
1/22 - Jodie and Dave Duo 1:30-4:30 | Big Lick Tonic 5:30-8:30
1/23 - Brian Mesko and Andrew Winn 1-4pm | Anthony Wayne Band 5-8pm
1/26 - Pressing Strings 5:30-8:30
1/27 - Jstop Latin Soul 5:30-8:30
1/28 - Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30
1/29 - Our 9th Anniversary Party (guest taps from breweries all over Roanoke and Salem) - 12:30-3:30 Blue Mule | 4-7pm Colby Helms
7:30-10 Mad Iguanas
1/30 - SOULFULL Sunday 5 p.m. Brian Mesko and Terry Brown Ascension Project
Jan. 22 - Jake Retting & Friends 8 pm $5 Cover
Jan. 23 - Sunday Open Mic Night
Jan. 28 - Hustle Souls 8 pm $5 Cover
Jan. 29 - Becki and The Boom Booms 8 pm $5 Cover
Jan. 30 - Sunday Open Mic Night
1/29 The Jive Exchange, 6 - 9 pm
2/3: William Seymour, 6 - 8:30 pm
2/4: Walk Talk, 6 - 9 pm
2/5: Palmyra, 6 - 9 pm
2/11: Dara James & The Soul Disciples, 6 - 9 pm
2/17: Jared Stout Trio, 6 - 8:30 pm
2/19: Karlee Raye Band, 6 - 9 pm
2/25: Leonard Blush & The Camelcals, 6 - 9 pm
2/26: Billingsley, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
1/20 Billy Wallace & Marshall Hicks
1/21 Bob Chew
1/22 Seedpicker
1/28 William Seymour
1/29 Tom Floyd Trio
1/30 Bruce Mahin
1/22: Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 6-9
1/29: Southern Shine 6-9
2/5: Eric Wayne Duo 6-9
2/12: Evergreen 6-9
2/19: Corey Hunley & Matt Powell
2/26: Two Odd Duo
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.
Livestream only: In response to the rapid rise of COVID infections in Southwest Virginia, we've made the difficult decision to close to the public during the month of January 2022. We will still livestream our Tuesday and Friday shows direct from the Third Street Stage on Facebook Live. To minimize risks as much as we can, we have also decided to discontinue openers in January and will only be streaming features. Our Friday shows will start at 8 p.m. and our Tuesday Tunes shows will start at 9 p.m.
Jan. 21 - Bryan Toney
Jan. 28 Kinnfolk
Feb. 3 Christian Q 9 p.m. inside
Feb. 11 William Seymour 9 p.m. inside
March 4 Mercy Creek 9 p.m. inside
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed.
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
Jan. 23 - Eric Stafford 1 p.m. | Ragtime 5 p.m.
Jan. 30 - Bobby Parker 1 p.m. | Joey Ballard 5 p.m.
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
Jan. 23 - Bobby Parker
Jan. 30 - Marc Baskind
2 Chill Restaurant, Roanoke
Jan. 21 - Terry Brown & Bryan Mesko Duo 7:30pm-10:30pm
Jan. 22 - Shanolan Duo (Carolan Deacon & Shannon Wickline) 7:00m-10:00pm
Jan. 28 - Duo Andrew Winn & Brian Mesko 7:30-10:30pm
Feb. 26 - Mojo & Mesko 7:30-10:30pm