Live music and more in valleys' venues: January

Jan. 15 - Leanne Morgan
Jan. 25 - Scooby Doo & The Lost City of Gold
Jan. 31- Jersey Boys
Jan. 7-9 - 2022 Stampede Championship Rodeo
Jan. 14 - Tri-State Arenacross 2022 Indoor Championship Series
Jan. 23 - Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer
Jan. 29 - George Colligan Trio (Fostek Hall)
Jan. 20 - Angélique Kidjo
Jan. 28 - Danish String Quartet
Feb 5 – Shawn Mullins
12/21/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE
12/22/21 John Colby Elswick FREE
12/23/21 Solacoustix FREE
12/28/21 Gote FREE
12/29/21 Ben Trout Band FREE
12/30/21 Grass Monkey Reunion FREE
12/31/21 The Ambassador $20
01/04/22 Seph Custer FREE
01/05/22 Palmyra FREE
01/06/22 Awen Family Band FREE
01/07/22 Eric Wayne Band $8
01/08/22 Low Water Bridge $5
01/11/22 Gote FREE
01/12/22 Hustle Souls FREE
01/13/22 Travis Reigh Duo FREE
01/14/22 Chad Nickell & the Loose Change $5
01/15/22 Cinémathèque $5
01/18/22 Seph Custer FREE
01/19/22 Pressing Strings FREE
01/20/22 Will Easter & The Nomads FREE
01/21/22 Mad Iguanas $8
01/22/22 The Mighty Good Times $8
01/25/22 Gote FREE
01/26/22 Grass Puppies FREE
01/27/22 Winston Ramble FREE
01/28/22 Lady Couch $12
01/29/22 Crobar Cane $10
Friday, 12/31/21 - NYE Dinner & Dance with Twin Creeks Stringband & The New Macedon Rangers 6:00pm Dinner/8:00pm Dance Tickets are $35 for dinner & dance, $15 for the dance only. (Friends & Fixtures $30 / $12 for dance only)
Honky Tonk Thursdays
6:00-8:00pm - (suggested donation)
12/23/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
12/30/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band
Upcoming Special Events:
Saturday, 1/1/22 - 7:30 pm - The Floyd Radio Show Hosted by Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small, with Guests: Gap Civil and Connor Vlietstra & Trevor Holder. $15 in advance / $18 day of show
Saturday, 1/15/22 - 7:30pm - Dori Freeman Band. Tickets $15 in advance / $20 day of show
Saturday, 1/22/22 - 7:30pm - Sammy Shelor & Friends: A Night of “Telegrass.” Tickets $15 in advance / $20 day of show
Honky Tonk Thursdays
1/6/22 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (by donation)
1/13/22 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (by donation)
1/20/22 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (by donation)
1/27/22 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys (by donation)
The Friday Night Jamboree
1/7/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons 7:30 Nobody’s Business
1/14/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends 7:30 Friday Night Band
1/21/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys 7:30 Gap Civil
1/21/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD 7:30 Twin Creeks Stringband
Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:
Noon. Free.
1/1/22 - Nick Weitzenfeld & More
1/8/22 - Hazy Mountain Stringband & More
1/15/21 - Ruby Goose & More
1/22/21 - Fork Mountain Ramblers | Spring Fed Roots
1/29/21 - David Cannaday & Seph Custer & More
Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam
Each week, Old time jam includes rotating host bands who lead tunes at a moderate speed— traditional instruments and dancers welcome!
Our bluegrass jam is undergoing some transitions and will not take place in January. We hope to be able to relaunch the Bluegrass jam soon.
Sunday Jams are a great way to see traditional music the way it has been played and handed down for centuries, amongst friends and family in a community setting. Free to the public.
Dec 23 Sidewinders Country Club
Dec 24,25 Closed
Dec 28 Line Dance Night
Dec 30 Sidewinders Country Club
Dec 31 Kyle Elliott Happy New Year
January 1 Closed
January 4 Line Dance
January 6 Sidewinders Country Club
January 7-8 Justin Lee Partin
January 11 Line Dance
January 13 Sidewinders Country Club
January 14-15 Shelby Lee Lowe
January 18 Line Dance
January 20 Sidewinders Country Club
January 21-22 8 Second Ride
January 25 Line Dance
January 26 Sidewinders Concert Series Niko Moon
January 27 Sidewinders Country Club
January 28-29 Dusty Live
12/31: Dead Reckoning New Years Ball: GA $27, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/12312021
1/7 Jared Stout Band, with Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, GA $8 ADV/$10 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/01072022
1/20 Red Not Chili Peppers GA $15 ADV/$17 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/01202022
1/26 Alma Ensemble with Sound Impact GA $10, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/01262022
1/28 5 Points 5 Year Anniversay, with Dead Reckoning, GA $25 ADV/$27 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/01282022
1/29: The Pink Stones, and Teddy & The Rough Riders GA $8 ADV/$10 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/01292022
Dec. 23 - Off White Betties Christmas Special
Jan 14 - Jocelyn & Chris
Jan 15 - Comedy at The Spot with Rob Ruthenberg & Melissa Douty
Jan 21 - Heroux presents In The Clouds
Jan 22 - Four Thirty Four / Gaffer Project / Artusha
Jan 29 - Virginia Electric / Omegawolfe
12/22 - GOTE 5:30-8:30
12/23 - Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30
12/24 (closing at 6pm, no music)
12/26 - The FloorBoards 4:30-7:30
12/28 - Alex Arbaugh 5-8pm
12/29 - The Goodfellars 5:30-8:30
12/30 - The Stray Lions
12/31 - (closing at 6pm)
1/1 - Black Mountain Revival 5:30-8:30
1/2 - 1-4pm Zach Wiley | 5-8pm Roscoe McFadden and Friends
1/5 - Zach Wiley and The Pariahs 5:30-8:30
1/6 - GOTE 5:30-8:30
1/7 - Orange Culture 5:30-8:30
1/8 - Isaac Hadden Project 5:30-8:30
1/9 - Jazzalachian Playboys 3-6pm
1/12 - The Meskos 5:30-8:30
1/13 - Blue Mule 5:30-8:30
1/14 - Zach Wiley and The Pariahs 5:30-8:30
1/15 - Jesse Ray Carter (solo) 1:30-4:30 | Nice Couch 5:30-8:30
1/16 - 1-4pm TBD | Dan Whitaker Trio 5-8pm
1/19 - Rachel Hester Duo 5:30-8:30
1/20 - GOTE 5:30-8:30
1/21 - Eric Wayne Band 5:30-8:30
1/22 - Jodie and Dave Duo 1:30-4:30 | Big Lick Tonic 5:30-8:30
1/23 - Brian Mesko and Andrew Winn 1-4pm | Anthony Wayne Band 5-8pm
1/26 - Pressing Strings 5:30-8:30
1/27 - Jstop Latin Soul 5:30-8:30
1/28 - Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30
1/29 - Our 9th Anniversary Party (guest taps from breweries all over Roanoke and Salem) - 12:30-3:30 Blue Mule | 4-7pm Colby Helms
7:30-10 Mad Iguanas
1/30 - SOULFULL Sunday 5 p.m. Brian Mesko and Terry Brown Ascension Project
Jan. 7 - Isaac Hadden Project 8 pm $5 Cover
Jan. 9 - Sunday Open Mic Night 5 pm (sign-ups 4:30 p.m.) Free
Jan. 14 - Urban Soil 8 pm $5 Cover
Jan. 15 - T.C. Carter Band 8 pm $5 Cover
Jan. 16 - Sunday Open Mic Night
Jan. 21 - Little Rodger and the Cheap Thrills 8 pm $5 Cover
Jan. 22 - Jake Retting & Friends 8 pm $5 Cover
Jan. 23 - Sunday Open Mic Night
Jan. 28 - Hustle Souls 8 pm $5 Cover
Jan. 29 - Becki and The Boom Booms 8 pm $5 Cover
Jan. 30 - Sunday Open Mic Night
1/8 Mason Creek, 6 - 9 pm
1/15 Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, 5 - 9 pm
1/20 Karlee Raye, 5 - 8 pm
1/21 Jesse Ray Carter Duo, 6:30 - 9:30 pm
1/29 The Jive Exchange, 6 - 9 pm
Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.
1/7 Dan It John
1/8 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks
1/14 Five Dollar Shake
1/15 Christian Quesenberry
1/20 Billy Wallace & Marshall Hicks
1/21 Bob Chew
1/22 Seedpicker
1/28 William Seymour
1/29 Tom Floyd Trio
1/30 Bruce Mahin
12/24: William Seymour 1-4
12/29: Daniel Neihoff 6-9
12/31: Zach Wiley 4 p.m.
1/1: Charissa Morisson 12-3 Hangover Brunch
1/8: Ryan Greer Trio 6-9
1/15: Marie Anderson 6-9
1/22: Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 6-9
1/29: Southern Shine 6-9
Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.
Livestream only: In response to the rapid rise of COVID infections in Southwest Virginia, we've made the difficult decision to close to the public during the month of January 2022. We will still livestream our Tuesday and Friday shows direct from the Third Street Stage on Facebook Live. To minimize risks as much as we can, we have also decided to discontinue openers in January and will only be streaming features. Our Friday shows will start at 8 p.m. and our Tuesday Tunes shows will start at 9 p.m.
Jan. 7 - Old Man Kelly
Jan. 14 - Matthew Schwartz
Jan. 21 - Bryan Toney
Jan. 28 Kinnfolk
Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed.
The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston
Jan. 9 - Marc Baskind 1 p.m. | Fort Vause 5 p.m.
Jan. 16 - Lilly Comer 1 p.m. | Indian Run 5 p.m.
Jan. 23 - Eric Stafford 1 p.m. | Ragtime 5 p.m.
Jan. 30 - Bobby Parker 1 p.m. | Joey Ballard 5 p.m.
The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg
Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays
Jan. 9 - Bob McGraw Duo
Jan. 16 - Hayden Brockman
Jan. 23 - Bobby Parker
Jan. 30 - Marc Baskind