Live music and more in valleys' venues: January

Jan. 15 - Leanne Morgan

Jan. 25 - Scooby Doo & The Lost City of Gold

Jan. 31- Jersey Boys

Jan. 7-9 - 2022 Stampede Championship Rodeo

Jan. 14 - Tri-State Arenacross 2022 Indoor Championship Series

Jan. 23 - Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer

Jan. 29 - George Colligan Trio (Fostek Hall)

Jan. 20 - Angélique Kidjo

Jan. 28 - Danish String Quartet

Feb 5 – Shawn Mullins

12/21/21 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks FREE

12/22/21 John Colby Elswick FREE

12/23/21 Solacoustix FREE

12/28/21 Gote FREE

12/29/21 Ben Trout Band FREE

12/30/21 Grass Monkey Reunion FREE

12/31/21 The Ambassador $20

01/04/22 Seph Custer FREE

01/05/22 Palmyra FREE

01/06/22 Awen Family Band FREE

01/07/22 Eric Wayne Band $8

01/08/22 Low Water Bridge $5

01/11/22 Gote FREE

01/12/22 Hustle Souls FREE

01/13/22 Travis Reigh Duo FREE

01/14/22 Chad Nickell & the Loose Change $5

01/15/22 Cinémathèque $5

01/18/22 Seph Custer FREE

01/19/22 Pressing Strings FREE

01/20/22 Will Easter & The Nomads FREE

01/21/22 Mad Iguanas $8

01/22/22 The Mighty Good Times $8

01/25/22 Gote FREE

01/26/22 Grass Puppies FREE

01/27/22 Winston Ramble FREE

01/28/22 Lady Couch $12

01/29/22 Crobar Cane $10

Friday, 12/31/21 - NYE Dinner & Dance with Twin Creeks Stringband & The New Macedon Rangers 6:00pm Dinner/8:00pm Dance Tickets are $35 for dinner & dance, $15 for the dance only. (Friends & Fixtures $30 / $12 for dance only)

Honky Tonk Thursdays

6:00-8:00pm - (suggested donation)

12/23/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

12/30/21 - Honky Tonk Thursdays (by donation) 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band

Upcoming Special Events:

Saturday, 1/1/22 - 7:30 pm - The Floyd Radio Show Hosted by Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small, with Guests: Gap Civil and Connor Vlietstra & Trevor Holder. $15 in advance / $18 day of show

Saturday, 1/15/22 - 7:30pm - Dori Freeman Band. Tickets $15 in advance / $20 day of show

Saturday, 1/22/22 - 7:30pm - Sammy Shelor & Friends: A Night of “Telegrass.” Tickets $15 in advance / $20 day of show

Honky Tonk Thursdays

1/6/22 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (by donation)

1/13/22 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (by donation)

1/20/22 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Redd Volkaert Band (by donation)

1/27/22 - 6:00 - 8:00 pm: Kelley & The Cowboys (by donation)

The Friday Night Jamboree

1/7/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons 7:30 Nobody’s Business

1/14/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship & Friends 7:30 Friday Night Band

1/21/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys 7:30 Gap Civil

1/21/22 - 6:30 Gospel Set: TBD 7:30 Twin Creeks Stringband

Americana Afternoons every Saturday starting at noon:

Noon. Free.

1/1/22 - Nick Weitzenfeld & More

1/8/22 - Hazy Mountain Stringband & More

1/15/21 - Ruby Goose & More

1/22/21 - Fork Mountain Ramblers | Spring Fed Roots

1/29/21 - David Cannaday & Seph Custer & More

Sunday Music Jams, every week: 1:30-3:30 Old Time Jam

Each week, Old time jam includes rotating host bands who lead tunes at a moderate speed— traditional instruments and dancers welcome!

Our bluegrass jam is undergoing some transitions and will not take place in January. We hope to be able to relaunch the Bluegrass jam soon.

Sunday Jams are a great way to see traditional music the way it has been played and handed down for centuries, amongst friends and family in a community setting. Free to the public.

Dec 23 Sidewinders Country Club

Dec 24,25 Closed

Dec 28 Line Dance Night

Dec 30 Sidewinders Country Club

Dec 31 Kyle Elliott Happy New Year

January 1 Closed

January 4 Line Dance

January 6 Sidewinders Country Club

January 7-8 Justin Lee Partin

January 11 Line Dance

January 13 Sidewinders Country Club

January 14-15 Shelby Lee Lowe

January 18 Line Dance

January 20 Sidewinders Country Club

January 21-22 8 Second Ride

January 25 Line Dance

January 26 Sidewinders Concert Series Niko Moon

January 27 Sidewinders Country Club

January 28-29 Dusty Live

12/31: Dead Reckoning New Years Ball: GA $27, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/12312021

1/7 Jared Stout Band, with Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, GA $8 ADV/$10 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/01072022

1/20 Red Not Chili Peppers GA $15 ADV/$17 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/01202022

1/26 Alma Ensemble with Sound Impact GA $10, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/01262022

1/28 5 Points 5 Year Anniversay, with Dead Reckoning, GA $25 ADV/$27 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/01282022

1/29: The Pink Stones, and Teddy & The Rough Riders GA $8 ADV/$10 DOS, Seating Upgrades Available seetickets.us/01292022

Dec. 23 - Off White Betties Christmas Special Jan 14 - Jocelyn & Chris Jan 15 - Comedy at The Spot with Rob Ruthenberg & Melissa Douty Jan 21 - Heroux presents In The Clouds Jan 22 - Four Thirty Four / Gaffer Project / Artusha Jan 29 - Virginia Electric / Omegawolfe

12/22 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

12/23 - Mercy Creek 5:30-8:30

12/24 (closing at 6pm, no music)

12/26 - The FloorBoards 4:30-7:30

12/28 - Alex Arbaugh 5-8pm

12/29 - The Goodfellars 5:30-8:30

12/30 - The Stray Lions

12/31 - (closing at 6pm)

1/1 - Black Mountain Revival 5:30-8:30

1/2 - 1-4pm Zach Wiley | 5-8pm Roscoe McFadden and Friends

1/5 - Zach Wiley and The Pariahs 5:30-8:30

1/6 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

1/7 - Orange Culture 5:30-8:30

1/8 - Isaac Hadden Project 5:30-8:30

1/9 - Jazzalachian Playboys 3-6pm

1/12 - The Meskos 5:30-8:30

1/13 - Blue Mule 5:30-8:30

1/14 - Zach Wiley and The Pariahs 5:30-8:30

1/15 - Jesse Ray Carter (solo) 1:30-4:30 | Nice Couch 5:30-8:30

1/16 - 1-4pm TBD | Dan Whitaker Trio 5-8pm

1/19 - Rachel Hester Duo 5:30-8:30

1/20 - GOTE 5:30-8:30

1/21 - Eric Wayne Band 5:30-8:30

1/22 - Jodie and Dave Duo 1:30-4:30 | Big Lick Tonic 5:30-8:30

1/23 - Brian Mesko and Andrew Winn 1-4pm | Anthony Wayne Band 5-8pm

1/26 - Pressing Strings 5:30-8:30

1/27 - Jstop Latin Soul 5:30-8:30

1/28 - Jesse Ray Carter Duo 5:30-8:30

1/29 - Our 9th Anniversary Party (guest taps from breweries all over Roanoke and Salem) - 12:30-3:30 Blue Mule | 4-7pm Colby Helms

7:30-10 Mad Iguanas

1/30 - SOULFULL Sunday 5 p.m. Brian Mesko and Terry Brown Ascension Project

Jan. 7 - Isaac Hadden Project 8 pm $5 Cover

Jan. 9 - Sunday Open Mic Night 5 pm (sign-ups 4:30 p.m.) Free

Jan. 14 - Urban Soil 8 pm $5 Cover

Jan. 15 - T.C. Carter Band 8 pm $5 Cover

Jan. 16 - Sunday Open Mic Night

Jan. 21 - Little Rodger and the Cheap Thrills 8 pm $5 Cover

Jan. 22 - Jake Retting & Friends 8 pm $5 Cover

Jan. 23 - Sunday Open Mic Night

Jan. 28 - Hustle Souls 8 pm $5 Cover

Jan. 29 - Becki and The Boom Booms 8 pm $5 Cover

Jan. 30 - Sunday Open Mic Night

1/8 Mason Creek, 6 - 9 pm

1/15 Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, 5 - 9 pm

1/20 Karlee Raye, 5 - 8 pm

1/21 Jesse Ray Carter Duo, 6:30 - 9:30 pm

1/29 The Jive Exchange, 6 - 9 pm

Music every Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

1/7 Dan It John

1/8 Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks

1/14 Five Dollar Shake

1/15 Christian Quesenberry

1/20 Billy Wallace & Marshall Hicks

1/21 Bob Chew

1/22 Seedpicker

1/28 William Seymour

1/29 Tom Floyd Trio

1/30 Bruce Mahin

12/24: William Seymour 1-4

12/29: Daniel Neihoff 6-9

12/31: Zach Wiley 4 p.m.

1/1: Charissa Morisson 12-3 Hangover Brunch

1/8: Ryan Greer Trio 6-9

1/15: Marie Anderson 6-9

1/22: Corey Hunley & Matt Powell 6-9

1/29: Southern Shine 6-9

Third Street Coffeehouse is a non-profit, volunteer-run music venue established in 1987. We're located in the basement of Trinity UMC, 305 Mountain Ave., Roanoke VA 24016.

Livestream only: In response to the rapid rise of COVID infections in Southwest Virginia, we've made the difficult decision to close to the public during the month of January 2022. We will still livestream our Tuesday and Friday shows direct from the Third Street Stage on Facebook Live. To minimize risks as much as we can, we have also decided to discontinue openers in January and will only be streaming features. Our Friday shows will start at 8 p.m. and our Tuesday Tunes shows will start at 9 p.m.

Jan. 7 - Old Man Kelly

Jan. 14 - Matthew Schwartz

Jan. 21 - Bryan Toney

Jan. 28 Kinnfolk

Karaoke is every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Open mic night with Ben Hite is every wed.

The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston

Jan. 9 - Marc Baskind 1 p.m. | Fort Vause 5 p.m.

Jan. 16 - Lilly Comer 1 p.m. | Indian Run 5 p.m.

Jan. 23 - Eric Stafford 1 p.m. | Ragtime 5 p.m.

Jan. 30 - Bobby Parker 1 p.m. | Joey Ballard 5 p.m.

The Inn at Virginia at Tech, Blacksburg

Brunch music 11:30 a.m. Sundays

Jan. 9 - Bob McGraw Duo

Jan. 16 - Hayden Brockman

Jan. 23 - Bobby Parker

Jan. 30 - Marc Baskind

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.